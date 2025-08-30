Mayim Bialik Vs. Kaley Cuoco: Who Changed The Most After The Big Bang Theory?
Mention Mayim Bialik or Kaley Cuoco in a conversation about successful television shows, and the following images will likely spring to mind: the precocious titular teenager with quirky hats in "Blossom"; the ditzy bombshell Bridget in "8 Simple Rules;" and "The Big Bang Theory's" nerdy, socially awkward Amy and outgoing, street-smart Penny. These are the four most memorable characters who are typically associated with these two seasoned actresses.
Even though both Bialik and Cuoco were very young when they debuted in the entertainment field, it was "The Big Bang Theory," which ran for 12 seasons from September 24, 2007, to May 16, 2019, that effectively expanded their fan base. Since then, both women have challenged themselves and thrived in their own ways by taking on different projects and personal endeavors — perhaps in an attempt to break out of their typecasting.
Here are all the transformations Bialik and Cuoco have undergone since the popular sitcom that earned them several accolades and propelled them back into the spotlight wrapped in 2019.
Kaley Cuoco reached global stardom and became one of the highest-paid TV actresses
Right before landing the role of the bubbly and resourceful waitress/aspiring actress Penny on "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco was involved in a few minor projects. In 2006, she voiced the spoiled and popular Kirstee Smith in "Bratz Passion 4 Fashion – Diamondz" and "Bratz: Genie Magic," and in 2007, she portrayed the bossy girlfriend Amanda in the comedy flick "Cougar Club."
It wasn't until "The Big Bang Theory" that she cemented her status, though — and she almost wasn't cast on the show because she was deemed too young, not to mention that Penny was originally called Katie in the pilot and was supposed to be quite arrogant. Based on Kuoco's audition, the creators then came up with a more relatable and likable character, and the rest is history. Throughout the sitcom's last few seasons, she was making $1 million per episode, while Mayim Bialik, who was offered $200,000 when she first joined the cast, was earning $450,000.
As a result, even before the show concluded, Kuoco was already considered the second-highest-paid television actress in the U.S. — behind "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara. Since then, she has become a coveted name, and her net worth at the time of this publishing amounts to $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Kaley Cuoco joined the DC Universe in 2019
Many TV and film actors aspire to break into the exciting (and very profitable) world of superhero projects, especially if they are based on beloved comic books. There's a lot of room for growth in that field, not to mention opportunities to further build and diversify their fan bases. And so, Kaley Cuoco has combined her appreciation of opinionated characters and long-established voice-acting skills to voice the title character of the DC Universe adult animation series "Harley Quinn" since 2019. She also reprised the role in "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" in 2024, not to mention she was an executive producer on both shows.
According to People, more of Cuoco's audiences have been praising and discussing the unpredictable and complex Harley Quinn than most of her other roles upon meeting her. Some Redditors certainly seem to approve of this casting, writing, "She nails Harley's energy level and still has the cutesy vibe to her." Another wrote, "She does a good job making all the cursing feel natural, too."
It's no wonder, then, that Cuoco won the Critics Choice Super Award for best voice actress in an animated series in 2021.
Mayim Bialik went through a period of denial before turning to television hosting in 2020
After "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped, Mayim Bialik was never the same. Before the sitcom brought her back into the limelight, she had earned a doctorate in neuroscience in 2007 and had been focusing on academia. The show reminded her what it was like to be a star, and she went through a period of denial, anger, and depression, according to her blog. She wrote, "It's a huge milestone for television and for us personally. ... I have to be in acceptance of what is instead of lamenting what was and fearing what comes next."
Then, she decided to try television hosting — a welcome respite until she was emotionally ready to portray another character. She hosted the reality competition series "Celebrity Show-Off" in 2020, "Jeopardy!" from 2021 to 2023, and "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2022 and 2023. As she told "Today," "It is an unbelievable honor to even be mentioned in the same sentence as 'Jeopardy!' and I'm especially honored to be able to represent women who love game shows and facts and all things geek."
Despite her strong academic background, Bialik still preferred being a host rather than a participant. As she confessed to Entertainment Weekly, "If you get something wrong, it can be debilitating. ... People ask if I know all that stuff, and I'm like, 'No.' ... Answering things like that under pressure with a timer is not gonna happen for me. It's hard!"
Between 2020 and 2024, Kaley Cuoco executive produced and played the lead in two dark comedy series
No longer limited to roles in an ensemble cast, Kaley Cuoco starred in and executive produced two dark comedy thriller television shows: "The Flight Attendant," which streamed on HBO Max from November 26, 2020 to May 26, 2022, and "Based on a True Story," which streamed on Peacock from June 8, 2023 to November 21, 2024.
