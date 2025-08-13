11 Rumors About Jelly Roll We Couldn't Ignore

Jelly Roll's history with substance abuse tracks back to his preteen years. From attending court-ordered Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to venturing into the world of drug dealing, drugs and alcohol were at the epicenter of the better part of his life and continued to be even after finding success. Of course, this was a concern for most of his fans, but the singer has since changed his lifestyle for the better. His journey to sobriety, however, was later questioned after his 2024 interview with Taste of Country, where he credited marijuana as his saving grace. "I get in trouble for this all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety," he stated. "This is a hot-button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober."

His admission of marijuana use in place of other drugs made it seem like his sobriety isn't real. Despite this, Reddit users and even his wife, Bunnie Xo, defended Jelly Roll, deeming sobriety as a more nuanced process. While some are against marijuana usage in place of other fatal drugs, choosing the lesser of the two evils — or harm reduction — can be a beneficial way of curbing one's addiction. In addition to this, other Reddit users who have dealt with addiction themselves came to his defense, alleging that this is also a method they use to stay clean.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).