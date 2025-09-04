Tiffany Trump Has Shown Off Her Lethal Legs Far More Than Once

Style-wise, Tiffany Trump has come a long way since her "Snap Pack" days in the 2010s. The daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples had a fun party-girl era when she was in her late teens and early 20s, hanging out with fellow heirs and socialites and documenting her lavish lifestyle on social media. During that time, Tiffany rocked all the typical 2010s party looks, including bandage dresses, cut-out frocks, leather clothing, and the classic skinny jeans and knee-high boots combo, but one style in particular dominated her wardrobe: leg-baring outfits. While she wore ensembles with more demure hemlines in her rare campaign trail appearances during Donald's first presidential run, it was clear this wasn't where Tiffany's fashion heart really lay, as she opted almost exclusively for short dresses, skirts, and shorts during her private time.

Tiffany has since undergone a complete style transformation. She put away her iconic bodycon mini dresses around 2020-2021 after she graduated from Georgetown Law School, began to play a more active role in her dad's second presidential campaign, and got serious with her then-boyfriend, Michael Boulos. The notable shift in her style brought maxi dresses, midi skirts, coats, and power suits to the forefront, marking a new chapter in Tiffany's life. She got engaged to Boulos in 2021, and they tied the knot in a stunning wedding at Mar-a-Lago the following year. They then expanded their family and welcomed a baby boy in May 2025.

However, while her latest style era has given us quite a few incredible fashion moments (including that unforgettable maternity shoot), it also came with a cost — it's become increasingly rare for Tiffany to put her enviable legs on display. But over the years, Tiffany has showed off her lethal legs in many fabulous outfits.