Kristi Noem Looks So Different Without Her Signature Hair Extensions

Starting as a Representative from South Dakota and working her way up to Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem has faced her fair share of controversies along the way. Not the least of which includes Noem's dramatic MAGA makeover — from her new teeth to her fleshed out facial features to her flowing hair, Noem has stretched the limits of transformation. Of course, one of the things that's grown more noticeable has been Noem's increasingly large and heavy hair extensions. Like the Sheriff's hat from "Scary Movie 3," Noem's hair appears bulkier and longer in almost every new photo of herself, so much so that even semi-recent throwback photos are startling in comparison.

Kristi Noem is going to be an INCREDIBLE leader for our DHS. After four years of the WORST Secretary in American history, she's got plenty of work cut out for her... but I've got no doubt she will quickly turn the situation around. I'm excited to work with her in making our... pic.twitter.com/QyFUAM2rNk — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 25, 2025

When political ally and equally controversial politician Lauren Boebert posted a congratulatory photo to X, formerly Twitter, it was shocking to see Noem with such thinned out hair. Though the photo was posted in January of 2025, there's a chance it dates back even earlier, but it's hard to tell since both women often rock out-of-date styles. What stands out the most is how short Noem's hair is, even though it hits just below the shoulder, which is a fairly common length. Not only that, but it eerily feels like half of it is missing, as if all the photos of Noem's obvious hair extensions have seeped into the collective unconscious, possibly indicating that Noem plans on sticking with this scalp itching trend for the foreseeable future.