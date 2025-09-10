We Gave Donald Trump A Gavin Newsom Hair Makeover (& We Know He's Going To Hate It)
President Donald Trump's hair has been a hot topic of conversation since he first began running for office. He's had a complete hair transformation over his 79 years, ranging from white blonde to dark locks, the latter making him look unrecognizable. POTUS has made it obvious he's self-conscious about his hair, which is understandable, since it appears to be thinning fast and leaving bald spots.
The List even asked a hairstylist how they'd fix Trump's hair, and Luna Viola, a hair and makeup artist based in LA, suggested he really change up his look. "Shorter back and sides with a longer, more textured top," she said, noting that he should change up his styling routine as well.
Because we at The List are curious folks, we wondered what Trump would look like if he had California Governor Gavin Newsom's hairstyle instead. Though Newsom's hairline is obviously receding, he still has a fairly full set of hair on him, something Trump probably wishes he still possessed. The results were eye-opening — and would probably annoy POTUS since he and Newsom are feuding.
The salt-and-pepper style doesn't work for Trump
Celebrities like George Clooney and Steve Carell may be able to pull off the salt-and-pepper look, but if President Donald Trump were to adopt Gavin Newsom's graying locks as his own, it would fall flat. Newsom's coloring happened naturally as he aged, so people watched it develop gradually. If one day Trump woke up and decided to completely change his hair, it would probably look bizarre because it didn't slowly develop, giving people time to adjust to it.
Moreover, Trump's forehead would now be visible with Newsom's hair, something people aren't used to seeing much of because of the way POTUS styles his hair. Going from hardly any forehead to what feels like a fivehead overnight looks way more unsettling on Trump than it does on Newsom.
The shiny strands interspersed with the darker locks also low-key give off Cruella de Vil vibes — which is probably not the best look for a president to have. Considering how much Newsom and Trump despise each other, even if Trump looked amazing with the new hairstyle, he'd most likely never adopt it because it's associated with one of his many archnemeses.