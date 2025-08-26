Melania Trump Hair Fails That Put Her Next To Donald On The Worst 'Do List

Say what you will about Melania Trump's divisive political stances, her glaring absence from the White House during Donald Trump's second term as president, or her awkward and uncomfortable PDA moments with her much older husband — there's no denying that she's got style. The former model has definitely made an impact when it comes to her ability to look fabulous, glamorous, and occasionally even regal. She almost always steps out in public looking like she's photo-ready and prepared to pose on a red carpet, with long, flowing brunette locks that cascade over her shoulders.

So in the occasional instances when she doesn't look perfectly presentable, the difference is remarkable. Melania has had quite a few fashion fails, especially since Donald got re-elected, and there have also been times over both his administrations where it looks like she didn't spend any time on her hair. She's gone out looking like she just woke up, or like she's simply not had the energy to put on her facade of calm and collected grace. Other times, she's made some bold hair choices that simply fell flat. Here are a few hairstyle fails that have threatened Melania's reputation for carefully curated elegance.