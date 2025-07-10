Kristi Noem Looks So Different Without Her Signature Hair Extensions
Starting as a Representative from South Dakota and working her way up to Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has faced her fair share of controversies along the way. Not the least of which includes Noem's dramatic MAGA makeover — from her new teeth to her fleshed out facial features to her flowing hair, Noem has stretched the limits of transformation. Of course, one of the things that's grown more noticeable has been Noem's increasingly large and heavy hair extensions. Like the Sheriff's hat from "Scary Movie 3," Noem's hair appears bulkier and longer in almost every new photo of herself, so much so that even semi-recent throwback photos are startling in comparison.
Kristi Noem is going to be an INCREDIBLE leader for our DHS.
After four years of the WORST Secretary in American history, she's got plenty of work cut out for her... but I've got no doubt she will quickly turn the situation around.
I'm excited to work with her in making our... pic.twitter.com/QyFUAM2rNk
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 25, 2025
When political ally and equally controversial politician Lauren Boebert posted a congratulatory photo to X, formerly Twitter, it was shocking to see Noem with such thinned out hair. Though the photo was posted in January of 2025, there's a chance it dates back even earlier, but it's hard to tell since both women often rock out-of-date styles. What stands out the most is how short Noem's hair is, even though it hits just below the shoulder, which is a fairly common length. Not only that, but it eerily feels like half of it is missing, as if all the photos of Noem's obvious hair extensions have seeped into the collective unconscious, possibly indicating that Noem plans on sticking with this scalp itching trend for the foreseeable future.
Kristi Noem seems determined to make her hair extensions happen
Even though the photo Lauren Boebert posted shows Kristi Noem in the early stages of her hair journey, there's evidence to suggest Noem brought her obvious hair extensions with her to the Oval Office. In fact, Noem's locks have seemingly distracted from her own job and actions on multiple occasions. For example, there was the time Noem went to Israel and her hair extensions overshadowed any political work she was trying to do. Considering the upkeep required to maintain such cumbersome curls, it's amazing Noem has had time to even do her job at all.
Often, Noem's glammed up routine has gotten her vitriol in response, with the public curious as to why she seems so glossy while trying to prove she's getting her hands dirty. While her transformation possibly helped land her a gig within President Donald Trump's second administration, it seems like an obstacle at this point. It must be difficult to incorporate the hours needed to be camera-ready into a jet-setting schedule. Although, considering that Attorney General Pam Bondi's real role within the Trump administration is to simply be on camera, it could be suggested that Noem's job is similar. Perhaps the glam is the real role, and Noem just might know it.