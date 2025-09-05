Whatever Happened To Aaron Carter's Twin Sister, Angel?
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter may have been the bigwigs in their family, but their three sisters also got their brush with fame thanks to the family's short-lived 2006 reality show "House of Carters." The female Carter siblings largely faded from the cultural zeitgeist as soon as the show was canceled, except for in relation to the family's long string of tragedies and traumas. Here we wanted to delve into what happened to Angel Carter Conrad, the sole remaining (full-blooded) Carter sibling who is not a Backstreet Boy. But we should probably explain what happened to the rest of the crew first.
While his final years were incredibly chaotic, and his death not totally unexpected, it was still heartbreaking when Aaron drowned in his bathtub in November 2022 after ingesting drugs and inhaling gas. This occurred a full decade after his sister Leslie Carter overdosed at age 25 after years of mental health and addiction struggles. The year after Aaron died, sister Bobbie Jean Carter died from the effects of mixing fentanyl and methamphetamine. An oft-forgotten half-sister Ginger Lee Carter died that same year.
Aside from their spouses and children — and another half-sibling, Kaden Carter — that only really leaves Nick and Angel, Aaron's twin sister. Their father Robert Carter had a fatal heart attack in 2017, and both are estranged from their toxic mother. Because we already know so much about Nick, let's take a peek at what happened to Angel Carter Conrad after she left reality TV behind.
Angel Carter Conrad has been married for over a decade
Angel Carter Conrad is not even 40, but she has a significant number of years of marital experience under her belt. Carter Conrad is married to Corey Conrad, who has been her partner for the vast majority of her adult life. Carter Conrad met her eventual spouse when she was only 23 years of age, and she was not immediately sure it was going to work out due to their different upbringings. "We look back now and we laugh because we're like, 'Oh my gosh, we were babies when we got together,'" she said in an interview with Scary Mommy. "I just remember meeting him, and he was this college boy, just a nice guy from a normal family. And it was foreign to me ... it was kind of refreshing, but I was like, 'Oh, I don't know about this guy.'"
Despite Carter Conrad's reluctance to let him in, Conrad persisted and eventually won her over by being a steady rock in a life filled with unstable relationships. "He's just shown up for me in every way, and we have a beautiful relationship," Conrad Carter said in that same article. The couple married in February 2014, and while Nick Carter did not attend the ceremony, Aaron Carter dutifully walked his twin sister down the aisle on her special day (their dad, Bob Carter, had already died). While Conrad has his socials on lockdown, it is widely known that he is a senior vice president of leasing and brand partnerships at Caruso.
Angel Carter Conrad is raising her daughter differently than she was raised
The Carter family tale is one of tragedy, and anytime the remaining kids detail their rough upbringing, it is not hard to draw a direct line from their childhood years to the addictions, relationship dramas, and untreated mental health issues that have plagued most people in the family. Angel Carter Conrad is actually the exception — the one kid who made it out of that house in good enough working order to avoid hitting rock bottom. Nick Carter famously detailed his "rock bottom" moment in a 2013 episode of "Dr. Phil," and the other siblings — well, we know what happened there.
Because Carter Conrad worked for years to move past her childhood trauma and fix dysfunctional learned habits, it makes sense that she would take a hard swerve away from past Carter parenting choices when it came to raising her own daughter. Carter Conrad and her husband have only one kid (Harper Noelle Conrad, born in 2019), but from the very start, they were adamant they would not repeat toxic generational patterns when it came to raising her. "I have such a deep understanding now of the psychology behind my family dynamic and it is so deep-rooted," Carter Conrad told E! News in 2024. "This is a generational dysfunction issue." To The Local Moms Network, she added, "We're making sure our daughter grows up in a safe, loving environment where open communication is the norm. Sitting at the dinner table at night, talking about our day, and connecting!"
Unlike her brothers, Angel Carter Conrad had no desire for fame
Though she was pushed into the entertainment business like her brothers, Angel Carter Conrad differed from them in that she never wanted the spotlight. She modeled for a bit, starting in 2000 at age 13, but that never went far. Carter Conrad is really only a known name because of her biological ties to pop stars, which was of course highlighted on the docusoap reality series "House of Carters." The first season of the show aired for eight episodes back in 2006 before E! canceled it.
The show's ending was a pivotal turning point for Carter Conrad, who never sought to be a star and eventually became an interior designer (though she no longer appears to practice). At its conclusion, Nick Carter offered to pay for therapy for all of his siblings. Carter Conrad is the only one who took advantage. To be fair, the Backstreet Boy kind of owed all of them something, given that they all entered the world of reality television for him. "I go back to when Aaron and I were 18, and it was about two months after our 18th birthday," Carter Conrad recalled on the podcast "The Squeeze," hosted by "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Dome. She added, "Nick called me up and he — I was living in Florida, in Orlando with my dad — and he said, 'Move to California, move to LA, we're shooting a reality show.'"
