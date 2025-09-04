Tiffany Trump Has Shown Off Her Lethal Legs Far More Than Once
Style-wise, Tiffany Trump has come a long way since her "Snap Pack" days in the 2010s. The daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples had a fun party-girl era when she was in her late teens and early 20s, hanging out with fellow heirs and socialites and documenting her lavish lifestyle on social media. During that time, Tiffany rocked all the typical 2010s party looks, including bandage dresses, cut-out frocks, leather clothing, and the classic skinny jeans and knee-high boots combo, but one style in particular dominated her wardrobe: leg-baring outfits. While she wore ensembles with more demure hemlines in her rare campaign trail appearances during Donald's first presidential run, it was clear this wasn't where Tiffany's fashion heart really lay, as she opted almost exclusively for short dresses, skirts, and shorts during her private time.
Tiffany has since undergone a complete style transformation. She put away her iconic bodycon mini dresses around 2020-2021 after she graduated from Georgetown Law School, began to play a more active role in her dad's second presidential campaign, and got serious with her then-boyfriend, Michael Boulos. The notable shift in her style brought maxi dresses, midi skirts, coats, and power suits to the forefront, marking a new chapter in Tiffany's life. She got engaged to Boulos in 2021, and they tied the knot in a stunning wedding at Mar-a-Lago the following year. They then expanded their family and welcomed a baby boy in May 2025.
However, while her latest style era has given us quite a few incredible fashion moments (including that unforgettable maternity shoot), it also came with a cost — it's become increasingly rare for Tiffany to put her enviable legs on display. But over the years, Tiffany has showed off her lethal legs in many fabulous outfits.
Tiffany was the ultimate 2010s socialite in this risqué dress
Less than two months after her dad Donald Trump officially threw his hat in the ring in the 2016 presidential race as a Republican candidate, Tiffany Trump — who was at the peak of her party girl phase — stepped out in a not-so-conservative look to attend a charity concert hosted by the VH1 Save The Music Foundation in August 2015. While the gorgeous lace dress looked like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, we can't deny that Tiffany looked phenomenal in it, with its thigh-skimming length perfectly showcasing her toned legs.
She brought the drama (and the Disney knees) in a different lace number
Lace looks appeared to be a staple in Tiffany Trump's wardrobe in 2015. In this Instagram photo, Tiffany's legs looked mile-long in the figure-hugging black number, which featured a lacy neck and hemline. Tiffany paired the look with towering pumps, a chain bag, and a long necklace. The then-21-year-old gave us not only drama but also Demi Lovato-inspired Disney knees as she posed next to a giant cheetah stuffed animal. "Rawr," Tiffany captioned the image, and we totally agree.
Tiffany's inappropriate 2016 election night look was saved by her killer legs
Tiffany Trump might have planned to head for a night on the town after her dad Donald Trump's election night event in 2016, as she showed up in one of her most inappropriate outfits ever: a distractingly shiny and short satin dress. The Swinging Sixties-style frock stopped at her upper thigh, which meant Tiffany's gorgeous gams were front and center when she appeared onstage alongside her family. Tiffany later learned from her mistakes and chose suits and ankle-length dresses for her succeeding election night appearances, but this look remains unforgettable thanks to her legs.
Tiffany overshadowed Ivanka at a White House event with her bare legs
It's not every day that Tiffany Trump upstages Ivanka Trump, but the younger Trump daughter definitely stole the show at a White House Thanksgiving event in November 2017. They both dressed in red, but Ivanka opted for a bizarre ensemble consisting of a double-breasted coat with multi-colored buttons, a floral-printed skirt, black stockings, and heels. Meanwhile, Tiffany went the simple route, choosing a crimson tweed coat and black pumps. Though likely inappropriate for the setting and the weather, she skipped the stockings and left her legs bare.
Tiffany's 2018 back-to-school outfit wasn't very school-friendly
The Trump family is no stranger to outdated trends and tacky looks, and Tiffany Trump added yet another fashion fail to their list of offenses when she prepared to return to Georgetown Law School in January 2018, presumably following her winter break. She rocked a short, tight-fitting dress with a gold-and-black zebra print so garish that the ensemble looked like a cheap Halloween costume rather than the pricey party outfit it probably was. Perhaps the look's only redeeming quality was that it highlighted Tiffany's stunning legs.
Tiffany didn't forget to show off her legs even on her dad's birthday
Tiffany Trump expressed her love for her father, Donald Trump, in a sweet tribute she posted on Instagram to celebrate his 73rd birthday in June 2019, sharing several photos of them and writing, "Happy birthday, Dad ... I love you so much and I'm so grateful for you [every day]." However, she also seemingly took the opportunity to share some of her best leggy looks ever, such as the short floral-print pink dress and strappy black heels that she donned for a White House photo-op.
Tiffany wanted her followers to know who she got her long legs from
It's not news that the Trump family members all have above-average height, but we'd like to believe Tiffany Trump's Maples genes did the heavy lifting when it came to her long and slim legs. Exhibit A was this photo of Tiffany and her model mom Marla Maples showing off their equally gorgeous legs during a mother-daughter outing. For those who need more proof, Tiffany also shared a snap of her and her mom's legs looking nearly identical in shape while playing golf in 2017.
Tiffany's runway-worthy legs were front row at a fashion show
Tiffany Trump went public with her relationship with her then-boyfriend Michael Boulos by bringing him along to the New York Fashion Week show of one of her favorite designers, Taoray Wang, in September 2018 — two months after they met in Mykonos, Greece. While Boulos was a total snoozefest in his uninspired white button-down shirt, black pants, and matching loafers, Tiffany served face and legs in a one-shoulder, light blue dress and nude pumps as they sat front row at the Chinese designer's presentation.
The slayage continued during Tiffany's pregnancy
Despite her style shift to longer hemlines after her dad Donald Trump's first tenure as president, Tiffany Trump rocked a gorgeous leg-baring look while on vacation in December 2024. She sported a green-and-orange mini dress with a tropical design while getting some sun at a beach, as seen in a carousel of snaps she shared on Instagram. While it's unclear when exactly the images were taken, Tiffany appeared to have been expecting her first child with Michael Boulos already at the time, proving that she could slay just as hard while pregnant.