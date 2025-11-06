The Most Inappropriate Work Outfits Fox News' Martha MacCallum Has Ever Worn
Well-established moderator and interviewer Martha MacCallum has used her tenure on Fox News to host town halls with presidents as well as host her own show, "The Story," on a weekday basis. Appearing on screen as often as MacCallum does had let her shine, as well as falter, in many different ways. For her part, MacCallum appears to have an ageless glow, with her gorgeous blonde locks and buttoned up sense of style helping her maintain an air of consistency throughout the years. However, there have been a handful of times that MacCallum has worn an inappropriate outfit or two.
Though she mostly nails it in blazers and classic pantsuits, MacCallum has also worn some outfits to work that didn't quite make the mark. Dressing for daily television can get monotonous, but every now and then MacCallum's attempts to spice things up have backfired. There's been instances where she wore something too relaxed, or too attention-grabbing that could have distracted from her job at hand. In fact, there's quite a few examples of times MacCallum has worn some inappropriate outfits to work.
Martha MacCallum put her legs on display for a major interview
It's no secret that Martha MacCallum has shown off her killer legs more than once, however, the timing hasn't always been appropriate. In a September 6, 2019 Instagram post promoting her "exclusive interview with Justice [Neil] Gorsuch," MacCallum's legs ultimately stole the show. Snagging such a high-profile sit down felt at odds with her choice of short red dress and black pumps. Not only is this one of the more scandalous hemlines MacCallum has been seen in, it feels inappropriate in contrast to Gorsuch's completely covered up suit.
Martha MacCallum wore an inappropriate outfit to cover a funeral
In September of 2025, Martha MacCallum posted a throwback photo from 2022 to her Instagram, commemorating the time she, Ainsley Earhardt, and Piers Morgan covered the heartbreaking passing of Queen Elizabeth II. While MacCallum is seemingly proud of her "coverage of [the] historic funeral," her outfit in the above photo was a bit surprising. Of course, black is the proper somber color to wear during a time of mourning, but MacCallum's choice to reveal so much leg felt a bit jarring. Had she donned some black tights, it would have made the whole look more appropriate for the occasion.
Martha MacCallum could have toned down this look
To promote Janice Dean's new book, "I Am The Storm," Martha MacCallum had Dean on "The Story" in February of 2023, as can be evidenced by this post to Instagram. While everyone else in the above photo looks ready to have an interview, MacCallum appears ready to go to a holiday party. MacCallum's hair was reminiscent of Kimberly Guilfoyle in that it was overly coiffed and slightly off-putting. Plus, her red dress feels more Christmas than Valentine's, with the slit giving it a bit of a showgirl vibe. Not the most appropriate for discussing a book about overcoming obstacles.
Martha MacCallum should have buttoned up for Cardinal Timothy Dolan
In an Instagram post dedicated to promoting her February 22, 2023 Ash Wednesday interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Martha MacCallum accidentally wore a scandalous top. While the traditional ash on her forehead might help distract from the plastic surgery rumors swirling around MacCallum, her pink blouse also helped draw the eye. In the side hug with the Cardinal, MacCallum appears inches away from a devastating wardrobe malfunction, suggesting that she needed at least one more button to make her shirt workplace appropriate.
Martha MacCallum was a bit disheveled next to Bret Baier
On August 23, 2023, Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier were set to moderate the first Republican primary debate for the crowded 2024 presidential election. The above photo, taken from Baier's Instagram, shows the "Special Report With Bret Baier" host rocking a work-appropriate suit for the event. MacCallum, on the other hand, wore an outfit that resembled pajamas. Her green blouse is cute, but the pants are wrinkled and overly long and flowy, dragging on the floor. Had she added a jacket or worn well-fitting pants, she would've matched Baier's energy a bit better.
Martha MacCallum got a little too costumey
Martha MacCallum has spent time remembering World War II, as evidenced by this June 4, 2024 Instagram post. In it, MacCallum is beaming next to veteran Steve Melinkoff as they tour a historic building in France, where Melinkoff fought. While MacCallum's overcoming of her own tragedies possibly makes it easier for her to engage with those who've endured the hardship of war, the outfit she chose for the occasion felt inappropriate. The white pants with the striped shirt and double breasted blazer with large brass buttons looked more like a costume, which might not be what MacCallum was going for during such a serious moment.