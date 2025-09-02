7 Times Trump 'Cursed' Sports Teams With His Support

Despite Donald Trump's claim he destroyed Taylor Swift's career simply by telling his followers he despised her, he nevertheless showed support for her main squeeze's team. Right before Super Bowl LXI, he told Fox News (per Forbes), "I have to go with Kansas City" over the Philadelphia Eagles as his pick for the title. He had a couple of reasons for his choice. For one, Trump has a controversial history with the Eagles. Back in 2018, after having won Super Bowl LII, the team turned down the traditional invite to the White House because they were asked to agree to stand at attention when the national anthem was played. (This was in the midst of the Colin Kaepernick controversy, you may recall.)

Rather than accept a smaller group of attendees, Trump canceled the event altogether. Knowing Trump's fragile ego, being snubbed by all those champs must have stung. The president also has an apparent fan in Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Brittany has never directly come out as a Trump supporter, the president has interpreted her likes of his Instagram posts as such. On Truth Social, per X, Trump raved, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me...What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!"

In February 2025, Trump made history by being the first president ever to attend a Super Bowl in person, along with his three oldest children and their families. The Chiefs got crushed 40-22, but hey, at least the first family had good seats to see it happen.