Candace Cameron Bure's Prom Throwback Is A Real Life Full House Romance
Life imitated art (and art imitated life) several times over for "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure and her on-screen love interest Scott Weinger — on set and on the dance floor — in the '90s. Many "Full House" cast members have real-life friendships, but Bure and Weinger were extra close. The actor who played DJ Tanner shared that Weinger was her actual prom date in a series of photos shared on Instagram in May 2025, aptly set to Abba's hit song, "Dancing Queen."
The carousel of photos featured a throwback shot of the Bure and Weinger at Bure's real-life prom, a still of them in character as DJ and Steve at the prom on "Full House" in the '90s, and a photo of them reprising their roles as former high school sweethearts during the prom episode of the "Full House" revival, "Fuller House," which aired on Netflix in 2018. "Prom season ALWAYS brings back the best memories," she captioned the post. In the comments section, she clarified for a fan that the first picture was taken in "real life." No matter which decade they're celebrating prom, they look happy together, smiling with their arms around each other in every photo.
Weinger took Bure on another high-profile date in the '90s
Although DJ and Steve were a couple on "Full House," Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger never developed a real romance. The pair were close friends, and ultimately ended up marrying other people. Bure met her husband, former NHL star Valeri Bure, in 1994 and they married in 1996. They have three adult children, Natasha, 27, Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23. Scott Weinger married his showrunner wife, Rina Mimoun, in 2008, and they share a son named Mischa.
Although the sitcom sweethearts' romance wasn't real, Weinger took Bure with him to mark an important career milestone in 1992. Weinger voiced the titular character in Disney's animated version of "Aladdin" and asked her to attend the premiere with him. In a 2019 interview with TooFab, Bure recalled having no idea what kind of night she was in for. "I remember kind of thinking, 'Scott and I are just friends and he invited me to the premiere. But is this a date or is it not?'" she said. "I was kind of confused and didn't know and at 16 I wasn't about to ask."
Weinger was reminiscing about the night with Bure in the interview and admitted he had no idea what he was inviting her to. "I didn't realize it was like, they shut down Hollywood Boulevard," he said, adding that he thought the night was meant to be "a casual thing." But they agreed it was a date.