Karoline Leavitt Takes A Chic Fashion Cue From Kate Middleton (Instead Of Cracker Barrel)
Ever since she stepped into the role of White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt's time in the spotlight has provided ample opportunities for people to roast her fashion choices. Leavitt is frequently accused of dressing way older than one would expect from a 27-year-old. To help fit in with the MAGA aesthetic, the White House staffer appeared to be getting her fashion inspo from Lara Trump, and it's been a bit of a disaster to say the least. Luckily, on a recent outing with President Donald Trump himself, Leavitt switched things up, seemingly by trying to channel the look of a regal icon: Catherine, Princess of Wales.
The press secretary's sleeveless, vibrant dress had a hue that's similar to the breathtaking dress Kate Middleton wore for the 2022 Earthshot Awards. In addition, the pleated skirt was reminiscent of a brilliantly red outfit, also worn by the beloved royal. Like Leavitt, Kate also paired her dress with neutral pumps. Besides looking classy, these shoes added length to Leavitt's legs. They're also a tried-and-true part of the Princess of Wales' footwear fashion.
The Trump staffer appears to be a fan of green more generally too. While not every green dress works for Leavitt, she's had success with bolder shades of this particular color in the past. She repeated that formula here, and the bright green really pops with her fresh cut and blonder color. Leavitt's been leaning into self-care lately, like when she visited the salon. Perhaps reassessing her style and choosing favored colors is part of that strategy.
Karoline Leavitt shines in breezy, monochrome looks
Catherine, Princess of Wales, may be synonymous with chic, understated style, but she's also experienced her fair share of wardrobe missteps. Like Karoline Leavitt, Kate Middleton sometimes chooses outfits that make her look older. However, after being in the public eye for almost 20 years, the beloved royal has developed some solid guiding principles that Leavitt could follow. For starters, when Kate finds a piece that plays to her strengths, she stocks up with lots of different colors. The youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history appears to be following this approach with the bright green dress she donned recently.
During the 2024 presidential campaign, Leavitt wore an eye-catching blue dress that was a similarly flattering cut. Besides their jewel-toned hues, both dresses were sleeveless with pleated skirts. With their body-hugging tops and fitted waists, each also accentuated the Trump staffer's silhouette. As long as she's not veering into Barbie-core with pinked-out diva looks, vivid hues are often a win for Leavitt. Way back in 2020, she proudly posed outside the White House in a sunny yellow dress. Although the skirt was a different cut, this dress had a similarly high neckline and sleeveless top that matched her green and blue dresses.
Since Leavitt hasn't been in the spotlight until recently, she may need some time to develop a more consistent, successful personal style. Even a veteran like the Princess of Wales is still a work in progress. Kate Middleton's style has changed over the years, and she's still making tweaks to it too. As fashion critic Vanessa Friedman explained in the New York Times, "Her skirts have gotten longer, her jackets more tailored, her silhouette more streamlined." Leavitt should take note.