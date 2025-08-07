11 Rumors About Joanna Gaines We Couldn't Ignore

It's easy to assume that home improvement pros are among the most innocuous stars television has to offer, but even some of the home reno space's top talent, including "Fixer Upper" stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, arouses a little controversy from time to time. The couple also isn't immune from rumors, but some of the scuttlebutt about everyone's favorite shiplap-happy interior designer is as anodyne as one of her whitewashed kitchens.

When unnamed sources go tattling to the tabloids about their supposed inside info on celebs, the secrets they spill are usually of the more salacious variety. But there's at least one benevolent blabbermouth out there who started spreading good gossip about the Gainses via Closer Weekly. In 2018, the publication quoted a source as saying, "Chip and Joanna enjoy date nights. Joanna loves to cook, and they'll joke around in the kitchen together while she whips up Chip's favorite dishes." Scandalous stuff, right? Ahead of Chip's birthday in 2024, Closer Weekly got another exclusive scoop from an insider: "Joanna is planning a special celebration for him with the whole family."

While these bland remarks paint Joanna in the best possible light (and she knows better than anyone how important good lighting is), they aren't the type of juicy gossip that sells magazines. The more lucrative grapevine chatter about the Magnolia Network founder includes everything from talk of marital trouble with Chip to tea-spilling about squabbles with other celebs.