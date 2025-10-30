Kimberly Guilfoyle's Party-Girl Ways Could Destroy What's Left Of Her Relationship With The Trumps

Kimberly Guilfoyle has never been known for her reserved personality, but it does seem that she has some friends behind the scenes who wish she would tone it down. Considering that Guilfoyle's partying could have been what led to the split from Donald Trump Jr., it would make sense that she should take a step back from the limelight. However, cozying up to an entertainer and billionaire might not be sending the right message. "We look like the banana republic right now," a source told the Daily Mail in regards to Guilfoyle's party plans. Others are nervous that Guilfoyle could be taken advantage of by people who believe "she has an in with the president." Though, she might be blowing whatever goodwill she still has with the Trumps.

The post-Trump life for Guilfoyle hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing. In fact, it was difficult for her to even get the position of ambassador to Greece. White House insider, Sergio Gor, allegedly had to advocate for Guilfoyle to get the nomination (via Daily Mail). It would behoove Guilfoyle to, perhaps, take her position seriously, especially if she wants to hold onto her access to lavish parties.

Guilfoyle's ambassadorship officially begins on November 4, barely one day after the November 2 party she's apparently planning. Hopefully she hydrates, rests, and recovers in time, as it appears she has a busy week after that full of hosting receptions and meeting with powerful players. Hopefully Guilfoyle can find something professional to wear, if she can't shake the hangover.