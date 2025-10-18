Ainsley Earhardt's Dress Looks Like A Mural Gone Wrong At Fox News Al Smith Dinner

The crew of "Fox and Friends" got all dolled up for a white tie fundraiser on October 16, 2025, and "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno shared a snap from the event on Instagram. According to the Al Smith Foundation, the dinner was held at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, and the elite evening included speakers Mike Pompeo and Antony Blinken. However, what ultimately stole the show was Ainsley Earhardt once again wearing an outfit that missed the mark.

Centered in the photo is Earhardt wearing an '80s-inspired drop-waist gown covered in a floral print that feels somehow out of place. The strapless dress has a corset-like top with not one, but two waistlines. Having a second waistline down past her hips was most likely intended to give Earhardt's gown a more dramatic flair, but ultimately adds to the confusion. Plus, the texture of the floral patterned fabric appears satiny, its sheen looking a little cheap for a dinner that costs about $5,000 per plate.

Of course, this isn't the first time Earhardt has worn an outfit that looked like she lost a war with paint. In fact, the Fox News personality has a history of styling herself in some misguided fashions.