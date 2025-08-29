Brittany Mahomes Confirms She Shares Taylor Swift's Worst Habit & It Won't Help Her Reputation

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has had a bit of a rocky season. Going from the high of being one of Taylor Swift's besties, Brittany has fallen from grace after a scandal involving President Donald Trump. After Trump possibly ruined the friendship between Brittany and Swift, it's been hard for Brittany to regain some former fans, and some of her posts to social media might not be helping.

In what appeared to be Brittany bragging about the lavish life she lives, she posted a disappearing snap to her Instagram Story that showed her indulging in one of Swift's worst habits — taking a private jet. The photo shows Brittany boarding a plane covered in birthday balloons in various shapes, sizes, and tones of pink and orange. While it's clear that Brittany is having a blast, this just might get her the side-eye from former fans of Swift as well.

Swift's use of her private jet has come under scrutiny from friend and foe alike, with many pointing out the obvious environmental impact of her private jet use. There's also the glaring disparity between Swift's luxe life and that of her everyday fans. Although, because of this backlash, it is possible that Swift herself loaned out her jet to Brittany.