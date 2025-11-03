All Of Donald Trump's Prenups Explained

Donald Trump has always been a businessman first, and this profession has permeated his relationships, politics, and marriages. Trump might not be nearly as successful a business mogul as he'd like the world to believe, but the man knows how to hold on to his money. One way he's done that, according to some accountants who spoke to The Guardian in 2020, is by evading taxes. Trump, despite being a billionaire, only paid a meager $750 in federal income tax in 2016. "[He's either] a very bad businessman or a tax cheat ... probably both," one expert surmised.

Aside from good old tax evasion, Trump has used other methods to hold on to his riches. When a man like him gets married, there's always the risk that the Mrs. Trump in-waiting is only marrying him for his money. So with all three of his marriages, Trump ensured his new wife signed a prenuptial agreement. This allowed the former "Apprentice" host to control how much his wife could get from him should the marriage fizzle out. Like everything else in life, one gets better at prenups the more you have to draw them up, and Trump (and his lawyers) learned a lesson or two from the president's first prenuptial agreement with Ivana Trump, who arguably managed to get much more out of her ex-husband than he ever intended.

Marla Maples and Melania Trump's prenups were almost certainly affected by the mess of the former real estate mogul's first divorce. When assessing how much Trump's divorces really cost him, it's clear Ivana's antics caused the second Mrs. Trump, Marla Maples, to walk away from her marriage with the bare minimum (if $1 million could be considered as such), and rumor has it Melania got the same treatment — in the beginning, anyway.