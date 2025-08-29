Brittany Mahomes Confirms She Shares Taylor Swift's Worst Habit & It Won't Help Her Reputation
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has had a bit of a rocky season. Going from the high of being one of Taylor Swift's besties, Brittany has fallen from grace after a scandal involving President Donald Trump. After Trump possibly ruined the friendship between Brittany and Swift, it's been hard for Brittany to regain some former fans, and some of her posts to social media might not be helping.
In what appeared to be Brittany bragging about the lavish life she lives, she posted a disappearing snap to her Instagram Story that showed her indulging in one of Swift's worst habits — taking a private jet. The photo shows Brittany boarding a plane covered in birthday balloons in various shapes, sizes, and tones of pink and orange. While it's clear that Brittany is having a blast, this just might get her the side-eye from former fans of Swift as well.
Swift's use of her private jet has come under scrutiny from friend and foe alike, with many pointing out the obvious environmental impact of her private jet use. There's also the glaring disparity between Swift's luxe life and that of her everyday fans. Although, because of this backlash, it is possible that Swift herself loaned out her jet to Brittany.
Brittany Mahomes has no problem flying into controversy
While it's clear that Brittany Mahomes was ready to head into her 30th birthday weekend in style, her use of a private jet to do so does bring up a similarity between Mahomes and her possibly estranged friend Taylor Swift. According to Rolling Stone, when sustainability marketing firm Yard published the names of celebrities with the most private jet usage in 2022, Swift placed high on the list. Swift reacted defensively, with her team issuing a statement that read, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals" (per Rolling Stone). While it's unclear if Swift is compensated for these loaners, it does open up the possibility that the jet Mahomes was seen boarding could be a birthday gift from Swift.
Even though the friendship between Swift and Mahomes appears rocky, perhaps the "Bad Blood" singer was in a good mood due to Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (and Mahomes gave the couple a sweet shout-out after their engagement announcement). Although, considering Mahomes's attention-seeking behavior, there's a chance Swift didn't want to ruin her reputation all over again by reminding people of her private jet use.
Swift has been known to be cagey about how often she takes flights. According to reporting done by the Washington Post, when a college student took to social media to document Swift's overuse of her private plane, Swift's team told him legal action would be taken if he continued. Considering Swift seems to want to keep the use of her private jet, well, private, it is interesting to see Mahomes so blatantly celebrating flying private. Hopefully the two can work it out on the remix before the NFL season gets underway.