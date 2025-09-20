Candace Cameron Bure's Prom Throwback Is A Real Life Full House Romance

Although DJ and Steve were a couple on "Full House," Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger never developed a real romance. The pair were close friends, and ultimately ended up marrying other people. Bure met her husband, former NHL star Valeri Bure, in 1994 and they married in 1996. They have three adult children, Natasha, 27, Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23. Scott Weinger married his showrunner wife, Rina Mimoun, in 2008, and they share a son named Mischa.

Although the sitcom sweethearts' romance wasn't real, Weinger took Bure with him to mark an important career milestone in 1992. Weinger voiced the titular character in Disney's animated version of "Aladdin" and asked her to attend the premiere with him. In a 2019 interview with TooFab, Bure recalled having no idea what kind of night she was in for. "I remember kind of thinking, 'Scott and I are just friends and he invited me to the premiere. But is this a date or is it not?'" she said. "I was kind of confused and didn't know and at 16 I wasn't about to ask."

Weinger was reminiscing about the night with Bure in the interview and admitted he had no idea what he was inviting her to. "I didn't realize it was like, they shut down Hollywood Boulevard," he said, adding that he thought the night was meant to be "a casual thing." But they agreed it was a date.