10 Celebs Who Have Drop-Dead Gorgeous Wives
It's no secret that Tinseltown is full of good-looking people, and wouldn't you know it, many stunning A-list stars have paired off with other stunning individuals. And while the life of a celebrity may sound enviable across the board — after all, who wouldn't want to live in stunning abodes, go on luxurious trips, or have access to high-end designer duds? — few things get tongues wagging quite like the love lives of Hollywood's biggest names.
Take Chris Evans, for example, who raised an eyebrow or two in 2022 when he told Shondaland that he was eager to settle down with someone. When asked if there was anything in his own life that he was "laser-focused on," he replied, "The answer would be that maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live — look, I love what I do, it's great, I pour all of myself into it, but — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration," he said. "In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with." Funny enough, it looks like he'd already found his partner: In 2021, he reportedly began dating the woman he would go on to marry. And yes, she's absolutely stunning.
From couples who have been together for decades to somewhat newer pairings, here are ten iconic celebs who have drop-dead gorgeous wives.
Matthew McConaughey
With his charming Southern drawl and piercing blue eyes, there's no question as to why Matthew McConaughey is such a likable star. It should come as no surprise that his wife, entrepreneur and author Camila Alves, is quite a catch herself. She isn't an actor, but their first encounter back in 2006 was like something out of one of McConaughey's romcoms.
The two met while at a nightclub in West Hollywood, and the "Failure to Launch" star was instantly smitten. After hanging out all night at the club, McConaughey invited Alves back to his house, which she declined. However, she did allow him to walk her back to her car. As luck would have it, it had been towed and she ultimately decided to take the actor up on his offer. Six years later, the couple got married and they now share three children: Levi, Vida, and Livingston.
Alves and McConaughey resided in California for years before they decided to move to Texas back in 2014. As the entrepreneur explained to Southern Living in March 2024, she never thought they'd leave the Sunshine State. "We were living a happy life in Malibu," Alves said. "We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there." After the couple visited Austin for family reasons, Alves recognized how much being back in his hometown meant to McConaughey, so they decided it was time to relocate.
Henry Golding
Back in 2011, you might not have known Henry Golding's name — but fitness guru Liv Lo did. The pair met at a New Year's party and spent five years dating before tying the knot in 2016. As Golding told People in November 2019, it took some time to realize he was with the woman he would someday marry. "There's always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn't occur to you," the "Snake Eyes" star said. "It's when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team. That's when you start realizing, 'This is the love of my life.'"
Golding actually hasn't been a leading man for that long. He went from hairdressing to hosting a travel show, and he had the beautiful Lo by his side as he transitioned into acting on the silver screen. His big break came in 2018 with "Crazy Rich Asians," two years after the couple had tied the knot. "It's a lot of time away, which isn't the greatest thing, but I manage to bring my wife to as much as possible and we have an amazing time," Golding told People of how "dramatically" different his life has become in recent years. "Life has changed for the better for sure," he noted. The couple now live together in the United States with their two children, Lyla and Florence
Matt Damon
Matt Damon and his drop-dead gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso have been making appearances on the red carpet together for the better part of two decades. The two got married in 2005, two years after the first crossed paths. They met in Miami while the "Ocean's Eleven" star was filming a movie and happened to come into the club she was bartending at.
"Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me," Barroso explained during her interview with Vogue Australia in May 2018. "And I'm like, 'Yeah it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere!'" As the story goes, after one too many clubgoers wouldn't leave Damon alone, he decided to hide out behind the bar with Barroso. Naturally, she put her future husband to work. "He made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go and see him," the former bartender enthused "So it turned into a really fun night and then 15 years later here we are!"
Since her time working at the nightclub in Florida, Barroso has had a stunning transformation. Damon and his wife are now parents to four daughters, one of whom Barroso was a single mother to when the couple met. And, despite their iconic status, the pair have managed to maintain relatively private lives over the years.
Raven-Symoné
If you were an avid Disney Channel viewer in the early to mid-noughties, you're well aware of Raven-Symoné's talent as an actor and singer. Since "That's So Raven" went off the air in 2007, she's gone on to work as a producer, become one of the hosts of "The View," and marry her gorgeous wife, Miranda Maday.
In the midst of Raven's stunning transformation, she met her future spouse at a West Hollywood bar in 2015, and there was an instantaneous spark. The pair kept their relationship mostly private, and Raven even had Maday sign a non-disclosure agreement when they were just a couple months into dating. Five years later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. In June 2025, Raven celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, which included a series of adorable snaps of the couple. "What time has given us is only measured by the love and growth we share," she wrote. "Hugs to sides-eyes to kisses & snuggles to space we have tackled monsters and celebrated the wins."
While "That's So Raven" fans are of course very familiar with the former Disney Channel star, they might not know her other half nearly as well. Maday worked as a personal and executive assistant in Hollywood before marrying Raven, but she's now a jack-of-all-trades, serving as a birth doula, a writer, and the co-host of her and her wife's podcast "Tea Time."
Kevin Hart
In 2011, just after Kevin Hart's messy divorce from first wife Torrei Hart was finalized, the comedian went public with drop-dead gorgeous model Eniko Hart (née Parrish). The two met at a nightclub in 2009 — yes, while Kevin was still married. According to Torrei, it was the "Central Intelligence" star's relationship with Eniko that had caused the downfall of their relationship — despite Kevin's claims there was no overlap between the relationships.
After dating quietly for years, they spent two years engaged before tying the knot in August 2016. It seemed like they were just about all set to leave relationship drama in the past when another scandal bubbled up. Just one year into their marriage, Kevin landed at the center of yet another relationship controversy when he publicly confessed to cheating on Eniko. A close friend had attempted to extort him with evidence of his infidelity, and sadly, the comedian's wife, who was pregnant with their first child together, was left humiliated.
