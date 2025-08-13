Rare Pics Of Karoline Leavitt's Husband That Can't Get 'Grandpa' Off Our Minds

Karoline Leavitt has achieved a lot before she's even reached 30. She's the youngest White House press secretary in history, and she's married with a son. However, pretty much all her professional and personal accomplishments have been overshadowed by her age-gap relationship with husband Nicholas Riccio. The duo are 32 years apart in age — a bigger gap than that of Donald and Melania Trump — and it's the sole focus anytime Leavitt decides to post a picture of her family on Instagram.

While Leavitt's age gap with her husband isn't a big deal, it's still hard not to notice, considering how she is part of Gen Z, while Riccio is a Gen Xer. With that in mind, the real estate developer looks like either Leavitt's dad or grandfather when they are pictured together, and it's a hard thing to unsee. It doesn't really matter what they're doing; they don't look like a couple at first glance.