Trump Assistant Margo Martin Has Legs For Days (& She's Not Afraid To Show It)

Instagram accounts tend to be heavily curated, so while they don't tell a person's whole story, they can reveal a lot about them. In Margo Martin's case, her posts show just how close she is to Donald Trump. As special assistant to the president, she's perhaps the woman who has spent the most time with Trump since he secured his second presidential term. (We'd like to say it was Melania Trump, but the first lady has been largely absent from both his 2024 presidential campaign and his second tenure as president.) Martin's Instagram provides visual proof, with photos showing her accompanying Donald in the Oval Office, in his private jet, and on the golf course. In June 2025, she hinted they're close enough to joke around when she shared a photo seemingly showing them having a conversation with each other over the phone while standing right in front of the other. "Can you hear me now?" Martin captioned the image, adding a laughing emoji.

Aside from her closeness with the president, Martin's Instagram page also offers a glimpse of her fashion and beauty preferences, which don't seem to follow the trend among those in the president's inner circle. Many prominent MAGA women seem to prefer outdated looks that age them and may have inspired TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend with their unflattering beauty choices. On the other hand, Martin is apparently a clean girl aesthetic believer through and through. As seen in her snaps, her wardrobe is filled with tailored pantsuits, chic coat dresses, and sleek midi and maxi dresses. However, while she does love a modest look that can be worn to any office, she doesn't shy away from outfits that showcase her killer legs, either.