JD & Usha Vance's Marriage Is On Everyone's Lips After Insider Sounds The Alarm
The first year of serving as the second couple of the United States has not been an easy one for Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. In fact, much of 2025 seemingly was dedicated to signs that the marriage between Usha and JD might not make it. With several glaring examples popping up along the way, such as the time JD decided to hog the spotlight by joining Usha on her trip to Greenland, it wasn't hard for a previous White House insider to take note.
Joining hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan on their "I've Had It" podcast, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki dished some spicy opinions during her sitdown on October 21, 2025. In what could be a reference to some of JD's overt bad behavior — of which he himself has admitted when JD let slip his marriage to Usha might be toxic behind the scenes — Psaki used comedy to point out that Usha might be in a bind.
"JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki boldly stated before continuing, "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you okay?" Psaki then suggested that Usha "blink four times," and she would send help. While there have been signs that the relationship between Usha and JD has been strained by the pressures of their posts, not everyone felt Psaki's comment was in good taste.
Jen Psaki criticized for discussing Usha and JD Vance's relationship
Of course, Jen Psaki isn't the only one to notice something a bit off in the relationship between Usha Vance and JD Vance, but the way in which she delivered her observation didn't land well with everyone. While there's plenty of evidence that JD and Usha are a bit of an awkward couple, it seems they have plenty of supporters who didn't care for the tone Psaki seemed to take about the nature of the relationship.
One user on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out that, "JD and his wife are very happily married. Psaki seems to be bothered by this." Another poster took the position of, "[JD's] wife comes off incredibly happy." One commenter seemed to think that Psaki's words were essentially her "trying out for 'The View.'"
While the Vances have their supporters, it is of note just how much their lives have shifted since taking office. Usha especially has had to settle into the life of second lady, with her extra responsibilities and newfound global spotlight enough to rock most any couple. But no matter how many times JD embarrasses Usha, it seems as if she's content to keep him around.