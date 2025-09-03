Celebrities Who Peed Their Pants At The Worst Possible Times
Have you ever experienced the dreaded feeling of your pants growing increasingly damp, only to awaken and breathe a sigh of relief upon discovering that your sheets were dry? Well, for some celebrities, the nightmare doesn't end — and they have to worry about millions of people seeing that telltale wet patch.
Her Humpness herself suffered one of the most humiliating instances of being unable to resist nature's call when her bladder said, "Let's get it started (ha)," during a 2005 Black Eyed Peas performance. What made Fergie's accident so unforgettable is that the evidence was captured on camera: a huge wet spot on her shorts. During a 2014 appearance on "Ebro in the Morning," Fergie revealed that the band's tardiness to San Diego Street Scene was to blame for the stain. Apparently, the Peas (ha) arrived so late that there was no time for a bathroom break before they opened their act with "Let's Get It Started." The energetic performance was too much for Fergie's full bladder. "I get crazy and I jump and I run across the stage," she recalled. "And my adrenaline was going, and gosh. ... It's so embarrassing!"
When country singer Shania Twain heard Fergie's horror story, she likely said, "That don't impress me much." On "Watch What Happens Live," she revealed that she's wet her pants during performances more than once. Sharing one particularly memorable incident, she recounted, "I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself, and the puddle? I just knocked my glass of water over." But as Katy Perry discovered, singers don't just suffer such leakages onstage.
Things got a little too warm, wet, and wild for Katy Perry during her space flight
Katy Perry once declared that "nothing comes close to the golden coast," but surely the California gurl changed her mind when she blasted off into space — until her body's ejection system slightly malfunctioned. Perhaps she had one too many of those melted popsicles before she boarded one of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rockets in April 2025, because the Mirror reported that she could be heard telling her crewmates, "Omg guys I peed my pants," during the vessel's descent back to Earth. Perry got a lot of hate on TikTok for her space odyssey, and her naysayers were likely delighted to learn that the Snoop Dogg collaborator had to make part of the journey soggy style. Maybe she tempted karma back in 2008 when she jokingly told MTV, "I wet myself, Fergie style!" after she was offered the MTV EMAs hosting gig that year.
Bizarrely, the "E.T." singer seemed to predict her future space soaking when she hosted the MTV VMAs in 2017. Perry opened the show by descending onto the stage in an iridescent version of the spacesuit worn by MTV's iconic Moon Person. After fighting her way out of its bulky sleeves, she quipped, "I gotta get out of this spacesuit. My pee bag is kinda full." If only Bezos had supplied her with such a bag during her controversial 11-minute cosmic trek.
David Oyelowo had Charlize Theron cracking up so hard that she sprung a leak
Thanks to Charlize Theron's side-splittingly (and bladder-burstingly) hilarious story about how hilarious her "Gringo" co-star is, you'll never forget that the middle part of David Oyelowo's middle name is pronounced "yellow." During a 2018 appearance on "The Late Late Show," Theron admitted that she wasn't expecting Oyelowo to be a comedic genius before working with him because she'd only seen him in dramatic roles. But then she had some drinks with him when they arrived in Mexico to shoot their film — and she failed to make it through a full night out with the "Selma" star after he got her laughing.
"He started telling a story, and I kept saying, 'You have to stop,' and he wouldn't stop," Theron recalled. "And he kept going with the story — until I actually urinated myself.'" Oyelowo confirmed her tale was true, telling "The Late Late Show" host James Corden that he witnessed Theron fleeing from the restaurant after she did the deed. He also saw what she had left in her chair, which was probably a pretty substantial puddle.
The way Theron described her laughter-and-tequila-induced deluge might bring to mind the scene in her movie "Mad Max: Fury Road" where Immortan Joe thrusts two levers forward, causing massive amounts of water to gush from enormous pipes. "Not drizzle — I had to go back to the hotel. That's how hard he made me laugh," she said. As for what had her in sopping-wet stitches, it was an anecdote about a person mispronouncing Oyelowo's name.
Frozen star Kristen Bell let it flow while she was pregnant
It's not uncommon for women to pee their pants while pregnant, but Kristen Bell once mistook her urinary incontinence for something else when she had a bun in the oven. While Kristen didn't think too highly of her husband, Dax Shepard, when they first met in 2007, the pair got engaged two years later and became first-time parents in 2013. Kristen was so looking forward to meeting her oldest daughter, Lincoln Bell, that she didn't freak out when she thought her water broke. Luckily, the "Good Place" star was the perfect place to make a puddle: the bathroom. "I was like, 'Honey, my water broke, I'm so excited. Let's call the doctor,'" she recalled on "#Momsplaining With Kristen Bell."