Before Aaron Carter died, Angel Carter Conrad prepared for it in therapy
In addition to working through her childhood trauma and unhealthy familial patterns, Angel Carter Conrad used therapy as a way to deal with her siblings' increasingly erratic behaviors (and later, their deaths). She even expressed the belief that her siblings might still be alive today had they similarly taken brother Nick Carter up on his offer to pay for post-reality show mental health services. "The offer was presented to all of us, and I was the only one who raised my hand," Carter Conrad said in an interview with Parents. "I looked around and realized the rest weren't going to go. I think that they were struggling so deeply already, and there was so much shame in the things that they experienced as children. But for me, that was a defining moment in evolving and changing."
One thing Carter Conrad struggled with, in particular, was her twin brother Aaron Carter's downward spiral, given the bond they shared and her inability to get him to help himself during his years of difficulties. For years before Aaron's death, Carter Conrad worked with professionals to prepare herself for what she felt was inevitable. "I was already in therapy preparing for Aaron's death. I thought he was going to die," she explained on "The Squeeze." "I feared it my entire 20s."
On "Tamron Hall Show," Carter Conrad expressed similar feelings about the predictability of Bobbie Jean Carter's death, saying she "knew it was going to happen at some point."
Angel Carter Conrad had not seen Aaron Carter for years before his death
One of the saddest parts of the Carter family story is how isolated Aaron Carter became in the years leading up to his death. Though Angel Carter Conrad very clearly wanted to help her twin brother, his increasingly disturbing behavior forced her to draw lines in the sand — and even to get a restraining order. "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," Nick Carter posted to X in September 2019. "[W]e were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family." According to court documents, Aaron had necessitated the domestic violence restraining order by threatening the lives of his sister, her husband, and even her daughter.
In November 2019, a court extended Carter Conrad's restraining order through 2020, keeping Aaron at a minimum of 100 yards away. The last time the twins saw each other was in a courtroom during this time, three years before Aaron's tragic death. Even more heartbreaking is the fact that the door was slowly opening to a possible in-person reconciliation for the siblings, who simply ran out of time to get there. "So after the restraining orders, we had finally spoken maybe a year later, and we had two conversations that were four hours long," Carter Conrad told People. The twins had spoken a few times in between those longer calls, too, and their last phone call occurred three days before Aaron died.
Angel Carter Conrad co-hosted a benefit concert in honor of her late twin
Angel Carter Conrad lost her first sibling in 2012, but it was not until her twin brother died that mental health and addiction advocacy became one of her life's central purposes. "Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born ... it feels like a piece of my soul is gone," Carter Conrad wrote on Instagram in December 2022, in a post marking her first birthday after Carter's death. "And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness." She has done ample work in the years since that reinforces her commitment to this cause, including a much-publicized benefit concert.
Carter Conrad and her husband took the initiative to reach out to the Kids Mental Health Foundation and planned the entire concert themselves in only six weeks, all amid their grieving. Carter Conrad even co-hosted the concert herself, alongside NSYNC's Lance Bass. Called "Songs for Tomorrow," the benefit raised funds for the organization's "On Our Sleeves" program and featured performances by Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Jeff Timmons, David Archuleta, and more (Bass himself also joined in on a song). All told, the benefit — which also included the debut performance of a new song Nick created for Aaron, a screening of its associated music video, and the playing of an unreleased track from Aaron's archives — raised $165,000 for the charity.
Angel Carter Conrad has received awards for her mental health advocacy
Mental health advocacy has become a deep passion for Angel Carter Conrad, and she and her husband delved deep into the world of charity fundraising after their successful benefit concert. Their work with the Kids Mental Health Foundation (KMHF) — whose other celebrity advocates include actors Adina Porter and Malin Akerman and "Survivor" host Jeff Probst — has developed into an ongoing partnership, which includes the couple's service as co-chairs for the organization's annual Family Celebration Day event. They have also worked on other events, such as "The Night Before" awards ceremony in May 2025.
KMHF's ultimate goal is to increase communication around mental health topics, starting from a very early age, to avoid family dynamics like the ones that existed in the Carter home. "If my family would've had these resources and these tools, maybe things would've turned out differently for my siblings," Carter Conrad said to Parents. "As the problems started to brew within our childhood home, maybe we could have really tackled this."
In addition to these larger events, Carter Conrad is vocal about mental health on social media and often does interviews to discuss the topic. Whether it is to mark World Mental Health Day or post to social media on a special day unique to the Carter family, the star has committed to using her own story to create a dialogue, which in turn honors her siblings. In 2025, Carter Conrad and her hubby received an award for their advocacy work at the Don't MiND Me Foundation's annual gala.
