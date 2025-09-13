Battle Of The HGTV Stars: Joanna Gaines Vs. Christina Haack
Owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the Home & Garden Television cable channel has propelled many personalities to global stardom and made them millionaires, including Joanna Gaines and Christina Haack, who has also gone by Christina El Moussa, Christina Anstead, and Christina Hall.
Born Joanna Stevens, Gaines was destined to shine in television broadcasting, having majored in communications, appeared in commercials for her dad's tire business, and interned at CBS News. After marrying contractor Chip Gaines, the couple gained solid experience in renovating and flipping Texan properties, and they broke into fame in 2013 with their HGTV show "Fixer Upper." Known for favoring the farmhouse style, natural materials, and earthy palettes, Gaines built quite the empire as a TV host, interior designer, entrepreneur, restaurateur, and author.
For her part, sunny California native Haack started modernizing properties when she was just 21 years old. Armed with a real estate degree from San Diego State University, she became an HGTV host with her then-husband Tarek El Moussa when the series "Flip or Flop" premiered in 2013. Today, having weathered many emotional and health ordeals, she too has added several successful ventures to her portfolio, and they don't all involve cozy, coastal chic interiors.
Let's highlight Gaines' and Haack's notable achievements and challenges and crown the winning HGTV icon.
Revisiting Joanna and Chip Gaines' HGTV shows
Focusing on Joanna and Chip Gaines' renovation and design business (which is still based in Waco, Texas), the original "Fixer Upper" aired on HGTV from 2013 to 2018. From balancing the farmhouse and French rustic styles to installing brick paver steps and larger windows, exploiting a yard with curved plant beds, elevating a porch with a stained glass front door, and disguising a fridge with panels, the Gaineses mastered the art of appealing to experts and amateurs alike.
Since then, the hit reality show has spawned several spin-offs on the channel and beyond, such as "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design," which ran for two seasons in 2018. Providing viewers with an in-depth exploration of Joanna's design techniques and inspiration for selecting colors, materials, and furnishings, "Behind the Design" was a much-needed behind-the-scenes. "You've seen our fixer-uppers," stated Joanna in the opening sequence, "but you haven't seen the full story or all the little decisions that turn these houses into dream homes."
In 2022, aiming for more autonomy (and a bigger profit), the Gaineses moved on to the Magnolia Network, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. They have produced and starred in several shows there, such as "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" and "Fixer Upper: The Castle," which debuted with 9.2 million and 4.5 million viewers, respectively (via Deadline). As for "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," it premiered on the network in 2024 and streamed simultaneously on Max and Discovery+.
Hotel 1928: Joanna and Chip Gaines' most ambitious renovation to date
Reality-show property makeovers increase the value of private, public, and commercial spaces significantly. Because of all the publicity — not to mention Joanna's signature touches — some of the Gaineses' projects have even sold for triple the original price. Others, such as Hotel 28, which was featured on "Fixer Upper: The Hotel," have sparked a wide interest because of the tricky, intricate, and lengthy renovation process.
Indeed, turning the historic Karem Shrine Building into a luxury but welcoming boutique hotel was their "largest, most complicated sized project," as Chip admitted to Business Insider. Located on the corner of Washington Avenue and N. 7th Street in Waco, the three-story structure now features an entrance with an ornate archway, a sumptuous library with a cozy white fireplace that used to be a coal storage room, 33 bedrooms reflecting various designs, a brasserie, a rooftop, a café, a modernized ballroom, and custom-made, faux-vintage furniture and fixtures.
"It's also been our intention to restore this space as an ode to Waco, both to serve our local community and as an opportunity to open the doors to visitors who may not know anything about our town, but who, when they're here, can walk the halls and gain an understanding of how rich and resilient our history is," said Joanna to USA Today in 2023.