On "The Flight Attendant," Cuoco played Cassie, a reckless flight attendant who's trying to prove she didn't murder her one-night stand. The actress was thrilled to break out of her relatable mold, even though both characters had a penchant for the bottle. As she told Glamour: "'Big Bang' was such a group piece. It was such an ensemble show. And I got to put in my funny sarcasms and my little things, but I wasn't the leader of that show. Sometimes I got to take a back seat, and sometimes I got to shine. ... I'm known as Cassie now, not [just] Penny anymore, which is so crazy to me."
As for "Based on a True Story," Cuoco portrayed Ava, an unhappy pregnant real estate agent obsessed with true crime and a serial killer nicknamed the "West Side Ripper." Chris Messina played her husband on the show, and the actress admitted to Messina in an interview with NBC Insider that compared to everyone else she's ever worked with, he was her favorite co-star.
Mayim Bialik scored points with her sons by editing a science-focused graphic novel in 2021
Much like Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim Bialik is a cultured and well-read scientist who has published several written works. Unlike her character's contributions, though, Bialik's papers, books, or collaborative projects are more eclectic, anecdotal, and humorous. For instance, she released "Mayim's Vegan Table: More Than 100 Great-Tasting and Healthy Recipes From My Family to Yours" in 2014 and "It's a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories" in 2019.
Then, in 2021, she prefaced, edited, and wrote the afterword of a graphic novel, DC Comics' "Flash Facts." This creative and educational work includes stories from various writers and illustrators, providing "a helpful bridge between the lessons taught inside the classroom and how the things we are learning affect our everyday lives." It features illustrations of Bialik as herself and covers topics like electricity, subatomic particles, virtual reality, climate change, and genetics, using beloved characters like Cyborg, Supergirl, and of course, the Flash.
Speaking of the reaction of her two sons, Miles and Frederick (who were 15 and 12 at the time), the actress, writer, and editor said to People, "I've always wanted to be a comic book superhero. ... Normally, they think I'm really lame. So, this was one of the times when I actually got a load of, 'Hey, that's pretty cool, Mom.'"
Mayim Bialik has been hosting a mental health podcast since 2021
In 2021, as a holder of a PhD in Neuroscience, Mayim Bialik was looking for an outlet for making various scientific and spiritual topics accessible to the general public all while dispelling common myths. So, she launched "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," a podcast that discusses narcissism, self-love and self-growth, how to deal with trauma, how to channel spirit guides, foods for inflammation, aliens, telepathy, near-death experiences, and many more thought-provoking issues.
Available on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify, this podcast features many guests and has emboldened Bialik to be more vocal about her own mental health challenges as well as her parenting style. "I'm choosing to be vulnerable here," she states in the website's promotional video. "We're gonna break down the terms, the concepts, and the miseducation that most of us have received regarding mental health and emotional well-being."
As of this writing, Bialik is currently dating her podcast's co-host, Jonathan Cohen. Officially, she's been with this producer, poet, wellness and mindfulness expert, and application developer since 2021. Long before dating him, from 2003 to 2012, she was married to Michael Stone, a Mormon entrepreneur who had converted to Judaism for her.
Kaley Cuoco boosted her film and TV production company in 2021
On October 27, 2017, while she was still playing Penny, Kaley Cuoco decided to expand her role in the entertainment field by launching her own production company, Yes, Norman Productions — named after her beloved pet dog, who passed away a few years later. She signed a deal with Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind "The Big Bang Theory." Thus, "The Flight Attendant," based on the Chris Bohjalian novel, saw the light of day and became a big hit.
In May 2021, Yes, Norman renewed and expanded its deal with Warner Bros., solidifying Cuoco's savviness as a business entrepreneur and paving the way for multiple projects on broadcast networks, streaming services, and cable TV. According to Deadline, the actress and producer stated, "Warner Bros. has been my home away from home for as long as I can remember, which makes this partnership so special on every level. ... I look forward to much continued success with my extended family!"
Between 2021 and 2023, Mayim Bialik executive produced and played the lead in a sitcom
In 2021, Mayim Bialik was back front and center as a sitcom lead: She starred in and executive produced the Fox sitcom "Call Me Kat," a loose adaptation of the British comedy "Miranda." Her character is a 39-year-old single professor who drops everything to open a cat café in Louisville.
Before the show debuted in 2020, Bialik expressed on Kveller how thrilled she was to be playing Kat. Comparing it to her previous notable ensemble role, she wrote, "On 'The Big Bang Theory,' as Amy Farrah Fowler, I got to also 'be myself,' body-wise, but the character was awkward, fashion-challenged, and super nerdy, so I think it felt like it 'fit' more. In 'Kat,' I am playing a woman who is not a caricature. She's not a joke visually. I mean, she's not supposed to be. She's just ... real."
Still, the ratings weren't as high as Fox had hoped, and the network canceled the show after three seasons.
