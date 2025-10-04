10 Rumors About Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo We Couldn't Ignore

It's no secret that through Jelly Roll's ever-growing popularity — from an underground hip-hop act to a certified country musician with a complex history — fans have witnessed him lead a significant shift on a grand scale. Beside him was his wife, Bunnie Xo — or Alisa DeFord — who had also sustained a stunning transformation herself. From first meeting Jelly Roll in 2015, she became instrumental in helping the future country star forge a new path in his life. Of course, Bunnie also dealt with her own trials and tribulations, which she eventually overcame to become a well-known content creator through her podcast, "Dumb Blonde."

With success, however, comes controversy, which is something Jelly Roll has always attracted throughout his illustrious career. Given her closeness to the singer, Bunnie frequently found herself involved in a plethora of these rumors as well. Her career as a content creator doesn't make it any better either, as she had to endure public scrutiny based on things that were seemingly out of her control. Bunnie, however, isn't afraid to address these rumors head-on, whether it be the validity of her marriage to Jelly Roll, her "fractured" devotion to Christianity, or some of her unpopular career choices. Though some of these false rumors eventually died out over time, others relatively remained a stain on her public image, making it hard to look away. Which is why we've listed 10 rumors about Bunnie Xo that we couldn't ignore!