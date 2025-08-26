Melania Trump Hair Fails That Put Her Next To Donald On The Worst 'Do List
Say what you will about Melania Trump's divisive political stances, her glaring absence from the White House during Donald Trump's second term as president, or her awkward and uncomfortable PDA moments with her much older husband — there's no denying that she's got style. The former model has definitely made an impact when it comes to her ability to look fabulous, glamorous, and occasionally even regal. She almost always steps out in public looking like she's photo-ready and prepared to pose on a red carpet, with long, flowing brunette locks that cascade over her shoulders.
So in the occasional instances when she doesn't look perfectly presentable, the difference is remarkable. Melania has had quite a few fashion fails, especially since Donald got re-elected, and there have also been times over both his administrations where it looks like she didn't spend any time on her hair. She's gone out looking like she just woke up, or like she's simply not had the energy to put on her facade of calm and collected grace. Other times, she's made some bold hair choices that simply fell flat. Here are a few hairstyle fails that have threatened Melania's reputation for carefully curated elegance.
Melania Trump sported serious bed head at FIFA Club World Cup Final
For someone as constantly poised and styled as Melania Trump, she didn't really seem to put in any effort when it came to her look at the FIFA Club World Cup Final in July 2025. The first lady seemed to have stepped directly out of bed; shoved some pins or clips in her hair to keep it out of her face; donned some giant white, reflective glasses; and called it a day. For such a high-profile international event, one might expect Melania to amp it up when it comes to her style choices, but the low-key chaotic and unkempt look certainly seemed like a fitting metaphor for her husband's second term in office.
Melania Trump's bad extensions sparked conspiracy theories
When it comes to chic hair extensions, Melania Trump usually knows exactly what she's doing. However, Vice President JD Vance opened the typically fashionable first lady up to ridicule when he snapped a photo of Melania and Donald Trump from behind, as they watched the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on TV, and shared it to X in December 2024. Vance exposed an embarrassing hair extension fail to millions, as the extensions were clearly visible on the back of her head. Other snapshots of that same 'do had people online joking that there appeared to be a hole in her hair, leading to outlandish conspiracy theories suggesting Melania is a robot or that she is some sort of doppelganger.
Melania Trump's sloppy hairstyle raised eyebrows when she flew to Rome
Donald Trump is often seen with wild, unkempt hair that makes it look like he's spent the afternoon in a wind tunnel. By contrast, Melania Trump's hair is usually meticulously styled anytime she's in front of the cameras. When the pair flew off to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral in April 2025, however, Melania's long locks looked unusually frizzy and messy, like she simply didn't have time to brush her hair at all.
The disheveled 'do accompanied her bland trench coat and huge glasses, giving her an all-around rushed appearance. Many felt that Melania's abnormally sloppy style spoke volumes about her life as the first lady, and how she was perhaps not as enthusiastic about the political spotlight as she was the first time around. The fact that Pope Francis' funeral happened to fall exactly on Melania's birthday probably didn't help her outlook on the situation.
The world got a look at Melania Trump's true hair after she cast her vote in 2020
In November 2020, Melania Trump cast her vote — presumably for her husband, Donald Trump — at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida. Photographers got a look at Melania's natural, seemingly extension-free brunette 'do, which appeared much finer and thinner than her usual style for public events. She wore it pulled back in an updo while the wind tossed the locks that fell in front of her face, echoing the chaotic and frantic nature of the 2020 election itself.
Melania Trump's Christmas tree lighting 'do gave her an uncanny retro look
Melania Trump often opts for the same general style when she goes out in front of the cameras for official events. So it was a bit of a surprise when she donned this retro, seemingly 1960s-inspired 'do for December 2019's annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C. It's truly the wispy, uneven, wind-swept bangs that really sink the look. Pairing the antiquated hairdo with a vintage-style coat, heavy make-up and blank expression, Melania gave her something of an unsettling, uncanny appearance, like a old-school Christmas doll.
Melania Trump went bleached blond for a Fox News interview
Donald Trump and many of his children are known for their blond hair — despite many of them not actually being natural blonds. It seems Melania Trump wanted to try and jump on that MAGA makeover trend when she bleached her hair blond for a sit-down interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News in December 2018. The jarring and unexpected look led to a lot of chatter online, such as comments suggesting she and Donald have been experimenting with the same brand of blond dye, or that she was simply trying to emulate the standard look for almost any woman appearing on Fox News. Although, try as she might, it's unlikely we'll ever see Melania with the same kind of blindingly bright bleach job Donald often sports.