Tragic Details About The 1000-Lb Sisters

In March 2023, "1000-Lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton split from Michael Halterman after about four years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by the U.S Sun, the couple got into an explosive spat in February, during which Halterman had allegedly begun "throwing things." A few days after the incident, Slaton filed a domestic violence case against her now ex-husband and requested a Kentucky court to grant her an emergency protection order. Although the report noted that Halterman wanted to work on their marriage while Slaton was determined to call it quits, it was he who ultimately filed for divorce. In additional court documents obtained by the U.S. Sun, in April, the reality star presented several shocking allegations against her husband.

"When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm," she wrote. Moreover, Slaton claimed that although Halterman was unemployed, he didn't pick up any responsibilities around the house or look after their kids. He didn't financially aid her in caring for their infant son either. Slaton detailed her marital woes with People in December 2023. "There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse," she sadly disclosed. "I just got tired of hiding it from people." The final straw for their relationship came when Halterman refused to return Slaton's bank card to her when she wanted to get some formula for their infant. At the end of the day, though, getting a divorce has changed the "1000-Lb Sisters" star's life a lot.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.