Inside Christina Haack's HGTV shows
Hosted by Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, the hit reality show "Flip or Flop" ran for 10 seasons, from 2013 to 2022. In the series, the charismatic duo purchase, transform, and resell properties in California. Some of their gambles lost them money or barely broke even, while others turned a sizable profit. There were certainly a lot of memorable moments for Haack, including investing a hefty sum in a backyard spa with waterfalls, pulling a house out of a termite infestation, and mindfully modernizing a mid-century property. That wasn't her last HGTV collaboration with El Moussa, though. In 2025, on "The Flip Off," she competed with him and his spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa, for the biggest profit, and the show has been renewed for a second season.
Haack also co-hosted "Christina on the Coast" (2019 to 2025) with her then-husband Ant Anstead, and then took the helm solo on "Christina: Stronger by Design" (2021). Moreover, she expanded her renovations to Tennessee with "Christina in the Country," but the show (which she also executive produced) was abruptly canceled by the channel after just two seasons, sparking outrage among its fans.
The Corona del Mar townhouse: Flip or Flop's most expensive renovation
In "Flip or Flop," there were many acquisitions and transformations that cost a fortune over the years, but the priciest property of them all was a townhouse in the chic Californian beach community of Corona del Mar. It cost Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa more than $1.9 million and was featured in "Townhouse Flip," the 10th episode of Season 10, which aired on February 3, 2022.
The original brick-covered patio, for instance, was replaced with gray tile and enhanced with luxurious sliding doors and a made-to-order fire pit. For their part, the bedrooms were entirely remodeled to include showers with customized tiles.
Plus, in an effort to make the property stand out in that posh neighborhood, Haack opted for a contrasting black-and-white exterior, and she complemented that industrial style by elevating the kitchen with a whitish brick backsplash. The latter was later painted a brighter shade, though, thus increasing the cost.
In the episode, the house was listed for $2,699,000, but Realtor later revealed that the price was raised to a staggering $3.5 million. It's unclear whether the townhouse was actually sold. So far, it looks like that project was a financial flop for the duo.
Joanna and Chip Gaines' wide-ranging lifestyle company
Joanna and Chip Gaines are practically royalty in the Texan city of Waco, where they live and work. This is where they've developed their lifestyle empire, which includes Magnolia Realty, launched in 2009; Magnolia Market, proposing a curated selection of home decor, kitchenware, books, and seasonal items; Magnolia Journal, a quarterly publication; Magnolia Table, a restaurant with gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options; and Magnolia Network, housed in the former building of the Waco Tribune-Herald.
That is to say, whether you're looking for a wall shelf with doors, a European countryside tapestry, a floral quilt, a coffee table, bar tools, a freshly prepared meal, a comfort reality show, or just some inspiration, the Gaineses have clearly worked hard to cater to all those needs.
Should you ever find yourself in Waco, you might want to book the 45-minute guided Magnolia Story Tour, which allows you to explore the Silos property (i.e., the former cottonseed mill where Magnolia Market is now housed), see behind-the-scenes notes from "Fixer Upper," and snap scenic photos from the rooftop.
Christina Haack's ventures beyond HGTV
Christina Haack, too, has honed her entrepreneurial skills beyond the world of television, albeit on a smaller scale. For instance, in 2021, she launched Christina Collection, a high-end, waterproof vinyl flooring line with 21 colors and styles.
Moreover, in 2024, she collaborated with Airbnb furnishing expert Kylie Wing (who appeared with her on "Christina on the Coast") to create the interior design firm Christina & Kylie. The latter specializes in high-end home furnishings and renovations, and it mostly operates in Orange County. In a Q&A on their Instagram account, the pair stated, "Our style blends refined luxury with personalized design, creating sophisticated, tailored spaces that reflect each client's unique lifestyle and aesthetic vision."
That's not all Haack has up her sleeves, though. At the time of publication, she's working on her own champagne brand, called Clé Cachée (French for "hidden key"), which will likely launch in the fall. According to its website, "Christina has partnered with a vineyard and winemaker nestled amongst the Grand Cru vineyards near Epernay to create her own champagne collection. Grand Cru vineyards are known for producing the highest quality Champagne grapes."