Despite the turbulent start to their marriage, Eniko ultimately decided to forgive her husband. As Kevin told People in September 2018, he is eternally grateful for her. "I applaud my wife for just displaying a high level of strength that I can't even explain," he said. "I applaud her for being my backbone, my support system, and more importantly, taking my life to the next level."
Guy Ritchie
Director Guy Ritchie and model Jacqui Ainsley have been inseparable since they began dating back in 2010. It took a while for the stars to align, as they met through mutual friends at The Langham Hotel in London. Ainsley was in a relationship at the time, and she wouldn't be single and ready to mingle for a few months. However, as soon as the two Brits had their first date at a pub, it didn't take long for her to basically move in with the filmmaker. "That was it," she told The Standard in September 2015. "I never stayed at my place again."
Over the course of the first four years of their relationship, the couple welcomed three children: Rafael, Rivka, and Levi. Then, after spending nearly three years engaged, the "Snatch" director and model tied the knot in July 2015 at their estate in England. Several celebrity guests attended, including Brad Pitt and David Beckham. "I want to wish my mate and his beautiful bride an amazing day where friends and family come together to celebrate what they have and are going to create together over the years to come," the soccer star wrote in an Instagram tribute to the couple on the day.
With that, Ainsley became the stepmother to Guy and Madonna's two sons from their previous marriage, David Banda and Rocco Ritchie. "They're both fabulous human beings. Their parents have done a good job on them," the model said in the aforementioned interview with The Standard. She went on to add that her three little ones love having their older brothers around.
Stephen Curry
Whether you're a fan of his basketball team, are into her cookbooks, or you just happen to be a sucker for celeb drama, Ayesha and Stephen Curry are an undeniable and inescapable power couple. And if it seems like they've been together forever, the truth about Ayesha and Steph Curry's relationship is that they basically have. The NBA star and businesswoman were just teenagers when they first met in 2003 back in Charlotte, North Carolina. Needless to say, there was no way either Curry could have predicted where they'd be today way back then.
As the couple explained in a joint interview with People in December 2020, their first meeting was far from a fairytale romance. "We were just kids," Ayesha said. "He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn't for me." Stephen also acknowledged that the sparks didn't exactly fly straight away. "I don't remember the exact first day I saw her," he said. "There was no wind blowing in her face with a backlight." It wasn't until five years later that they went on their first date, after reconnecting in Los Angeles. Two years later, they were engaged.
Ayesha and Stephen got married in July 2011 and have since had four children. In August 2025, the entrepreneur celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram post. "14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips," she wrote. "Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything."
Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth's gorgeous wife, has been in the picture for a while. The Spanish actor and the "Thor: Ragnarok" star were introduced by Hemsworth's talent agent sometime back in 2010 and they were officially a couple by September of that year. Just three months later, Pataky and the Aussie had tied the knot — but despite knowing each other for just a short time before getting married, they're still going strong. Hopefully Hemsworth sent his talent agent some form of a "thank you" for finding him his true love.
As the "Fast and Furious 6" star revealed to Hello! Magazine in April 2025, being married to Hemsworth for 15 years hadn't always been smooth sailing. Pataky cited constant work and learning from the "rough patches" as the key to making her marriage work. "It's about finding the fun, enjoying the little moments and remaining curious about each other," she remarked. "You have to be ready to adapt, and because there are situations that separate you, you need to know how to find each other again."
Over the years, they have welcomed three children to the world, a daughter named India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha. In addition, the beautiful family of five moved to Hemsworth's native Australia and currently live a lavish life in their $20 million home overlooking Byron Bay. "Chris and I love to take the kids surfing, riding or walking our dogs along the beach," Pataky told the outlet in describing her perfect family day.
Idris Elba
Sometimes, the third time's the charm. That's at least true for Idris Elba, who only found who seems to be the love of his life after two divorces. It was one night in 2017 at a jazz bar in Canada that the "Luther" star met model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, aka former Miss Vancouver, and he was immediately mesmerized by her beauty.
In July 2024, Sabrina spoke to Tatler how Idris completely changed the course of her life. "I was on the path for law school," she explained. "It's a great example of how you can kind of set out to do something, and then, well." The model gave her interviewer a look before adding, "I got derailed by a tall, dark and handsome actor." Instead of going forward with the plans she'd had for herself since she was a child, Sabrina decided to see where things would go with Idris, and she moved to London. The couple officially tied the knot in April 2019.
It seems Sabrina and Idris are more than just a great match romantically; they launched a lifestyle brand together, making them business partners, too. S'able Labs encompasses a blog, Audible podcast series called "Coupledom," and a range of wellness products. "I'd say we're in a good place," Idris explained to People during a June 2021 interview. "It was a challenging year, but ultimately, when you look to the side and you've got someone that's been there, ride or die, that's really comforting."
Chris Evans
Chris Evans is pretty easy on the eyes, but so is his drop-dead gorgeous wife, Portuguese actor Alba Baptista. The pair first sparked dating rumors back in 2021, when she followed the "Avengers: Endgame" star on Instagram, but it wasn't until November 2022 that they finally went public with their relationship by holding hands in public. A few months later, the "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" actor and Evans made it Instagram official. Over the years, Baptista has had a stunning transformation, evolving professionally as an actor, director, and producer, and a more public persona given her high-profile relationship
In October 2023, Evans confirmed the two had gotten married the month prior. "It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies," the Marvel star said during a New York Comic-Con panel (via Harper's Bazaar). "We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal." As newlyweds, Evans revealed that his and Baptista's plans were to just unwind for a while. "Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn. ... We're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting," he shared.
In October 2025, it was revealed that Evans and Baptista had quietly welcomed their first child together, Alma Grace. "They're enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby," a source told People at the time.