JD & Usha Vance's Marriage Is On Everyone's Lips After Insider Sounds The Alarm

The first year of serving as the second couple of the United States has not been an easy one for Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. In fact, much of 2025 seemingly was dedicated to signs that the marriage between Usha and JD might not make it. With several glaring examples popping up along the way, such as the time JD decided to hog the spotlight by joining Usha on her trip to Greenland, it wasn't hard for a previous White House insider to take note.

Joining hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan on their "I've Had It" podcast, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki dished some spicy opinions during her sitdown on October 21, 2025. In what could be a reference to some of JD's overt bad behavior — of which he himself has admitted when JD let slip his marriage to Usha might be toxic behind the scenes — Psaki used comedy to point out that Usha might be in a bind.

"JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki boldly stated before continuing, "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you okay?" Psaki then suggested that Usha "blink four times," and she would send help. While there have been signs that the relationship between Usha and JD has been strained by the pressures of their posts, not everyone felt Psaki's comment was in good taste.