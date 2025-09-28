Candace Cameron Bure's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes
Candace Cameron Bure is one of the most recognizable child stars in Hollywood. After gaining notoriety as a cast member on "Full House," playing the eldest Tanner sister as a teenager, she's had a stunning transformation and grown into a polished, red-carpet-ready leading lady in front of the world. She was a tween in the '80s when we met DJ Tanner and has stayed with the franchise through the Netflix revival "Fuller House." So she's seen a lot of makeup trends come and go on red carpets. But when you grow up in the spotlight, your mistakes often gain as much attention as your accomplishments, and that is certainly the case for Bure.
The actor isn't afraid to express bold opinions that make headlines (which have often contributed to Bure's most controversial moments), but it's her questionable makeup choices through the years that are forever memorialized in photos. From makeup that's so white it makes her look like a ghost, to bronzer mishaps, to her questionable use of foundation, Bure's makeup mistakes run the gamut, so let's take a look at her most serious offenses.
She was as white as a ghost at a 2015 Emmys celebration
Candace Cameron Bure's hair fell over one shoulder in beautiful waves at the 2015 Entertainment Weekly Emmys pre-party, and at first glance, her ethereal makeup complemented a floral-patterned dress. But up close, it was giving less of an angel vibe and feeling more ghostly.
The mistake was too much powder, which gave her a washed-out look, especially under lights. Luckily for Bure, the mishap was less pronounced away from bright lighting, so every photo from that night isn't a disaster.
Too much was too much at Nylon Magazine's 11th Anniversary
At Nylon Magazine's 11th Anniversary Celebration in spring 2010, Candace Cameron Bure appeared to overcompensate for her simple business casual outfit with her glam choices. Her reddish-pink blush doesn't complement the light red shade on her lips, the latter of which seemed to have some orange undertones. It's too much red, and none of the hues really worked together.
Plus, her mascara was clumpy, especially on her bottom lashes. The glare coming off Bure's forehead wasn't doing her any favors, either. All that combined with a more casual hairdo, she wasn't exactly trying to sell the look.
She looked uneven at a Hallmark event in 2015
Candace Cameron Bure wasn't feeling very light and airy in the summer of 2015. She unevenly blended her blush for her look at Hallmark Channel's 2015 Summer TCA Tour. Up close, her right cheek had more makeup applied to it than her left one, which strangely accentuated the feature. She was in her late 30s at the time, but the asymmetrical mistake made her look much older.
Her bronzer was also on the verge of being too much. Additionally, the bright pink shade of her lipstick didn't fit well with the smudged mascara look she had going on.
Bure's lipstick at Elton John's 2017 Oscars party was uninspired
Candace Cameron Bure attended Elton John's 25th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2017, but her look didn't give any indication that she was celebrating Hollywood's biggest night. The Oscars should be a night to bold or go home, but she gave a boring brunch vibe. Her most glaring makeup mistake of the night was her lip gloss shade.
Up close, it's a very light pink, but farther away, it looks like a nude gloss that almost matches her skin tone. No matter what color the gloss looked, it did her black-and-white outfit and her face no favors, which is the whole point of makeup.
Her foundation was too dark at a 2012 Hallmark event
Candace Cameron Bure's vibe was dark at a 2012 Hallmark press event, but it probably wasn't a choice. Her foundation was way too dark for her skin tone, so the look was literally set up for failure. But her blush also had a strange shine to it and needed to be blended more. As for her eye makeup, the eyeliner on her waterline just gave the appearance of smudging, which wasn't the most flattering. Paired with her harsh bob haircut, her whole look was a mess.
Candace Cameron Bure's makeup misfires were glaringly obvious in summer 2013
Candace Cameron Bure completely missed the mark with her glam at yet another Hallmark event in the summer of 2013. Her foundation was giving off such a big glare under the lights that it looked like she had a huge white square in the middle of her forehead. Plus, the light pink shade of lip gloss she chose added to the washed-out vibe. Her blush application appeared to be unbalanced again, also. She was giving overdone Barbie, and evoking plastic didn't pay off in this case.
Bure basically emanated orange in a glamour shot
Candace Cameron Bure is a Donald Trump supporter. She seemingly took glam inspiration from him for an event in April 2025, and the result was questionable at best. She posted a photo on Instagram from a hotel room, wearing a white robe and tons of bronzer on her face.
She was literally glowing orange like Trump often does. She wasn't mad about it, though. "Room service called," she captioned the post. "They said the glam has been served." Based on the accounts tagged in the post, she seemed to be primping for a conference — but the only reason her glam was serving hot is because her bronzer shade could be called "fire."