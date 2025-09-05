Kimberly Guilfoyle's Past Claims About 'Unrecognizable' Gavin Newsom Are So Ironic
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle's lives have diverged since their five-year marriage and their 2006 divorce. Guilfoyle — the former First Lady of San Francisco who publicly supported her ex-husband's pro-LGBT policies — has firmly established herself as a prominent Republican figure and loyal Trump supporter. Newsom became California's governor and could move further up the political ladder considering his name has been everywhere since Trump's 2024 election victory. During a 2023 interview with CNN's "The Axe Files" podcast (via SFGate), Newsom suggested that Guilfoyle wasn't originally a member of the right but made the switch after she "fell prey ... [to] the culture at Fox [News]," which his ex-wife joined as host following their split.
Guilfoyle fired back at Newsom by claiming that it was he who had drastically changed in the years since their divorce. "I have been a proud Republican and conservative, registering as a Republican at 18 years of age," she said on "The Charlie Kirk Show," as seen in a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter). " ... I didn't change; he did. He used to be so proud to fight for small businesses, for entrepreneurs, for those hardworking men and women. And he's fallen prey to the left, the radical left, that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable." However, Guilfoyle's rebuttal backfired, with social media users finding it ironic that someone whose face has undergone such a significant transformation accused another person of being unrecognizable.
Guilfoyle and Newsom are on speaking terms despite their opposing views
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been inundated with plastic surgery rumors since at least 2018, when she began dating her now-ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Her unfiltered pictures and throwback modeling photos highlighted the changes in her face that experts said were unlikely to be the results of aging, such as noticeably fuller cheeks and lips. Not surprisingly, users on X posted side-by-side photos of Guilfoyle's old and new aesthetics under the 2023 clip of her blasting Gavin Newsom. "Today is brought to you by the letter ['P,'] for projection," one person wrote, sharing a "Sesame Street" clip. "Poor Kimberly, this is the best comeback she has for what Newsom said about her in an interview. Based on my knowledge of what BOTH of them were like back in the day, Gavin is NOT the one [who is] 'unrecognizable' in more ways than one!" a second user commented. Another simply asked, "Seriously?"
Seriously? pic.twitter.com/YaveigHAld
— 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 16, 2023
Guilfoyle and Newsom trading barbs suggested things were tense between the exes at the time. This was supported by the California governor's admission during a 2022 interview that he and Guilfoyle were not in contact with each other. However, the two were back on speaking terms by March 2025 as right-wing personality Charlie Kirk revealed that Newsom secured him as a guest for his podcast with the help of Guilfoyle. It seems Guilfoyle and Newsom don't let their differences prevent them from giving and accepting help behind closed doors.