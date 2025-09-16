Taylor Swift's Killer Legs Steal The Spotlight From Patrick Mahomes At His Birthday Bash

In the pic, Taylor Swift's leg-baring look was enough to draw attention away from the elephant in the room. After myriad signs that Brittany Mahomes and Swift's bond is on the rocks, this photo seems like fairly definitive proof that Swift hasn't yet cut off Brittany for her rumored Donald Trump support.

Swift has said plenty of not-so-supportive things about Trump, and vice versa. And, on the other hand, Trump has been gleefully seizing any opportunity to expose Brittany as a "big MAGA fan" after some of her social media activity sparked speculation that she was a Trump supporter. Whenever the public gets wind of the fact that Swift and Brittany's purported different beliefs haven't ended their friendship in spite of the unparalleled hostility in today's political climate, it raises eyebrows. And, this photo comes at a particularly contentious time.

Of course, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are friends, as well as teammates, which means Brittany and Swift will see each other at games and events for the foreseeable future, whether they like it or not. So, perhaps they are playing nice to avoid drama, even if their real friendship has been affected. Consequently, a photo of the pair posing together at a party doesn't actually give us much insight into what's really going on with the WAGs behind the scenes. That said, if Swift does have a frenemy relationship going on with Brittany, using her killer legs to steal the spotlight when the two are together is definitely some subtly good revenge.