Mayim Bialik Vs. Kaley Cuoco: Who Changed The Most After The Big Bang Theory?

Mention Mayim Bialik or Kaley Cuoco in a conversation about successful television shows, and the following images will likely spring to mind: the precocious titular teenager with quirky hats in "Blossom"; the ditzy bombshell Bridget in "8 Simple Rules;" and "The Big Bang Theory's" nerdy, socially awkward Amy and outgoing, street-smart Penny. These are the four most memorable characters who are typically associated with these two seasoned actresses.

Even though both Bialik and Cuoco were very young when they debuted in the entertainment field, it was "The Big Bang Theory," which ran for 12 seasons from September 24, 2007, to May 16, 2019, that effectively expanded their fan base. Since then, both women have challenged themselves and thrived in their own ways by taking on different projects and personal endeavors — perhaps in an attempt to break out of their typecasting.

Here are all the transformations Bialik and Cuoco have undergone since the popular sitcom that earned them several accolades and propelled them back into the spotlight wrapped in 2019.