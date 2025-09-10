Tragic Details About The 1000-Lb Sisters
Amy and Tammy Slaton have been brutally honest about the struggles they have faced throughout their respective weight-loss journeys. One of Tammy's most jaw-dropping moments on her weight loss journey happened in the Season 3 finale of "1000-lb Sisters" when she nearly lost her life. In the episode, the reality star's other sister, Amanda Halterman, shared that her lungs had stopped functioning only a day after she checked into an obesity rehabilitation clinic. After assessing Tammy, doctors put her in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. They even candidly informed Tammy's family that they were unsure if she would be able to pull through. Over the next couple of days, they anxiously awaited news while also mentally preparing for the worst. Thankfully, Tammy awoke from the coma and wasted no time in expressing her love for her family.
Although it took several years of hard work, medical procedures, and a progress journey that was anything but linear, Tammy managed to shed over 500 pounds. By 2025, Tammy looked completely unrecognizable after skin removal surgery. Amy embarked on a similarly difficult journey to achieve her health goals. Over the years, the younger Slaton sister developed a variety of health conditions, including diabetes, thyroid issues, asthma, and high blood pressure. However, Amy was determined to better her health so she could have kids. The reality star ultimately lost over 150 pounds and welcomed three boys. While their TLC show primarily focused on the highs and lows of their weight loss journeys, the Slaton sisters have notably endured plenty of other struggles over the years too.
Amy Slaton allegedly endured an abusive marriage
In March 2023, "1000-Lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton split from Michael Halterman after about four years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by the U.S Sun, the couple got into an explosive spat in February, during which Halterman had allegedly begun "throwing things." A few days after the incident, Slaton filed a domestic violence case against her now ex-husband and requested a Kentucky court to grant her an emergency protection order. Although the report noted that Halterman wanted to work on their marriage while Slaton was determined to call it quits, it was he who ultimately filed for divorce. In additional court documents obtained by the U.S. Sun, in April, the reality star presented several shocking allegations against her husband.
"When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm," she wrote. Moreover, Slaton claimed that although Halterman was unemployed, he didn't pick up any responsibilities around the house or look after their kids. He didn't financially aid her in caring for their infant son either. Slaton detailed her marital woes with People in December 2023. "There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse," she sadly disclosed. "I just got tired of hiding it from people." The final straw for their relationship came when Halterman refused to return Slaton's bank card to her when she wanted to get some formula for their infant. At the end of the day, though, getting a divorce has changed the "1000-Lb Sisters" star's life a lot.
Tammy Slaton's ex-husband passed away at 40
"1000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton's estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the age of just 40 in July 2023. The TLC star's whirlwind romance with Willingham began shortly after their paths crossed at an obesity rehabilitation center. Following just three weeks of courtship, Willingham popped the question. As People reported, in November 2022, Slaton married her husband at the same rehab where they met, ignoring her family's reservations about their union. However, the happy couple split up a few months before Willingham's death. In May 2023, an insider informed the U.S. Sun that the reason for Slaton's split from her husband lay in his supposed inability to follow through with his diet plans. They reportedly got into a nasty argument about the pain point that ultimately led Willingham to call it quits.
While speaking to People in December 2023, Slaton shared the sweet ways in which she kept her late husband close to her heart. Every day, she wore two pieces of jewelry that contained Willingham's ashes: A necklace that was shaped like a music note and a ring. The reality star went on to explain their significance. "He's going to live on now forever because his memory is encapsulated," Slaton said. "Knowing that he's with me, it's helping me pass the day. I find myself grabbing my necklace and holding it a lot." The TLC star also shared that she took some solace in knowing that she could relive their happy memories together by putting on "1000-lb Sisters."
Amy and Tammy Slaton have struggled with their mental health
During a December 2023 chat with People, Amy Slaton acknowledged how her divorce had taken a serious toll on her mental health. The TLC star who went through a very public breakup confirmed that an explosive fight with her sisters, Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman, was what finally helped her realize that she needed to do some inner work. Although Amy had been hesitant to do therapy for most of her life, the reality star knew that she needed to at least try, so that her mental health wouldn't continue to negatively impact her family, specifically her kids. The younger Slaton sister was ultimately diagnosed with depression, acute stress disorder, and bipolar disorder.
Fortunately, Amy was pleased to note that therapy had greatly aided her, saying, "It's a relief to know that I'm not crazy. It was something totally different. I'm not just snapping because I'm snapping. I'm snapping because I'm bipolar." While the TLC stalwart continued to work on herself in therapy, she also took medication to further assist her in her ongoing mental health journey. Tammy similarly opened up about her feelings from a dark time in her life in a February 2024 TikTok, revealing, "Before I was in rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed and just mean."
Meanwhile, during a 2025 episode of "1000-lb Sisters," Tammy admitted that she was disheartened to learn she needed to lose an additional 100 pounds on top of the hundreds of pounds she had already shed to qualify for excessive skin removal surgery. Tammy confessed that she developed an unhealthy coping mechanism to deal with the subsequent depression: Overeating on purpose to make herself vomit.
Amy and Tammy Slaton have both dealt with addiction issues
In the Season 3 finale of "1000-lb Sisters," Tammy Slaton informed her bariatric surgeon that she was putting her weight loss journey on the backburner to focus on her mental health. The TLC star explained that the stress of sticking to her diet plan and maintaining her relationships had taken a tremendous toll, and she had started experiencing depression as a result. To cope with these complex feelings, Tammy had resorted to drinking up to eight bottles of liquor in a week, alongside smoking and vaping. The elder Slaton sister reflected on her mindset from the time in a 2024 Instagram video, divulging, "I think I was trying to be so focused on losing weight, I lost myself. I lost who I was and I turned to alcohol so I was doing damage to myself in two different ways."
In another Instagram post the following month, Tammy opened up about another of her addictions, writing, "Being depressed and having a food addiction, I often ate my feelings, taking out my emotions on food." Meanwhile, in 2023, a Radar Online insider claimed that Amy Slaton's loved ones were getting increasingly worried about her because the reality star's nicotine addiction was spiraling out of control. According to them, the younger Slaton sister was smoking up to two packs a day and was unable to go even short periods without a cigarette. Additionally, Amy has also come under fire for smoking around her children. On TikTok, she announced that quitting smoking was her 2024 New Year's resolution.
Amy and Tammy's cousin Katie Slaton sadly passed away at 37
On August 26 2025, Amy and Tammy Slaton's sister, Amanda Halterman, announced on Instagram that, sadly, their cousin Katie Slaton had passed away at the age of 37. Halterman confirmed that she had a "completely crushed heart and spirit" as she wrote the message. Still, the TLC star paid tribute to Katie by gushing, "She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the [party] and my best friend." Likewise, the elder Slaton sister had no doubt that her late grandparents and other loved ones who had passed away had ushered Katie into heaven.
In January 2025, Tammy revealed on Instagram that Katie had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer and encouraged her followers to contribute to a GoFundMe to help the family foot her medical costs. A few days later, Tammy once again urged fans to donate in any way possible or even just to remember Katie in their prayers. She paired the heartfelt caption with a video that showcased her cousin's lively spirit.
An online obituary detailed how Katie was survived by numerous loved ones, including her three children, partner, and parents. Although Katie made a couple of appearances on her cousins' hit reality show, she kept a low profile IRL and primarily took to social media to gush about her family. Tragically, Katie's final Instagram post was a birthday tribute to her son for his 12th birthday, noting, "I'm very proud of the real man [you're] becoming."