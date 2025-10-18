Ainsley Earhardt's Dress Looks Like A Mural Gone Wrong At Fox News Al Smith Dinner
The crew of "Fox and Friends" got all dolled up for a white tie fundraiser on October 16, 2025, and "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno shared a snap from the event on Instagram. According to the Al Smith Foundation, the dinner was held at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, and the elite evening included speakers Mike Pompeo and Antony Blinken. However, what ultimately stole the show was Ainsley Earhardt once again wearing an outfit that missed the mark.
Centered in the photo is Earhardt wearing an '80s-inspired drop-waist gown covered in a floral print that feels somehow out of place. The strapless dress has a corset-like top with not one, but two waistlines. Having a second waistline down past her hips was most likely intended to give Earhardt's gown a more dramatic flair, but ultimately adds to the confusion. Plus, the texture of the floral patterned fabric appears satiny, its sheen looking a little cheap for a dinner that costs about $5,000 per plate.
Of course, this isn't the first time Earhardt has worn an outfit that looked like she lost a war with paint. In fact, the Fox News personality has a history of styling herself in some misguided fashions.
Ainsley Earhardt struggles to find the right outfit
Though Ainsley Earhardt has undergone a stunning transformation to land her spot on "Fox and Friends," she's struggled to nail it as a fashion icon. Of course, being on television screens on a daily basis is sure to burn through most any wardrobe, and Earhardt has found the staples that work best for her, but ultimately the style can often leave the viewer wanting more. Case in point? All the times Earhardt has shown off her amazing legs in an attempt to distract from her boring fashion. Having a set work uniform is nice, but breaking the mold has often caused Earhardt to struggle.
There have been times Earhardt has tried to spice things up with bright colors, only to have it backfire. For example, there was the time when Earhardt swung too hard in a frumpy direction and did her killer figure a disservice. In the above photo, the Fox News personality is once again highlighting everything she struggles with. The outfit is all at once too loud, too demure, and somehow frumpy even with it showing off her toned and tanned arms. Though she wasn't the only one to wear florals, Earhardt stood out, but not for the reasons she was most likely hoping for. Had she simplified the dress just a bit and gone with a single waistline, preferably the one at her actual waist, the dress would have felt more formal. Hopefully, next time, she and her stylist can nail it.