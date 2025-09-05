Kimberly Guilfoyle & Karoline Leavitt Finally Team Up And We Can't Stop Thinking About This One Thing

Even though they're both longtime MAGA devotees, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Karoline Leavitt seem to run in different circles. On September 4, 2025, however, both women had a chance to hang out together at a party for GB News. Leavitt was one of the speakers at the event, and she and Guilfoyle posed for a picture together during the evening's festivities. Standing side by side, the contrast between their styles couldn't have been more different. While Leavitt was emulating Donald Trump with her ill-fitting suit, Guilfoyle traded in her typically overly revealing 'fits for a black pantsuit topped with a leather moto jacket.

Surprisingly, although Guilfoyle is double Leavitt's age, the two women look like they have a 28-year age gap between them. Even accounting for some possible digital retouching before she posted the pic, Guilfoyle's outfit offers a more youthful vibe, compared to the press secretary's bulky cream and greige ensemble. Leavitt's shirt also looked sloppy, and the button-down had a hem that would have looked better tucked in. Guilfoyle's Instagram followers were quick to compliment her style upgrade, too. "Still as beautiful as you were 15 years ago," gushed one poster.

Unfortunately, Leavitt's already had to deal with plenty of age-related flak online, with people theorizing that since her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years older, their marriage is prematurely aging her. In this case, however, she was probably tired after a long day of work, so an aged-up 'fit was just adding to her problems.