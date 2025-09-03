Celebrities Who Peed Their Pants At The Worst Possible Times

Have you ever experienced the dreaded feeling of your pants growing increasingly damp, only to awaken and breathe a sigh of relief upon discovering that your sheets were dry? Well, for some celebrities, the nightmare doesn't end — and they have to worry about millions of people seeing that telltale wet patch.

Her Humpness herself suffered one of the most humiliating instances of being unable to resist nature's call when her bladder said, "Let's get it started (ha)," during a 2005 Black Eyed Peas performance. What made Fergie's accident so unforgettable is that the evidence was captured on camera: a huge wet spot on her shorts. During a 2014 appearance on "Ebro in the Morning," Fergie revealed that the band's tardiness to San Diego Street Scene was to blame for the stain. Apparently, the Peas (ha) arrived so late that there was no time for a bathroom break before they opened their act with "Let's Get It Started." The energetic performance was too much for Fergie's full bladder. "I get crazy and I jump and I run across the stage," she recalled. "And my adrenaline was going, and gosh. ... It's so embarrassing!"

When country singer Shania Twain heard Fergie's horror story, she likely said, "That don't impress me much." On "Watch What Happens Live," she revealed that she's wet her pants during performances more than once. Sharing one particularly memorable incident, she recounted, "I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself, and the puddle? I just knocked my glass of water over." But as Katy Perry discovered, singers don't just suffer such leakages onstage.