Of All Lauren Boebert's Hair Fails, This Might Be Her Worst One Yet
Spitfire politician Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of controversies both professionally and personally, which somehow pale in comparison to her devastating fashion choices. From her penchant for wearing inappropriate clothing to work to looking a little bit sloppy in wrinkled shirts, Boebert often struggles to present herself in a professional way. To make matters worse, the Colorado congresswoman suffers from remaining in the past when it comes to her styling, as evidenced by the many outdated outfits Boebert has worn in recent history. However, the hairstyle she rocked while visiting with local constituents in January of 2022 was a complete shock to the system.
Seen in a post on X, which was then Twitter, Boebert stands next to a Huerfano County, CO local with a strange grimace on her face. Perhaps her fake smile was because she saw her reflection and realized her swooping, giant side part was a bit too heavy handed. Not one to want to ever leave the early 2000s behind, Boebert clings to her skinny jeans and tank tops for dear life, and here, her hair solidifies that she just might never grow out of the 00s.
Lauren Boebert is trapped in the past
While the above image is before Lauren Boebert's heavy MAGA makeover which saw her pump up the volume on her eyebrows and bronzer, it still reveals her common denominator. There's plenty of outdated trends Boebert needs to ditch, and avoiding this hairdo should be top of the list. Not only is the swooping side part feeling a bit too close to scene kid emo bangs, but the coloring of her hair seems off. The lighter brunette highlights almost feel cheap and chunky — another trend from the early 2000s that should be avoided.
Even with having updated her look to better fit the trends of Donald Trump's second administration, she's still struggling to nail her hair. Not only does Boebert's hair often come across as wig-like, she can't seem to figure out how to keep it presentable. With hair extensions being the hot ticket item within fashion trends for conservative women, Boebert has managed to keep hers rather frizzy, indicating she might not be equipped for the extensive care routine that comes with longer hair. Although, to give Boebert credit, she has managed to avoid any cuts that look like they came from "Jon and Kate Plus 8." For now, anyway.