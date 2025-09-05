Kimberly Guilfoyle's Past Claims About 'Unrecognizable' Gavin Newsom Are So Ironic

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle's lives have diverged since their five-year marriage and their 2006 divorce. Guilfoyle — the former First Lady of San Francisco who publicly supported her ex-husband's pro-LGBT policies — has firmly established herself as a prominent Republican figure and loyal Trump supporter. Newsom became California's governor and could move further up the political ladder considering his name has been everywhere since Trump's 2024 election victory. During a 2023 interview with CNN's "The Axe Files" podcast (via SFGate), Newsom suggested that Guilfoyle wasn't originally a member of the right but made the switch after she "fell prey ... [to] the culture at Fox [News]," which his ex-wife joined as host following their split.

Guilfoyle fired back at Newsom by claiming that it was he who had drastically changed in the years since their divorce. "I have been a proud Republican and conservative, registering as a Republican at 18 years of age," she said on "The Charlie Kirk Show," as seen in a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter). " ... I didn't change; he did. He used to be so proud to fight for small businesses, for entrepreneurs, for those hardworking men and women. And he's fallen prey to the left, the radical left, that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable." However, Guilfoyle's rebuttal backfired, with social media users finding it ironic that someone whose face has undergone such a significant transformation accused another person of being unrecognizable.