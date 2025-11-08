10 Celebs Who Have Drop-Dead Gorgeous Wives

It's no secret that Tinseltown is full of good-looking people, and wouldn't you know it, many stunning A-list stars have paired off with other stunning individuals. And while the life of a celebrity may sound enviable across the board — after all, who wouldn't want to live in stunning abodes, go on luxurious trips, or have access to high-end designer duds? — few things get tongues wagging quite like the love lives of Hollywood's biggest names.

Take Chris Evans, for example, who raised an eyebrow or two in 2022 when he told Shondaland that he was eager to settle down with someone. When asked if there was anything in his own life that he was "laser-focused on," he replied, "The answer would be that maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live — look, I love what I do, it's great, I pour all of myself into it, but — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration," he said. "In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with." Funny enough, it looks like he'd already found his partner: In 2021, he reportedly began dating the woman he would go on to marry. And yes, she's absolutely stunning.

From couples who have been together for decades to somewhat newer pairings, here are ten iconic celebs who have drop-dead gorgeous wives.