But when Kristen arrived at the hospital, her doctor examined her and found no evidence that Lincoln was ready to make her big debut. Kristen insisted that there had been "a big splash," and her doctor shared a theory about the fluid that had gushed onto the floor. "She goes, 'Okay. Your water didn't break, but it is quite possible you peed your pants,'" Kristen recalled. At least the "Gossip Girl" star had an excuse for making a mess in her bathroom on that particular occasion. When her husband later called her out for constantly leaving used toilet paper on the lid of their commode, she blamed the waste on her haste. "Peeing is a waste of time," she declared in an Instagram video.
Too much giggly glee made Lea Michele pee before her presidential performance
Does "Glee" star Lea Michele call going for a potty break "taking a gleek?" If so, she gleeked on a bed ahead of her and her castmates' 2013 performance at Barack Obama's second inauguration. Michele has a close relationship with her co-star Jonathan Groff, so he was trying to help calm her nerves before she took the stage. In true Broadway fashion, Groff, a member of the original "Hamilton" cast, took the advice of "Singin' in the Rain" star Donald O'Connor: "Make 'em laugh."
In a 2014 appearance on "Chelsea Lately," Michele recalled, "[He] decided that the best thing to do before I went on to sing for the president was to make me laugh so hard that I peed my pants" (via People). And this was not a hyperbolic statement; the "Funny Girl' star revealed that bedsheets had to be changed, presumably because she had been sitting on them. Groff also confirmed her story when he interviewed Michele for a Teen Vogue piece. "I've watched her sing for the president and accept Billboard's first-ever Triple Threat Award, and I've seen her laugh so hard that she peed her pants," he wrote. At least Michele wasn't performing for the POTUS when she failed to make it to the potty.
Nothing could dampen Justin Timberlake's excitement over meeting Michael Jordan
According to Justin Timberlake, he said "bye bye bye" to control of his bladder when he met NBA legend Michael Jordan. In a 2013 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the NSYNC star revealed that he had once aspired not to sing behind a mic but to be like Mike. While his hoop dreams didn't come true, he still idolized Jordan enough to be super excited about meeting him once he became famous enough to attend the same events as the Chicago Bulls great. Of the first time he spoke to Jordan, Timberlake recalled, "I walked up and tried to play it cool, and I was like, 'Hey man, you know I'm obviously a big fan, and I'm sure everybody's gonna be getting at you, so I just wanted to say hi before it got too crazy.'" Unfortunately, his body betrayed his true feelings. "I peed a little bit," he confessed.
Timberlake didn't reveal when this happened, but in an earlier recollection, he claimed that Jordan told him, "Hey man, my kids and I, we're big fans of your music" (via Contact Music). Kate Winslet, whom Timberlake called "the Michael Jordan of acting" on "The Late Show," is also a fan of Timberlake's music. After the two worked together on the movie "Wonder Wheel," she told Variety, "We shared a trailer. We had a thin partition wall between us. I would hear him peeing in the morning and singing to himself, and I loved it."
Selena Gomez's bladder refused to calm down before an Ed Sheeran concert
Just call her a whizzer of Waverly Place. It's never a great idea to wait too long to pee, but sometimes there just isn't a good place to go. Selena Gomez found this out the hard way when she got stuck in traffic on her way to the Hollywood Bowl to watch Ed Sheeran perform. "I was very uncomfortable, let's say, down there," she recalled during a 2019 KISS FM appearance. "So I will say that it was the first time I had maybe soiled my pants a bit."
Luckily, she was able to employ a trick that many menstruating people have resorted to when their period catches them off-guard. "I kind of just ... put a little sweater on the bottom of me," she recounted. We know that Gomez likes to eat her veggies, but hopefully a certain green stalk wasn't on the menu that day — asparagus really can make your pee pungent.
Gomez didn't think Sheeran would find her story gross, suggesting he would respond to it by saying, "Good for her." Considering the fact that Sheeran told NOVA FM he once pooped his pants on stage, he'd probably say he envies her less smelly situation.
Hugh Jackman got a little too hydrated ahead of a performance
No one hydrates like Gaston, expectorates like Gaston, on the stage, nobody urinates like Gaston. Nearly two decades before Hugh Jackman's divorced dad look was making us all cringe, the actor was cast as the handsome but obnoxious "Beauty and the Beast" villain Gaston in an Australian production of Disney's take on the fairy tale. In 2008, Jackman told Playboy (via People) that headaches caused by dehydration had started affecting his performance, so he tried to rectify the problem by gulping down water like Gaston guzzles beer. However, he went a bit overboard.
In the middle of a musical number, Jackman felt the urge to relieve himself. "I thought ... 'If I sing this note, I'm going to pee my pants; if I don't, I'm going to be humiliated,'" he said. The show must go on, so the "Greatest Showman" star chose to hit that note and deal with the wardrobe department later. He figured the audience wouldn't notice any evidence of his overhydration, but apparently all eyes were on Gaston's tights. "[T]he audience was looking at me funny," he recalled. "It had seeped through, and my pants were completely wet."
