Karoline Leavitt Confuses The US Open For Karate Class (Watch Out, Kaitlan Collins)
Anyone who's on Karoline Leavitt's bad side better brace themselves; it looks like the White House press secretary is officially ready for battle. Karoline Leavitt and her filler twin, Donald Trump's assistant Margo Martin, headed to the US Open on September 7, 2025. Yet, rather than dressing like she was ready to cheer on a tennis match, we could only think of one thing when we saw the outfit Leavitt was sporting in her September 8 Instagram post: she seemed like she was heading to the dojo for karate lessons. Considering the nasty feud that's been brewing as she and CNN's Kaitlan Collins have been butting heads, we think the journalist may want to run for cover.
Leavitt's tennis-watching attire was a long-sleeve white jumpsuit. The fabric seemed to be wrinkled in spots. The combination of the fabric and color with the jumpsuit's wraparound neckline looked like it was inspired by a karate gi. We're just thankful she didn't have a black belt wrapped around her waist, because then we really would have been concerned.
Leavitt's karate-ready ensemble is yet another out-of-place look from her unfocused wardrobe
It doesn't take a fashion expert to see that Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover totally ruined her sense of style. The 28-year-old often dresses way older than she is and doesn't seem to have found a look that really works for her, whether she's at work or out on the town. Consequently, we're not exactly surprised to see her looking out of place next to Margo Martin, who looked chic in black and white polka dots. Still, we have to admit, we didn't expect her to be wearing something so combat-ready.
Leavitt's prickly attitude at her press briefings often signals that she may not be able to handle the heat, and her seemingly increasing exasperation makes the resignation rumors easy to believe. So, who knows — maybe Leavitt really is in her karate lesson era in hopes of taking out her anger in a productive way, and her outfit could be a nod to this hypothetical new hobby. If Leavitt is taking any kind of combat-related classes, though, it might be time for Kaitlan Collins to stock up on some self defense tips before the next White House press briefing. Come to think of it, with the way things have been going lately, maybe she should consider it regardless.