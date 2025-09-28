Candace Cameron Bure's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes

Candace Cameron Bure is one of the most recognizable child stars in Hollywood. After gaining notoriety as a cast member on "Full House," playing the eldest Tanner sister as a teenager, she's had a stunning transformation and grown into a polished, red-carpet-ready leading lady in front of the world. She was a tween in the '80s when we met DJ Tanner and has stayed with the franchise through the Netflix revival "Fuller House." So she's seen a lot of makeup trends come and go on red carpets. But when you grow up in the spotlight, your mistakes often gain as much attention as your accomplishments, and that is certainly the case for Bure.

The actor isn't afraid to express bold opinions that make headlines (which have often contributed to Bure's most controversial moments), but it's her questionable makeup choices through the years that are forever memorialized in photos. From makeup that's so white it makes her look like a ghost, to bronzer mishaps, to her questionable use of foundation, Bure's makeup mistakes run the gamut, so let's take a look at her most serious offenses.