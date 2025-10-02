Lauren Boebert's Comically Large Tie Might Be One Of Her Worst Fashion Fails Of All Time
Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of ups and downs during her time in Congress. Boebert, the controversial Colorado representative, often embraces bold ideologies as well as struggles to find attire appropriate for work. There's been several tacky outfits Boebert has worn that should be relegated to the back of her closet forever. However, nothing seems to quite trip Boebert up more than her inability to properly wear a suit jacket. Most of Boebert's biggest fashion fails have been while wearing a blazer, and in a photo from October 2023 she once again missed the mark.
In the wake of Boebert's bestie, Matt Gaetz, successfully ousting Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, multiple rounds of voting were needed to decide who would take over in his stead. As if to capitalize on the spectacle, Boebert inexplicably decided to dress up like a minion from "Despicable Me" on a business trip to cast her vote for Representative Jim Jordan. The look she rocked in the House of Representatives was utterly confusing — she is supposed to be showing her support for a fellow red conservative, but her dress is a bright blue. And then there's the giant tie of it all, giving Boebert an accidental clownish appearance that must be seen to be believed.
Lauren Boebert looked as lost as congress without a leader
While Lauren Boebert was one of the few Republicans who initially voted to keep Kevin McCarthy as the House Speaker, she did air her grievances about him, as can be seen in her lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter. Perhaps Boebert's own personal confusion led to her wearing such a mismatched mess to vote for Jim Jordan in the wake of McCarthy's removal, proving yet again that Boebert can't seem to class up her look with a blazer, no matter how hard she tries.
Not only did Boebert try to pair her black blazer with a bright blue dress — a common mistake most anyone would avoid — but she inexplicably included a poorly knotted men's tie to go along with her look. While the blazer can barely be buttoned, indicating the petite politician is having a hard time finding a good tailor, the tie somehow disappears into the jacket. The whole look is overly confounding, the colors strange, and the tie feels like she got it at a prop store.
To make matters worse, Boebert's lip color is jarring, the bold red making her look like a primary color wheel rather than a politician. It's definitely one of the looks Boebert should never wear again, especially when it comes to that buck wild tie.