The inspiring books they've published
You don't get to be an HGTV star, launch several side businesses, raise a family, and deal with many ups and downs without gaining a modicum of wisdom. It's no wonder, then, that both Joanna Gaines and Christina Haack have added "author" to their eclectic portfolios.
Released by the Gaineses in 2016, "The Magnolia Story," for one, is a candid memoir about their childhood years, their budding love story and subsequent marriage, their first projects, and their financial ordeals. Joanna showed an even more vulnerable side to her in her 2022 release, "The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters." This New York Times bestseller tackled her upbringing in a multiracial family, her insecurities, and how she found the strength to overcome many hardships. She's also released three cookbooks, three children's books, and one interior design book.
As for Christina Haack (as Christina Anstead), she co-wrote "The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul" with her nutritionist friend, Cara Clark. This, too, is a deeply personal project, and she explores how her autoimmune diseases and poor diet choices as a super busy woman affected her mental and physical health, and how she turned her life around.
A look at their high-profile romantic lives
Joanna and Chip Gaines tied the knot in Waco in 2003 and have been together ever since. When asked in a 2025 interview with People about their secret to a lasting marriage, Joanna mentioned they'd been taking dance lessons. She stated, "[W]e still feel like newbies. Anytime you unlock a new thing, and you do it together, it only grows your relationship." The couple's dynamic even inspired Drew Barrymore to cope with her divorce.
As for Christina Haack, she's been married three times, to Tarek El Moussa (2009 to 2018), Ant Anstead (2018 to 2021), and Josh Hall (2021 to 2025), and the divorces were messy and involved custody battles. Specifically, her marriage to Hall was deemed too weird to last and ended with Hall demanding alimony and accusing her of lacking class, and Haack claiming he had diverted funds. Haack is currently dating Christopher Larocca, CEO of Network Connex, and she's on good terms with El Moussa and Anstead.
Joanna Gaines as a mom: prioritizing kindness and responsibility
Joanna and Chip Gaines have five children born between 2005 and 2018: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew, and they appear to be a tight-knit family focused on mutual respect, gratitude, responsibility, creativity, and empathy. As Joanna said to People in 2019, "Every day, we try to teach our own kids to be kind to themselves, to each other, to neighbors, and especially to those who look like they are alone."
Gaines' wise parenting advice for working moms was published in a 2022 post on Motherly, in which she encouraged them to practice self-care amid their chores and revealed there were ways to stay connected to your kids even when they were away, like leaving loving notes in their lunchboxes.
Though sending her two eldest off to college was emotionally challenging, she understood their need for growth away from the nest, feeling confident they'd always find a strong support system back home.
Christina Haack as a mom: mindful co-parenting
Christina Haack has three children: a daughter, Taylor (born in 2010), and a son, Brayden (born in 2015), with Tarek El Moussa, and a son, Hudson (born in 2019), with Ant Anstead. Though the kids have made several TV appearances, she prefers to keep them away from the limelight, all the while nurturing their creative endeavors.
Co-parenting is not easy, but Haack insists on prioritizing her children's well-being and shielding them from confrontational fights, and she's been making a conscious effort to foster amicable relations with her exes — particularly El Moussa, with whom she still works. In a joint interview with El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, she told HGTV, "[C]ommunication is really important. We're in a group text. We try to stay organized ... We do a lot together."
In short, Haack would rather provide a safe and loving environment for her kids than hold grudges and dwell on past custody disagreements.
Health and emotional struggles they've weathered
It's no secret that both Joanna Gaines and Christina Haack have faced many challenges over the years, and their busy schedules have sometimes taken a toll on their health and well-being. Gaines may be proud of her mixed Korean, Lebanese, and German heritage now, but because of it, she experienced racism and lunchroom bullying when she was in school. This trauma is behind her now, but she still has to deal with inconvenient issues at work, such as chronic back pain — a souvenir from her cheerleading days. The microdiscectomy she underwent in 2022 (her second since 2001) was quite the wake-up call.
