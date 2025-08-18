6 Rumors About Joe And Jill Biden's Relationship We Couldn't Ignore

There are plenty of strange things about Jill and Joe Biden's marriage; when you're a couple who's constantly in the public eye, gossip will follow. When you're the president and first lady, the scuttlebutt intensifies. Naturally, former President Joe Biden and his wife have not been spared from strange rumors and allegations where their relationship is concerned. They did, however, seem to try and get ahead of it shortly after Joe took office in 2021, discussing the dynamics of their 43-year marriage with People.

The couple didn't try to paint their marriage as perfect, but rather a relationship where they work together to figure things out. "It's not that we don't fight and argue sometimes. I'm just lucky," Joe said, with Jill quipping, "Well, after 43 years of marriage there's really not that much more to fight about."

Joe described his wife as his rock, someone he can always turn to when the going gets tough, and vice versa. Jill added that all the trials and tribulations their marriage has weathered over the years have made them stronger as a couple. They didn't seem worried that the pressure of the White House would fracture their marriage, on the contrary, Jill responded, "There's that quote that says sometimes you become stronger in the fractured places. That's what we try to achieve." And indeed, the couple survived four years in the White House without calling it quits. Still, strange rumors about their relationship prevail.