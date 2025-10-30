Kimberly Guilfoyle's Party-Girl Ways Could Destroy What's Left Of Her Relationship With The Trumps
Before even officially having her first day in the office, Kimberly Guilfoyle is looking to celebrate her ambassadorship to Greece. After Guilfoyle was finally confirmed to the ambassador position in September 2025, most likely to the relief of her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., it appeared that perhaps she was ready to take the job seriously. Guilfoyle was spotted wearing professional pantsuits and wearing glasses, as if she were dressing up for a role in "9 to 5." However, it seems that the whole thing might have been a ruse, and that Guilfoyle is ready to let the party girl back out.
In plans that were leaked to the Daily Mail, it seems that Guilfoyle is scheming to throw an elite party that includes a Greek pop star, a wealthy CEO and his yacht, and has Guilfoyle flying in on a private jet. Guilfoyle has been spotted rubbing elbows with singer Konstantinos Argiros and Eric Vassilatos, the billionaire co-founder of Vivid Seats (he will be providing the transportation by air and by sea). Though the rumored invitations ask guests to send their RSVP to the United States Embassy in Athens, the event will allegedly start at 9 at night at club Kentro Athinon. It's not the look many behind the scenes seem to be going for, especially those who thought that the gig in Greece would upend Guilfoyle's partying lifestyle.
People close to Kimberly Guilfoyle are worried about optics
Kimberly Guilfoyle has never been known for her reserved personality, but it does seem that she has some friends behind the scenes who wish she would tone it down. Considering that Guilfoyle's partying could have been what led to the split from Donald Trump Jr., it would make sense that she should take a step back from the limelight. However, cozying up to an entertainer and billionaire might not be sending the right message. "We look like the banana republic right now," a source told the Daily Mail in regards to Guilfoyle's party plans. Others are nervous that Guilfoyle could be taken advantage of by people who believe "she has an in with the president." Though, she might be blowing whatever goodwill she still has with the Trumps.
The post-Trump life for Guilfoyle hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing. In fact, it was difficult for her to even get the position of ambassador to Greece. White House insider, Sergio Gor, allegedly had to advocate for Guilfoyle to get the nomination (via Daily Mail). It would behoove Guilfoyle to, perhaps, take her position seriously, especially if she wants to hold onto her access to lavish parties.
Guilfoyle's ambassadorship officially begins on November 4, barely one day after the November 2 party she's apparently planning. Hopefully she hydrates, rests, and recovers in time, as it appears she has a busy week after that full of hosting receptions and meeting with powerful players. Hopefully Guilfoyle can find something professional to wear, if she can't shake the hangover.