Juicy Details About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son's Wedding

After Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, had to postpone his nuptials so he could film season 3 of "The White Lotus," he finally got to walk down the aisle on September 6, 2025. Considering the lavish lives of Arnold's kids, it makes sense that the wedding was held at the elite Gozzer Ranch in northern Idaho. The luxe event overlooked Lake Coeur d'Alene and was a decidedly star-studded affair.

Patrick's fiancée Abby Champion wore a sleeveless dress that was covered by a floor-length veil, while Patrick paired black pants with a warm white tux jacket. According to reporting from the Daily Mail, wedding guests arrived by boat, and they were a notable bunch. Arnold arrived with ex-wife Maria Shriver, indicating they're on friendly terms after their divorce. Other famous guests included Chris Pratt, who is married to Patrick's sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who was in attendance as well. Jason Isaacs, who played Patrick's dad on "The White Lotus," was also spotted at the wedding, as was actor Rob Lowe.

Weddings at Gozzer Ranch cost a pretty penny, with packages starting at around $20,000. While the newlyweds were clearly happy to tie the knot, the venue does hold sentimental space for them, as it has been a part of their journey together.