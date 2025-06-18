Karoline Leavitt & Trump Both Love To Wear Ill-Fitting Suits To The White House

No tea, no shade, no lemonade, but what in the world is going on with high-ranking MAGA members and their suit game? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently shared a photo to Instagram of her and President Donald Trump walking through the White House. She only captioned the post with the American flag emoji. Both Leavitt and Trump wore suits — the Gen Z member rocking a bubblegum pink ensemble, the President a boxy monstrosity.

Their wardrobe choices for the day clearly weren't tailored to fit them since both outfits seemed oversized. Granted, they don't need to wear suits that are super form-fitting and tight, but wearing ill-fitting attire looks sloppy.

Leavitt looked like White House Barbie (yet again), with sleeves that appeared way too long. It's giving little kid hand-me-downs from an older sibling, something a mother would say, "You'll grow into it." But the mother of one is all done growing. Trump's blazer was super blocky, and his pants were way too baggy. Does the White House not have a tailor on the payroll? As someone who seems to love critiquing other people's appearances — including the time Trump shaded a pal for taking a weight loss drug — you'd think he'd focus a tad bit more on his own look.