Jackman told British Vogue he's never felt more embarrassed during a performance, saying, "It's the doozy of all doozies." However, playing Gaston helped him establish himself as a stage actor and paved the way for him to someday join the Marvel universe as another character who can declare that every last inch of him is covered with hair: Wolverine.
Robin Roberts was wet behind the ears when she wet her pants during an interview
Robin Roberts has had so many great career moments, but the seasoned journalist's success came after an embarrassing incident that would have left many people reconsidering their chosen profession. In a 2021 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "Good Morning America" host revealed that she scored her first major interview when she was still in college. She claimed that she couldn't recall who the interviewee was, but she'll never forget battling a bad case of the nerves while speaking to them. "I was quite nervous, and ... I wet myself," she confessed.
Unfortunately, Roberts was unable to hide what had happened from whoever it was she was interviewing, telling Ellen DeGeneres, "It was cleanup on aisle 1." And while she was just an unknown university student at the time, she thinks her subject has probably never forgotten her. "I was really wanting to make an impression, and I think I really did," she quipped. By not giving up on her dream of being a journalist after that, she also became an inspiration for anyone who is fearful that some humiliation at school or work will forever haunt them and hold them back.
Starbucks rained on Kelly Osbourne's Pride Parade by denying her access to its facilities
In 2017, Kelly Osbourne blasted a New York Starbucks for failing to give her the star treatment during the city's Pride Parade. "SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the [toilet emoji] I have piss in my shoe," she wrote on X. She's lucky her fellow fashion police didn't write her up for public urination and footwear ruination.
Kelly's post included a photo of the corner Starbucks she was trying to sic her followers on, but some people noted that that particular location doesn't have restrooms for customers. So, perhaps Kelly demanded to use the employee bathroom? Regardless of what went down, her complaint attracted enough attention that Starbucks felt the need to do some damage control. The company confirmed that there was no public restroom in that café, but it still offered Kelly a freebie for her trouble. "We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!" it said in a statement to Marie Claire.
Perhaps Kelly should have taken a page from her late father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's book and purchased some of Starbucks' pricey bottles of water instead of raising such a ruckus. "When I was onstage, I used to go, 'Oh, f*** it' ... and just piss," Ozzy revealed on "The Osbourne Podcast" in 2023. "'Cause [I was] wet anyway from throwing water around."
Alison Brie's mad dash to wee ruined some Mad Men undergarments
In a 2020 piece for Interview magazine, Alison Brie's husband, Dave Franco, revealed that his wife has to take frequent bathroom breaks at work. This became an issue when she had to wear period undergarments (no, not that kind of period undergarments) while filming "Mad Men."
Brie discovered that the girdles women wore in the '60s were not meant to be worn over anything when she attempted to relieve herself while dressed as her character, Trudy Campbell. On Justin Long's "Life Is Short" podcast, she explained that her girdle had an opening in the crotch so she wouldn't have to take the entire thing off to use the restroom, but it couldn't do its job if it was blocked. Of what happened when she was in urgent need of a toilet one day, she recalled, "I didn't pull my underwear to the side, so I'm peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl, and then I just feel warmth."
Brie was afraid she would get fired for ruining part of her costume, so she did her best to clean up the mess before she returned to the set to resume filming. But eventually, costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant realized something was wrong. "She was like, 'You're being weird. What's going on?'" Brie recalled to Men's Health. "And I was like, 'I peed my girdle.'" And she was like, 'It happens all the time.'" Times haven't changed much — in her 2015 Love magazine interview, Kim Kardashian complained (via ET), "I always pee all over my Spanx ... They aren't crotchless enough!"
Meghan Markle was on Prince Harry's mind when he had to pee at sea
There are a surprising number of TMI confessions in Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," including a tale that shall henceforth be known as "The Prince and the Pee." When Harry participated in the Round the Island Race in July 2016, royalists were blissfully unaware that he was hours away from his first date with Meghan Markle. They also didn't know that his yacht, which shared its name with his Invictus competition, was missing an amenity that it's hard to imagine a prince going without: a toilet.
In "Spare," Harry revealed that he and his shipmates had to wee in the waves, but he got a bit bladder shy at one point. "I held it in for as long as I possibly could, until I had no choice. I swung my body over the side, into the tossing sea ... and still couldn't pee," he writes. He had been texting Meghan "into the wee hours" (he had to be chuckling to himself when he used that term), and she was on his mind when he gave up and decided to relieve himself away from the rest of the crew. "I went back to my post, sheepishly hung from the ropes, and peed my pants," he recalls. "'Wow,' I thought, 'If Ms. Markle could see me now.'" Elsewhere in the book, he praised Meghan for urinating outdoors during their Botswana trip. Apparently, the key to winning a prince's heart isn't feeling a pea under a mountain of mattresses but taking a pee in the trees and sleeping on a thin mat inside a tent.