As for Haack, she's been open about her struggles with anxious attachment and codependent relationships, and her honesty is well received by fans. She's also dealt with Hashimoto's disease, chronic stomach pain, and polycystic ovary syndrome, which have caused her fertility issues and forced her to adopt a healthier regimen.
Rumors and scandals they've had to face
You don't get to enjoy the perks of fame without some public backlash, and both Joanna Gaines and Christina Haack have had to deal with a number of accusations over the years. Despite her public image as an energetic entrepreneur and caring wife, mom, and employer, there have been many rumors about Gaines over the years, from her alleged marital problems with Chip to speculations about feuds with fellow HGTV stars and the couple's suspected anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments.
As for some of the gossip surrounding Haack that her fans can't ignore, they concern her possible lingering feelings for Tarek El Moussa, but also the use of her kids for clout. As previously mentioned, her divorces were messy, especially as far as Josh Hall was concerned. In 2022, the latter even accused her of exploiting their then-2-year-old son Hudson for ratings by exposing him to the stressful environment of a television set.
Their sense of fashion and lifestyle
Joanna Gaines may have impeccable interior design skills, a contagious smile, and voluminous brown hair, but her outfits have missed the mark on multiple occasions, such as the risqué strapless navy gown she wore to the Time 100 gala, high-school-appropriate attire at a promo event, and an old-fashioned rustic dress with way too many buttons on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Generally, though, she favors loose, comfortable cuts, denim and leather fabrics, solid colors, and eye-catching accessories. As far as her dietary regimen is concerned, she sources her veggies and fruits straight from her garden and sets some time for healthy meal preps, but that doesn't mean she doesn't also indulge in homemade mac and cheese, brownie pie, ramen, or pancakes.
As for Christina Haack, given her health issues, she's bound to follow a strict wellness routine, which consists of supplements for bloating and digestion, matcha drinks, vegan bowls, cardio, and pilates. The results are spectacular, though, as is evident from her killer toned legs.
Fashion-wise, Haack favors tight fits, all-black outfits, and leather boots, but she can also rock low-cut floral dresses, '80s-style denim, and mermaid-style gowns.
Notable friendships and connections with other celebrities
As public figures gravitating in many affluent circles, Joanna Gaines and Christina Haack have built strong connections over the years. For instance, the Gaineses are lifelong friends with Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano of the musical duo Johnnyswim, and they even gave them a show on Magnolia TV in 2021, called "Home on the Road." Joanna has also hung out with Jennifer Lopez because the singer is a fan of her shows and has once hired her for her services. Finally, the "Fixer Upper" alum has enjoyed collaborating with Hoda Kotb on multiple occasions, describing her as "a breath of fresh air," "joyful," and "fun."
As for Christina Haack, she's been best friends with her publicist, Cassie Schienle, since childhood. Otherwise, for the sake of her children and her professional collaborations with Tarek El Moussa, she maintains amicable relations with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, not to mention actress Renée Zellweger, who's dating Ant Anstead at the time of this publication.
Joanna Gaines vs. Christina Haack: Who has amassed the biggest following, the highest net worth, and the most accolades?
Combined with her husband Chip, Joanna Gaines' net worth is a whopping $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She also has 13.8 million followers on Instagram and 6.1 million followers on Facebook. Overall, her TV shows received five award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," which aired on Magnolia Network in 2021.
As for Christina Haack, she's currently worth $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and she's followed by 1.9 million Instagram users and 70,000 fans on Facebook. Though she puts a lot of heart into her shows, she hasn't been acknowledged with an award or a nomination yet.
So, based on every aspect of their lives discussed in this piece, it seems that Gaines, with her vast empire, eclectic endeavors, massive following, and stable family life, is the winner of our friendly battle of the successful HGTV stars.