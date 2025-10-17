Prince William Seemingly Shuts Down Kate Middleton's PDA & It Gives Trump & Melania Vibes

During their trip to Northern Ireland in October, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales had a bit of an awkward moment. In what appeared to be a casual meet and greet between the royal couple and some hard-working locals, an awkward exchange caught the concern of online commenters. In an October 16 post on X, Prince William's body language towards Kate shifted in a way that caught some by surprise — and reminded us of another rather famous couple.

🤣 Prince William just shoo away Kate Middleton pic.twitter.com/lLjBCYJrrL — Shock Up 💫 (@shock_up_) October 17, 2025

In the video, Kate can be seen trying to get around William, only for it to appear that he's swatting her away. His hand flinging her off felt eerily similar to several moments mirrored by Melania Trump trying to dissuade husband Donald Trump from public displays of affection. This had an online commenter writing, "I feel really sorry for Kate in this video." At first glance, it does look like Prince William is trying to shoo Kate away; however, others disagreed, with another user stating, "Looked protective rather than dismissive."

While there have been moments where interactions between Prince William and Kate have made people uncomfortable, this one might not need to make the list. In fact, it could have been a sweeter, innocent mistake than most were suggesting.