Juicy Details About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son's Wedding
After Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, had to postpone his nuptials so he could film season 3 of "The White Lotus," he finally got to walk down the aisle on September 6, 2025. Considering the lavish lives of Arnold's kids, it makes sense that the wedding was held at the elite Gozzer Ranch in northern Idaho. The luxe event overlooked Lake Coeur d'Alene and was a decidedly star-studded affair.
Patrick's fiancée Abby Champion wore a sleeveless dress that was covered by a floor-length veil, while Patrick paired black pants with a warm white tux jacket. According to reporting from the Daily Mail, wedding guests arrived by boat, and they were a notable bunch. Arnold arrived with ex-wife Maria Shriver, indicating they're on friendly terms after their divorce. Other famous guests included Chris Pratt, who is married to Patrick's sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who was in attendance as well. Jason Isaacs, who played Patrick's dad on "The White Lotus," was also spotted at the wedding, as was actor Rob Lowe.
Weddings at Gozzer Ranch cost a pretty penny, with packages starting at around $20,000. While the newlyweds were clearly happy to tie the knot, the venue does hold sentimental space for them, as it has been a part of their journey together.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have a long love story
The timeline of the relationship between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion began around 2015, when they met while Champion was on a date with someone else. "She blew me off for a while and then finally we got to go on a date," Schwarzenegger admitted on a March 2025 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The duo took to Instagram in February 2016 to make it official. In December of 2023, Schwarzenegger proposed to Champion, posting about it on Instagram with the caption, "FOREVER AND EVER."
In an interview with GQ in September of 2024, Schwarzenegger, who has had a varied dating history, opened up about wedding planning, even with the delays for his role as Saxon Ratliff. "As I've learned, the role is just to make sure that she's happy," Schwarzenegger said. "I'm just there to support her and make it so that she has the best day that she wants. That's really my job."
It seems that Schwarzenegger did a good job — not only did the wedding go off without a hitch, it also took place at a private country club the couple has frequented in the past. Per the Daily Mail, Champion and Schwarzenegger were spotted at Gozzer Ranch back in 2022, indicating that whatever memories they made then solidified the venue for the couple.