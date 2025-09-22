Trump Assistant Margo Martin Has Legs For Days (& She's Not Afraid To Show It)
Instagram accounts tend to be heavily curated, so while they don't tell a person's whole story, they can reveal a lot about them. In Margo Martin's case, her posts show just how close she is to Donald Trump. As special assistant to the president, she's perhaps the woman who has spent the most time with Trump since he secured his second presidential term. (We'd like to say it was Melania Trump, but the first lady has been largely absent from both his 2024 presidential campaign and his second tenure as president.) Martin's Instagram provides visual proof, with photos showing her accompanying Donald in the Oval Office, in his private jet, and on the golf course. In June 2025, she hinted they're close enough to joke around when she shared a photo seemingly showing them having a conversation with each other over the phone while standing right in front of the other. "Can you hear me now?" Martin captioned the image, adding a laughing emoji.
Aside from her closeness with the president, Martin's Instagram page also offers a glimpse of her fashion and beauty preferences, which don't seem to follow the trend among those in the president's inner circle. Many prominent MAGA women seem to prefer outdated looks that age them and may have inspired TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend with their unflattering beauty choices. On the other hand, Martin is apparently a clean girl aesthetic believer through and through. As seen in her snaps, her wardrobe is filled with tailored pantsuits, chic coat dresses, and sleek midi and maxi dresses. However, while she does love a modest look that can be worn to any office, she doesn't shy away from outfits that showcase her killer legs, either.
Martin embraced her natural beauty for her birthday in 2024
Usually glamorous and fully done up whenever she steps out, Margo Martin gave her followers a glimpse of what she usually looks like on her downtime when she posted this photo on Instagram to mark her 29th birthday in July 2024. In the image, she looked stunning with zero or very little makeup on as she posed on a beach sporting a long-sleeve striped blouse and matching short shorts that made her legs look a mile long. "Woke up 29," Trump's assistant wrote alongside the snap.
Even Martin's legs couldn't save her from a tacky fashion mishap
In one of the worst outfits she has ever worn, Margo Martin gave pal Alina Habba and her many tacky MAGA accessories some competition when she played golf sporting a red American flag hat and a pair of white sneakers emblazoned with "Trump 2024." She also made herself a walking American flag by completing the look with a blue dress that showed off her legs. However, while her legs are indeed stunning, they couldn't make us ignore just how many terrible fashion choices she made this day.
Martin was the definition of leggy blonde when she watched a UFC match
Margo Martin tagged along when Donald Trump watched UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November 2023 with his son Donald Trump Jr. and supporters Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson. However, instead of Fight Night, she looked ready for Fashion Week in a gorgeous red leather coat, a black mini dress, and sky-high strappy heels that did justice to her enviable legs. Her followers apparently agreed, as they filled her comments section with praise, with one person writing: "This look! Obsessed."
Martin wasn't afraid of showing her legs even on the campaign trail
Margo Martin was working as Donald Trump's deputy communications director when she accompanied him to his campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in August 2024, but we couldn't tell just by looking at her outfit. If we changed the background of this photo to one showing a blue sea and white sand, she'd probably look right at home. She seemed ready for a day at the beach with her sunglasses and shirt dress, which stopped at her upper thigh and revealed her toned legs.
Martin let her legs breathe for a weekend getaway in 2023
Margo Martin took a break from pantsuits and midi dresses and put on her bikini and swimsuit cover-up when she enjoyed a weekend getaway in Florida in May 2023. Showcasing yet more proof that she lives a lavish life, the special assistant to the president shared a photo of herself enjoying a drink on a boat dressed in a two-piece pink bathing suit and a see-through, light brown cover-up. A pair of large sunglasses and gorgeous beachy waves completed the look. "Saturdays at sea," she captioned the image simply.
Martin put on a leggy display when she returned to Texas for visit
Several MAGA women have tried but unfortunately failed to pull off the cowgirl look, but Margo Martin gave us a convincing attempt during a visit to the Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, in May 2023. She looked phenomenal in a figure-hugging white tank top, denim shorts, brown cowboy boots, and a tan cowboy hat, as seen in the above Instagram post. "Back in the ole stomping grounds," she wrote alongside the images, referencing the fact that she studied at Fort Worth's Texas Christian University.
Martin's legs might have added to Trump's good luck for Super Tuesday
Donald Trump had already scored wins before his Super Tuesday sweep in March 2024, but Margo Martin's legs might have brought additional good fortune to her boss' campaign the night before the pivotal day. In photos she posted on Instagram, she could be seen rocking a short pinstripe shirt dress and a pair of white mules. She looked a bit underdressed next to Trump, but considering they were in the president's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, she might have been given the go-ahead to wear an informal outfit.
Martin showed off her toned gams at the Miami Grand Prix
One of the perks Margo Martin enjoys as one of Donald Trump's confidantes is getting prime seats at the high-profile events he attends, and the Miami Grand Prix in Florida in May 2024 was no exception. Photos shared by Martin on Instagram at the time showed her taking in the races from what appeared to be a VIP suite. She dressed for the Miami heat and put her toned legs on display in a short black dress, white sneakers, and large sunglasses for the outing.
Martin was ready for a flight and a photoshoot in this leg-baring look
If there's one thing Margo Martin's going to do, it's make a tarmac her runway. She's rocked some great suits and long dresses for flights aboard Donald Trump's private jet, such as the white and blue frock she wore while posing in front of Trump Force One in October 2024, and the effortlessly chic hunter green knitted dress and brown coat combo she donned two months later. However, earlier that year, she picked an outfit that showcased her lethal legs: a Barbie-coded green mini dress and towering nude-colored pumps.
No one rocks a golf dress better than Martin
Based on her Instagram page, Margo Martin has one thing in common with Donald Trump: their love for golf. Aside from working, enjoying getaways, and spending time with her family, plenty of her posts show her on a golf course with pals, rocking a wide variety of short dresses that highlight her show-stopping legs. However, she apparently doesn't only play golf on the green; she also likes to practice her swing using a golf simulator, as seen in a photo she shared in 2023.