We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article references sexual misconduct allegations.

Born in 1940, South Dakota native Tom Brokaw went on to make his mark in network television news. After joining NBC News in 1966 as a local news anchor in Los Angeles, his stature grew when he became a national correspondent based in Washington, D.C.

In 1976, Brokaw entered a new stage of his career when he was tapped to co-anchor NBC's weekday morning show, "Today," sharing the anchor duties with Jane Pauley. That particular combination proved to be a winning one for the network, and Brokaw remained a popular figure with daytime television viewers before exiting the show in 1982 after a six-year run.

Over the next few decades, Brokaw continued to cement himself as one of the most renowned and well regarded journalists on network television, and his résumé has been eclectic, to say the least. To find out more, read on for an exploration of what happened to former "Today" show co-anchor Tom Brokaw.