Karoline Leavitt & Trump Both Love To Wear Ill-Fitting Suits To The White House
No tea, no shade, no lemonade, but what in the world is going on with high-ranking MAGA members and their suit game? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently shared a photo to Instagram of her and President Donald Trump walking through the White House. She only captioned the post with the American flag emoji. Both Leavitt and Trump wore suits — the Gen Z member rocking a bubblegum pink ensemble, the President a boxy monstrosity.
Their wardrobe choices for the day clearly weren't tailored to fit them since both outfits seemed oversized. Granted, they don't need to wear suits that are super form-fitting and tight, but wearing ill-fitting attire looks sloppy.
Leavitt looked like White House Barbie (yet again), with sleeves that appeared way too long. It's giving little kid hand-me-downs from an older sibling, something a mother would say, "You'll grow into it." But the mother of one is all done growing. Trump's blazer was super blocky, and his pants were way too baggy. Does the White House not have a tailor on the payroll? As someone who seems to love critiquing other people's appearances — including the time Trump shaded a pal for taking a weight loss drug — you'd think he'd focus a tad bit more on his own look.
Leavitt and Trump have a bad history of frumpy clothing
This is hardly the first time either Karoline Leavitt or Donald Trump have worn an ill-fitting piece of clothing. The New Hampshire native hasn't been White House Press Secretary for long, but she's already sported numerous dowdy attire. Like the time Leavitt wore a frumpy frock that may have been her worst outfit yet or when she put on an unflattering trench coat that was a new low for her shapeless wardrobe. Plenty of Leavitt's outfits have missed the mark, so it's not surprising her latest one has as well.
For Trump, one of his many outdated habits involves his suits. While the President hasn't gone the route of tech bros like Elon Musk and started wearing jeans and tees to the office, he also hasn't updated his suit style since the 1980s. While it's tough to tell if the suit Trump is wearing in that Instagram photo with Leavitt has shoulder pads, at least it looks like the billionaire took The List's advice and ditched the unshapely jacket he wore back in 2024 that seemed like the shoulder pads had their own shoulder pads.