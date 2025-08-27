Pam Bondi's Inappropriate Wedding Outfit Was Ripped Right From Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closet

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi knows that her real role in Donald Trump's administration is to smile for the cameras. She's aware that her boss wants to see her giving interviews, repeating talking points, and being a diligent mouthpiece. However, this has not stopped Bondi from wearing her fair share of inappropriate outfits. Though she has slowly adjusted her style to her new position, throwback photos of Bondi prove that she's struggled with nailing the assignment in the past, especially when it comes to wearing proper attire for specific occasions. For example, there's the time Bondi pulled a Kimberly Guilfoyle and wore black to a wedding.

Guilfoyle notably wore a demure gown fit for a funeral to the wedding of Tiffany Trump, which was a fashion nightmare for the whole family. As if vibrating on similar frequencies, Bondi once wore black to the 2013 wedding of Karessa Lasher and Stuart Lasher, as can be seen in this Instagram post dedicated to the celebration. Not only was Bondi dressed in a short, tight black dress, it also felt too laid back for the occasion. The white striping and tank top style gives the dress an athletic flair — not necessarily something you'd expect to see at a wedding. It seems as if it's made out of stretchy fabric, which also cheapens the overall feel, making the dress look like something she just threw on in the moment. But what's even more strange is that this is not the only time that Bondi and Guilfoyle made the same fashion mishaps; the two seem to share a closet.