Angel Carter Conrad is very close with brother Nick Carter
Nick Carter did not attend his sister Angel Carter Conrad's 2014 wedding. In fact, he was off partying at his own bachelor party in Vegas that very same weekend. But years of therapy later, the two siblings finally started to connect for the first time. "He was gone a lot when we were growing up," Carter Conrad told Parents. "So, once we really reconnected as adults, therapy became the foundation of our relationship. We'd have extensive, hour-long conversations talking about our family. ... After House of Carters, we were the only ones who knew we had to start making changes, which is interesting because we're both the only two siblings still here."
That last part was a big deal, too. Losing three siblings so young united the pair and encouraged them to start being together more often. "Nick and I are very close. I always say that if there's one person who truly understands the pain and everything we went through as kids, it's him," Carter Conrad explained to The Local Moms Network. "Sharing these experiences has created a bond that means so much to both of us, and we're incredibly grateful to have each other. Our kids are also really close." Carter Conrad's Instagram account echoes this because it heavily features her brother. She went and saw him perform at the Sphere, they do holidays together, and Carter Conrad even once gave Nick's hair some at-home highlights.
Angel Carter Conrad has also maintained a close bond with Aaron Carter's son
While Angel Carter Conrad has only one full sibling left, her late sisters and brother each left behind a child to which Carter Conrad plays doting aunt. She is close with teenage niece Alyssa Ashton — Leslie Carter's daughter — as well as Bobbie Jean Carter's preteen daughter Bella Campos-Carter and Aaron Carter's son Prince Carter. "I do have a relationship with all of my nieces and nephews. That's really important [to me] because I want to show them that there is a life lesson to be taught here with the tragedies that have happened," Carter Conrad said to People in 2024. "It is a choice to look at the good in any situation — because there's always a good — and to focus on that and to nurture that. I want to teach these children that bad things can happen to you, but it's how you handle it that matters."
Carter Conrad is particularly involved in Prince's life because he lives nearby and is closest in age to her own daughter, Harper. The two kids have playdates — sometimes adorably documented on Instagram — and Carter Conrad keeps up with the youngster in between those in-person meetups. "I mean this kid is brilliant. He's only 3 years old and he's already reading and writing and he just blows my mind," Carter Conrad told People in that same article. Though Harper Conrad will never know her aunts and uncles, efforts have also been made to help her learn about the deceased members of the family.
Angel Carter Conrad created a documentary about her troubled family
Angel Carter Conrad does not want fame, and so she only really pops up in the media when she is promoting charity events or getting interviewed in remembrance pieces about her late siblings. The exception to this was in 2025, when Carter Conrad made the rounds across all platforms in an effort to promote a television project. Even then, however, her goals were centered around mental health advocacy and her family's tragic story. The project in question was a two-part documentary featuring not just Carter Conrad, but also Melissa Joan Hart, Scout Willis, and Nick Carter. Carter Conrad viewed the documentary as a way to push back against social media bullies and "stand up" for her late siblings.
Directed by former child actor Soleil Moon Frye, "The Carters: Hurts to Love You" has a dual purpose. For one, Conrad Carter hopes it will spread awareness about mental health and addiction and the importance of intervention and education. For another, she has expressed hope that the project can further shift the way her brother Aaron Carter is remembered in history. "The 'good' is that Aaron has a platform. He has a legacy and we are changing the narrative for him. Aaron's legacy isn't going to be that he was this washed up pop star who was addicted to drugs and died," Carter Conrad told Parents. "It's going to be that Aaron's life saved lives. People are going to learn from our mistakes and his life."
Angel Carter Conrad still feels the presence of (and talks to) her late siblings
In every single interview she has given on the subject of her late brothers and sisters, whether in print or audiovisual, Angel Carter Conrad's deep love for her family has shone through. She very obviously sees these interviews as part of their legacy, particularly when it comes to the much more famous Aaron Carter, but not exclusively. For instance, she once told People that she wanted the world to know Bobbie Jean as a "mama bear" and not simply a tragic figure. "B.J. didn't ask for what happened to her and it wasn't her fault and she didn't deserve that," Carter Conrad said. "I want people to remember her as a human being who deserved to be loved."
Carter Conrad is not centered solely on the past, either, and she has said she feels her siblings with her in the present day. "I know that Aaron right now is looking down on me and he is definitely here in this moment," she explained to E! News when promoting "The Carters: Hurts to Love You" in 2025.
The loving sister even goes so far as to talk to her dead relatives from time to time, particularly on birthdays and anniversaries. "I really just try to be in peace and in that moment as much as I can and just honor them by talking to them and allowing them to still be present in my life," Carter Conrad said in that same People magazine interview.