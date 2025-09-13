Battle Of The HGTV Stars: Joanna Gaines Vs. Christina Haack

Owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the Home & Garden Television cable channel has propelled many personalities to global stardom and made them millionaires, including Joanna Gaines and Christina Haack, who has also gone by Christina El Moussa, Christina Anstead, and Christina Hall.

Born Joanna Stevens, Gaines was destined to shine in television broadcasting, having majored in communications, appeared in commercials for her dad's tire business, and interned at CBS News. After marrying contractor Chip Gaines, the couple gained solid experience in renovating and flipping Texan properties, and they broke into fame in 2013 with their HGTV show "Fixer Upper." Known for favoring the farmhouse style, natural materials, and earthy palettes, Gaines built quite the empire as a TV host, interior designer, entrepreneur, restaurateur, and author.

For her part, sunny California native Haack started modernizing properties when she was just 21 years old. Armed with a real estate degree from San Diego State University, she became an HGTV host with her then-husband Tarek El Moussa when the series "Flip or Flop" premiered in 2013. Today, having weathered many emotional and health ordeals, she too has added several successful ventures to her portfolio, and they don't all involve cozy, coastal chic interiors.

Let's highlight Gaines' and Haack's notable achievements and challenges and crown the winning HGTV icon.