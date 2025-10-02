Lauren Boebert's Comically Large Tie Might Be One Of Her Worst Fashion Fails Of All Time

Lauren Boebert has had her fair share of ups and downs during her time in Congress. Boebert, the controversial Colorado representative, often embraces bold ideologies as well as struggles to find attire appropriate for work. There's been several tacky outfits Boebert has worn that should be relegated to the back of her closet forever. However, nothing seems to quite trip Boebert up more than her inability to properly wear a suit jacket. Most of Boebert's biggest fashion fails have been while wearing a blazer, and in a photo from October 2023 she once again missed the mark.

In the wake of Boebert's bestie, Matt Gaetz, successfully ousting Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, multiple rounds of voting were needed to decide who would take over in his stead. As if to capitalize on the spectacle, Boebert inexplicably decided to dress up like a minion from "Despicable Me" on a business trip to cast her vote for Representative Jim Jordan. The look she rocked in the House of Representatives was utterly confusing — she is supposed to be showing her support for a fellow red conservative, but her dress is a bright blue. And then there's the giant tie of it all, giving Boebert an accidental clownish appearance that must be seen to be believed.