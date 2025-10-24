Meghan Markle's Potential Makeup Line Has Her Haters Crying Desperate. And Honestly, They're Right For Once
Let's face it: in the eyes of many royal fans, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex can't do anything right. The gal collects haters like the late Queen Elizabeth II collected corgis and brooches. As a royal watcher, I've seen Meghan crash and burn with countless recent business ventures. From the As Ever rollout facing hiccups to many moments in her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" rubbing people the wrong way, Meghan's biggest flops of 2025 certainly seemed to further damage her already soured reputation.
But maybe she's finally found her niche. Rumor has it that Meghan is starting a makeup line — she's been seen applying lipstick on her Instagram and dropped other seeming hints at a new venture. Her haters are, unsurprisingly, already predicting that her beauty empire will go about as well as her cooking show, her signature jam, and her Spotify deal. And even though her haters trash everything she does, even when the reasons are flimsy, it's hard not to agree with them that this move seems like a desperate attempt at making something work.
I'm not surprised to hear that Meghan may launch a beauty brand. She's been trying on many hats at warp speed, and she can't seem to find the one that fits. While basically everything went wrong at her first-ever Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, her presence there did seem to be an attempt at being viewed as a certified fashion girlie. A recent piece from The Times surmised that there have been mounting hints that a Meghan Markle makeup line is forthcoming. I think what she needs more than another new brand, though, is a bit of a break.
Meghan Markle makeup might actually be a smart move -- at some point
While there's no actual proof that Meghan Markle has her sights set on the beauty industry, that didn't stop the rumor from getting attention online. In a Reddit thread dedicated to the Times article, there were mixed feelings about this potential new venture. Many people suggested that the beauty industry might actually work for Meghan. "Makeup makes more sense than a person who probably hasn't had a carb in 5 years trying to sell jam," one Redditor joked. "I actually did expect her to become the face of a high end beauty or skincare brand shortly after [she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex] left [the royal family.] It seems a more natural fit for her than jam or tea," noted another. One Redditor chimed in: "She fills a bit of a unique space that might work.... She ISN'T known for her cosmetic procedures. She doesn't wear a ton of makeup, so the 'clean girl aesthetic' that's in right now is exactly up her alley. And she doesn't obviously retouch her photos."
It's true. Sure, Meghan has made a handful of makeup mistakes just like anyone in the public eye. Mostly, though, she has a flawless beauty look that is undeniably hers. People may not be dying to hear about her favorite jam recipe or how she uses canning tongs, but her signature makeup look surely has appeal.
Meghan's reputation requires a respite
A makeup brand would be a better path for Meghan Markle than another podcast, cooking show, documentary, jar of jam, or anything similar. But, I still don't think that she should rush into the first-ever Meghan Markle-branded lipstick launch. The problem with the rumored beauty brand idea isn't the idea, itself. Instead, it's the timing. One of the main complaints among Meghan's many haters is that she doesn't seem authentic. The internet often thinks that everything Meghan does is peak performative, regardless of what actually motivated her in the first place.
Success for the Sussexes in any business venture is going to require a bit of reputation rehab. And, for Meghan, this means she needs to come across as sincere. It's hard to make a new brand seem sincere when it's coming right on the heels of some swings and misses with completely different brands. Instead, it feels like she's just throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks. A Meghan Markle beauty brand might be what does stick, but this can only happen if she takes a break first. Then, she can pop back up with a carefully curated makeup line that is aligned with her style and that will feel more authentic to royal fans. So, for now, my advice to Meghan is simply to step away from the new business ideas until conditions improve.