Kimberly Guilfoyle's Outdated Suit Can't Distracted From Her Two-Toned Hair Extension Fail

There's a lot to unpack in Kimberly Guilfoyle's latest Instagram carousel. The former prosecutor proudly posted on September 29 about being the first woman to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. "It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the American people and strengthen the unbreakable bonds of friendship, freedom, and shared values between the United States and Greece," she captioned.

While that's an amazing accomplishment and a special moment she got to share with her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, it's partly overshadowed by both her outdated fashion choice and a major hair extension fail. The suit jacket she wore had shoulder pads for days, looking like something she thrifted from an '80s retro store. At least this outfit was much more form-fitting than the suits both President Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt like to wear.

Staying true to form, Guilfoyle also had an issue with her hair extensions. If you look closely, you'll notice her layers are two completely different colors. If she were going for highlights, that'd be fine, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Her bottom layers are much more blondeish, while her top layers have a darker tone. The point of hair extensions is to make them look as natural as possible, but perhaps Guilfoyle didn't get the memo.