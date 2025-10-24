Meghan Markle's Potential Makeup Line Has Her Haters Crying Desperate. And Honestly, They're Right For Once

Let's face it: in the eyes of many royal fans, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex can't do anything right. The gal collects haters like the late Queen Elizabeth II collected corgis and brooches. As a royal watcher, I've seen Meghan crash and burn with countless recent business ventures. From the As Ever rollout facing hiccups to many moments in her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" rubbing people the wrong way, Meghan's biggest flops of 2025 certainly seemed to further damage her already soured reputation.

But maybe she's finally found her niche. Rumor has it that Meghan is starting a makeup line — she's been seen applying lipstick on her Instagram and dropped other seeming hints at a new venture. Her haters are, unsurprisingly, already predicting that her beauty empire will go about as well as her cooking show, her signature jam, and her Spotify deal. And even though her haters trash everything she does, even when the reasons are flimsy, it's hard not to agree with them that this move seems like a desperate attempt at making something work.

@meghan/Instagram

I'm not surprised to hear that Meghan may launch a beauty brand. She's been trying on many hats at warp speed, and she can't seem to find the one that fits. While basically everything went wrong at her first-ever Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, her presence there did seem to be an attempt at being viewed as a certified fashion girlie. A recent piece from The Times surmised that there have been mounting hints that a Meghan Markle makeup line is forthcoming. I think what she needs more than another new brand, though, is a bit of a break.