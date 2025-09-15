Queen Mary's Daughter Princess Josephine Has Grown Up So Fast

King Frederik X's relationship with Queen Mary of Denmark started out like a rom-com. The couple first met at a bar during the Sydney Olympics in 2000 with Mary blissfully unaware who she was chatting to. "It was perhaps half an hour or so later that someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'" Mary later recalled in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. Despite Frederik's status and their physical distance, the duo's instant connection couldn't be shaken. "From the very first moment that we started talking, we never really stopped talking," Mary shared. Soon, she was moving to Denmark, learning the language, and eventually tying the knot with a future king in 2004.

Since then, the couple has welcomed four children, including their youngest, Princess Josephine, who was born in 2011, half an hour after her twin brother. Now fourth in line to the Danish throne, the young princess has grown up in the public eye – and she's grown up fast. Despite being in her teens, Josephine has already taken charge of her future and is pursuing her favorite hobbies with passion. For example, she took part in the Royal Run in 2025, a race that King Frederik founded in 2018 and has participated in yearly, running through Copenhagen's streets. However, she didn't just compete in one event but three, running the 1-mile race, as well as the 5km and 10km. That gusto is reflected in everything she does as she prepares to step further into the spotlight.