Here's What Happened To Rebecca De Mornay From Risky Business

Rebecca De Mornay has never stopped acting, but her star has dimmed as her career has progressed. The star enrolled in acting school on a whim and was in the business a couple of years before she landed her breakout role as Lana in "Risky Business." She was ecstatic to get the part, which felt familiar even though Lana was a sex worker. "I understood the part of Lana so well," De Mornay told The Wrap in 2023. "I've lived by myself as a young, young, 19-year-old in London, fending for myself. [I've] gone through a lot in my life in terms of upheaval and family stuff, and suddenly there was a part that just fit me like a glove, that I knew."

De Mornay refers to "Risky Business" as her "Cinderella moment," and she has expressed surprise that it created the degree of cultural impact that it did, given that it was her first film. She is as proud of it as ever, too. "It was elegant. When I first read the script, you could feel the soul of it, its intense wit and humour," De Mornay told The Independent.

The actor's second career-defining role was in "The Hand That Walks the Cradle," nine years after "Risky Business." She has appeared in a slew of other projects over the years, but many are not aware of what De Mornay has been up to given her lower profile. Here's what happened to "Risky Business" star Rebecca De Mornay.