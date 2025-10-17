Prince William Seemingly Shuts Down Kate Middleton's PDA & It Gives Trump & Melania Vibes
During their trip to Northern Ireland in October, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales had a bit of an awkward moment. In what appeared to be a casual meet and greet between the royal couple and some hard-working locals, an awkward exchange caught the concern of online commenters. In an October 16 post on X, Prince William's body language towards Kate shifted in a way that caught some by surprise — and reminded us of another rather famous couple.
In the video, Kate can be seen trying to get around William, only for it to appear that he's swatting her away. His hand flinging her off felt eerily similar to several moments mirrored by Melania Trump trying to dissuade husband Donald Trump from public displays of affection. This had an online commenter writing, "I feel really sorry for Kate in this video." At first glance, it does look like Prince William is trying to shoo Kate away; however, others disagreed, with another user stating, "Looked protective rather than dismissive."
While there have been moments where interactions between Prince William and Kate have made people uncomfortable, this one might not need to make the list. In fact, it could have been a sweeter, innocent mistake than most were suggesting.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are no Donald and Melania Trump
While the online debate continues on whether William, Prince of Wales, was protecting or pushing away Catherine, Princess of Wales, a third option could be true. It could simply have been a classic case of Prince William not knowing where Kate was going, as it also appears as if he's reaching for her hand that was just on his arm. This sort of tenderness is much more apparent in the royal couple than it is between the American version of Donald Trump and Melania Trump. For starters, there's ample evidence that Donald is not winning husband of the year from Melania any time soon, but beyond this, William and Kate appear to have recovered from a rather hard year.
In the wake of Kate's 2024 cancer diagnosis, it was unclear just how supportive Prince William was being behind the scenes, as the family took a much-needed step back from public view. Now that the couple has returned to the spotlight, every tiny move feels under the microscope, but the PDA moments between Prince William and Kate do seem to suggest that things are going smoothly. Even when they're a bit awkward, there's still a closeness and a tenderness between the two — the same cannot be said for Melania and Donald, who both appear to have grown more fond of the iciness between them than of each other.