Unfiltered Closeup Of Karoline Leavitt Shines A Light On Her Botched Beauty Routine (Literally)
Though her job is to appear in front of cameras on a daily basis, press secretary Karoline Leavitt has had a history of struggling to pull off proper makeup habits. From Leavitt's eyebrow mistakes that have stolen the show more than once to her clumpy mascara mishaps, her shortcomings are hard to miss. It could be that her schedule is such that finding a proper makeup artist, or having the time to do it herself, is difficult. Whatever the case may be, on October 6, Leavitt once again fell victim to several beauty blunders.
While the lighting certainly isn't helping, it's clear here that Leavitt has overdone it with her foundation. The caking of her makeup around her eyes makes her crows feet stand out, which is strange to see on the 28 year old. Her nose highlighter only reminds of the time Leavitt exposed her own bad makeup habits with the same mistake. In addition, the glare makes her look sweaty, unblended, and draws attention to her bulky mascara. Then there's Leavitt's possibly tuned up lips in an unfortunate shade of red that matches neither her skin tone nor what's visible of her outfit. All of this evidence compounds to support a larger theory — Leavitt's transition to the White House has ruined her sense of style.
Karoline Leavitt should find time for a self-care routine
When Karoline Leavitt joined President Donald Trump's second administration, she did so as the youngest press secretary to date. Coming with its own set of challenges, Leavitt has gone through an entire style transformation since stepping into the position, seemingly to give herself a commanding presence. However, Leavitt's MAGA makeover has ruined her sense of style, consistently showing up dressed more like a 1950s housewife than someone under 30.
As 2025 has unfurled for Leavitt, there's been signs that she's skipped any semblance of a self-care routine. There was the time Leavitt came to the press podium with such bad hair and makeup that some began questioning if she was finally over holding such an intense job. The young mom might want to consider tossing in some routine maintenance into her makeup trends. She could snag some under eye patches to smooth out areas where her foundation clogs up, or even opt for a lighter, dewy look. At the very least, it would be a reminder that she's still in her 20s, in all the best ways.