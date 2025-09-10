We Gave Donald Trump A Gavin Newsom Hair Makeover (& We Know He's Going To Hate It)

President Donald Trump's hair has been a hot topic of conversation since he first began running for office. He's had a complete hair transformation over his 79 years, ranging from white blonde to dark locks, the latter making him look unrecognizable. POTUS has made it obvious he's self-conscious about his hair, which is understandable, since it appears to be thinning fast and leaving bald spots.

The List even asked a hairstylist how they'd fix Trump's hair, and Luna Viola, a hair and makeup artist based in LA, suggested he really change up his look. "Shorter back and sides with a longer, more textured top," she said, noting that he should change up his styling routine as well.

Because we at The List are curious folks, we wondered what Trump would look like if he had California Governor Gavin Newsom's hairstyle instead. Though Newsom's hairline is obviously receding, he still has a fairly full set of hair on him, something Trump probably wishes he still possessed. The results were eye-opening — and would probably annoy POTUS since he and Newsom are feuding.