Celebrity weddings may look flawless on glossy magazine pages. But beyond the designer gowns, star-studded guest lists, and surreal venues, they can be just as unpredictable as any regular wedding. When a celebrity flubs their wedding vows or the lights go out before their bridal entry or wedding guests arrive unimaginably late, these goof-ups serve as pertinent reminders that behind the veneer of PR-managed perfection that audiences are fed, these A-listers are as human as the rest of us.

As anyone who has ever been to a wedding before will testify, it's in these very moments of chaos and damage control that a majority of wedding memories are made. We weren't there, but we can bet that Bethenny Frankel won't ever forget peeing in a bucket at her wedding. Or that Freddie Prinze Jr.'s guests might still recall narrowly escaping a hurricane and an earthquake at his wedding. Here are some of the biggest celebrity wedding disasters we still can't get over.