Kaley Cuoco got divorced and became opposed to marriage in 2022, then she got engaged in 2024
Celebrities often make headlines over their many relationships and marriages, whether they're blissful or tumultuous. As far as Kaley Cuoco's love life is concerned, she has been linked to many names, such as Kevin Zegers, Jaron Lowenstein, Paul Blackthorne, Henry Cavill, and Johnny Galecki (her "Big Bang Theory" co-star). She also got married twice, to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and to actor Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022. After that second divorce, Cuoco declared that she was done, not with love but with marriage as an institution. She assured Glamour in April 2022, "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."
And yet, as fate would have it, she started dating actor Tom Pelphrey in August 2022, and the two got engaged two years later.
Mayim Bialik directed her first movie in 2022
By 2022, Mayim Bialik had already built a solid portfolio as a TV and movie actor, producer, activist, and author, but she had never helmed a feature film before. This time, she mustered up the courage to write, co-produce, and direct a drama inspired by her Jewish upbringing and her father's passing, titled "As They Made Us." Starring Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg (who played Howard Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory"), Candice Bergen, and Dustin Hoffman, it explored the themes of grief, complicated family dynamics, mental health, and Jewish traditions. She had actually written Helberg's character (Nathan, the estranged brother), with only him in mind.
While discussing her directorial debut with Variety in April 2022, Bialik confessed, "I was extremely nervous; I was terrified. ... There was this definite notion of being terrified for at least the first week," before adding, "Making films is the strangest sickness. I definitely have more stories I'd like to tell."
Kaley Cuoco became a mother in March 2023
If Kaley Cuoco's constant gushing on her Instagram account is any indication, it looks like her excellent relationship with Tom Pelphrey eased Kaley Cuoco's public aversion to marriage. It also resulted in a baby girl, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, born March 30, 2023. Back then, the actress and producer wrote in a post, "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," and then addressed her then-boyfriend, now fiancé, with, "[I] didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."
Cuoco is apparently raising their daughter to become a better version of herself: fearless, independent, and an animal lover, though she admitted motherhood was no easy feat. In an interview with NDTV from November 2024, she jokingly compared parenting to "taking care of your drunk best friend."
Will Matilda be following in her parents' footsteps by becoming an actress? Cuoco certainly seems to think so.
Kaley Cuoco launched a pet care line in October 2023
In 2023, Kaley Cuoco combined her unwavering love of animals, her business expertise, and her connections to launch her own pet line: Oh, Norman! Like her production company, it pays tribute to her eponymous deceased pit bull mix, and it offers healthy, vet-approved, and eco-friendly products. You'll find everything from dog-training treats to dental wipes, probiotic chews, beef jerky, waterless cleansers, body wipes, eating bowls, recycled plush toys, and hoodies for caretakers.
This isn't Cuoco's first rodeo with animals, so to speak. She owns and lives on a ranch in Thousand Oaks, California, that is home to many horses, cows, goats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and even a zonkey (part zebra, part donkey). In fact, she's been an animal rescuer since 2007, when she first took in her beloved Norman, who, as mentioned, passed away in 2021. Over the years, she's had numerous rescue dogs, such as Miss Opal (now Matilda's best friend, apparently), Ruby (who starred with Cuoco in an E! News segment), King, and Blueberry.
Kaley Cuoco expanded her range by portraying an assassin in an action feature in 2024
Kaley Cuoco has excelled in many comedic roles, but she has also been working on diversifying her portfolio. While she was still pregnant with Matilda, she played Emma, a ruthless secret assassin, in Prime Video's comedic action movie "Role Play," opposite David Oyelowo as Dave, her unsuspecting husband. She also produced the film, and that dual responsibility wasn't a walk in the park because she was also handling nausea and discomfort while attempting to hide her condition from the cast and crew.
Still, it was a welcome change from portraying the ditzy blond teenager, the sexy and sociable next-door neighbor, or the alcoholic flight attendant. As per her interview with Collider, the actress absolutely enjoyed having the opportunity to do "some choreographed fight scenes and play a badass, but at the same time, play a mom. It was really enticing."
Verdict: Has Mayim Bialik or Kaley Cuoco transformed the most since The Big Bang Theory?
As far as their careers are concerned, Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco have a lot in common. Both started acting at an early age and rose to stardom in sitcoms. Both are still friends with their "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars and have collaborated on other projects with them. And both have taken on different creative roles ever since the show propelled them back into the spotlight.
However, while Bialik's net worth is $20 million at the time of publishing (via Celebrity Net Worth), Cuoco's is currently at least five times more. The latter has proved more versatile in her personal and professional lives since 2019, while most of Bialik's projects have revolved around science, wellness, or spirituality. Cuoco has truly become a savvy entertainment and business entrepreneur, joined the superhero universe, taken on various lead roles, changed her mind about marriage twice, become a free-spirited mother, developed her animal ranch, and expanded her acting range.
Either way, we're certainly looking forward to seeing more of Bialik and Cuoco in the future.