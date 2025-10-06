Celebs Who Are Totally Unrecognizable Without Their Beards

Like Post Malone's tattoos or Aimee Lou Wood's teeth, some stars have features so iconic that they would look pretty odd without them. Over the years, there have been a number of dramatic face transformations that have left celebrities unrecognizable, partly due to plastic surgery's overt prominence in Hollywood. But whereas changes to teeth, ink, and wrinkles require invasive practices, facial hair tends to be a popular way for actors, singers, and athletes to completely transform their looks with ease. All they need is a little time and some trusty grooming products.

When you think of famous bearded men, celebrities like Travis Kelce, Drake, and Keanu Reeves may come to mind. But have you ever seen them without their iconic facial hair? These men, among many others, have become so associated with their hairy faces that fans have to do a double-take when they eventually opt for a clean-shaven look. Whether it's Jason Momoa's astonishing evolution, Zach Galifianakis' disturbing lack of facial hair in "The Beanie Bubble," or the baby-smooth look David Harbour has shown off, here are the many celebrities who look totally unrecognizable without their beards.