Kimberly Guilfoyle's Outdated Suit Can't Distracted From Her Two-Toned Hair Extension Fail
There's a lot to unpack in Kimberly Guilfoyle's latest Instagram carousel. The former prosecutor proudly posted on September 29 about being the first woman to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. "It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the American people and strengthen the unbreakable bonds of friendship, freedom, and shared values between the United States and Greece," she captioned.
While that's an amazing accomplishment and a special moment she got to share with her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, it's partly overshadowed by both her outdated fashion choice and a major hair extension fail. The suit jacket she wore had shoulder pads for days, looking like something she thrifted from an '80s retro store. At least this outfit was much more form-fitting than the suits both President Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt like to wear.
Staying true to form, Guilfoyle also had an issue with her hair extensions. If you look closely, you'll notice her layers are two completely different colors. If she were going for highlights, that'd be fine, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Her bottom layers are much more blondeish, while her top layers have a darker tone. The point of hair extensions is to make them look as natural as possible, but perhaps Guilfoyle didn't get the memo.
Her hair extension issues are nothing new
Ever since Kimberly Guilfoyle parted ways with her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., she's seemingly been iced out by the Trump family. This was most recently demonstrated at Charlie Kirk's memorial on September 21. While several members of the Trump family were present at the ceremony and had box seats — President Donald Trump, Don Jr., and Eric Trump — Guilfoyle's seat was nowhere near theirs. To add insult to injury, Bettina Anderson, Don Jr.'s girlfriend and the woman he reportedly left Guilfoyle for, was seen sitting with the family.
However, Tiffany Trump shared her congratulations to Guilfoyle on Instagram about her new role, and she included a red heart emoji in her caption. So, at least one member of the Trump family publicly showed their support.
In fact, most of the comments on Guilfoyle's post celebrated her achievement, instead of pointing out her hair extension faux pas. Perhaps people are used to the fails at this point, since the former first lady of San Francisco has made her hair extensions painfully obvious over the years.