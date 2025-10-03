Of All Lauren Boebert's Hair Fails, This Might Be Her Worst One Yet

Spitfire politician Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of controversies both professionally and personally, which somehow pale in comparison to her devastating fashion choices. From her penchant for wearing inappropriate clothing to work to looking a little bit sloppy in wrinkled shirts, Boebert often struggles to present herself in a professional way. To make matters worse, the Colorado congresswoman suffers from remaining in the past when it comes to her styling, as evidenced by the many outdated outfits Boebert has worn in recent history. However, the hairstyle she rocked while visiting with local constituents in January of 2022 was a complete shock to the system.

Seen in a post on X, which was then Twitter, Boebert stands next to a Huerfano County, CO local with a strange grimace on her face. Perhaps her fake smile was because she saw her reflection and realized her swooping, giant side part was a bit too heavy handed. Not one to want to ever leave the early 2000s behind, Boebert clings to her skinny jeans and tank tops for dear life, and here, her hair solidifies that she just might never grow out of the 00s.