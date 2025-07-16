Karoline Leavitt Takes A Chic Fashion Cue From Kate Middleton (Instead Of Cracker Barrel)

Ever since she stepped into the role of White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's time in the spotlight has provided ample opportunities for people to roast her fashion choices. Leavitt is frequently accused of dressing way older than one would expect from a 27-year-old. To help fit in with the MAGA aesthetic, the White House staffer appeared to be getting her fashion inspo from Lara Trump, and it's been a bit of a disaster to say the least. Luckily, on a recent outing with President Donald Trump himself, Leavitt switched things up, seemingly by trying to channel the look of a regal icon: Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The press secretary's sleeveless, vibrant dress had a hue that's similar to the breathtaking dress Kate Middleton wore for the 2022 Earthshot Awards. In addition, the pleated skirt was reminiscent of a brilliantly red outfit, also worn by the beloved royal. Like Leavitt, Kate also paired her dress with neutral pumps. Besides looking classy, these shoes added length to Leavitt's legs. They're also a tried-and-true part of the Princess of Wales' footwear fashion.

Karwai Tang/Getty

The Trump staffer appears to be a fan of green more generally too. While not every green dress works for Leavitt, she's had success with bolder shades of this particular color in the past. She repeated that formula here, and the bright green really pops with her fresh cut and blonder color. Leavitt's been leaning into self-care lately, like when she visited the salon. Perhaps reassessing her style and choosing favored colors is part of that strategy.