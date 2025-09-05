Whatever Happened To Aaron Carter's Twin Sister, Angel?

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter may have been the bigwigs in their family, but their three sisters also got their brush with fame thanks to the family's short-lived 2006 reality show "House of Carters." The female Carter siblings largely faded from the cultural zeitgeist as soon as the show was canceled, except for in relation to the family's long string of tragedies and traumas. Here we wanted to delve into what happened to Angel Carter Conrad, the sole remaining (full-blooded) Carter sibling who is not a Backstreet Boy. But we should probably explain what happened to the rest of the crew first.

While his final years were incredibly chaotic, and his death not totally unexpected, it was still heartbreaking when Aaron drowned in his bathtub in November 2022 after ingesting drugs and inhaling gas. This occurred a full decade after his sister Leslie Carter overdosed at age 25 after years of mental health and addiction struggles. The year after Aaron died, sister Bobbie Jean Carter died from the effects of mixing fentanyl and methamphetamine. An oft-forgotten half-sister Ginger Lee Carter died that same year.

Aside from their spouses and children — and another half-sibling, Kaden Carter — that only really leaves Nick and Angel, Aaron's twin sister. Their father Robert Carter had a fatal heart attack in 2017, and both are estranged from their toxic mother. Because we already know so much about Nick, let's take a peek at what happened to Angel Carter Conrad after she left reality TV behind.