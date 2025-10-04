King Charles Was Never The Same After Queen Elizabeth's Death

2022 was the year everything changed for the royal family. When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 that year, then-Prince Charles wasn't far from her. In fact, he'd rushed to Balmoral after his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, told him that the queen's condition was declining rapidly. At his side was Camilla Parker Bowles, now the new queen. The couple spent time at her majesty's bedside, and Charles proceeded to go pick mushrooms afterward at his own Balmoral home. He was interrupted by a phone call from his sister, Princess Anne, who told him their mother was slipping away. Charles didn't make it back to the queen's bedside in time. He was on his way there when he received the devastating phone call.

The monarchy hasn't quite been the same since. Queen Elizabeth has ruled for seven decades, and the world has grown more wary of monarchies since she first ascended the throne. The queen was beloved, but despite that, some Commonwealth countries have voiced opposition to The Firm. Some royal pundits remained optimistic that the public would grow fond of Charles, however. "I think King Charles showed us today that there is a silver lining here and he does certainly seem like he is up for the job steering the country in the right direction and towards a place of healing," royal expert Sharon Carpenter told E! News in the wake of the royal's first address to the nation.

Others have been more skeptical. "The question of how the buffeted institution can maintain its mythical stature after the queen's death has yet to be answered," royal watcher and author Tina Brown penned in an updated version of her book, "The Palace Papers" Charles' life changed irrevocably after the queen's death, and the palace has faced plenty of challenges since.