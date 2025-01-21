Weird Things About Chelsea Clinton And Marc Mezvinsky's Relationship That Everyone Ignores

From the outside, Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky appear to be the ultimate power couple. Both hail from prominent political families and have carved out successful careers. He's a private equity investor, she's an accomplished author, and in many ways, their love story was written in the stars.

In the mid-1990s, Bill Clinton was president, while Marc's mother, Marjorie Mezvinsky, was a congresswoman from Pennsylvania. The two families were political allies and friends, and as a result, Chelsea Clinton and the younger Mezvinsky first crossed paths during their childhood. They both went on to attend Stanford University and stayed in touch into adulthood. Eventually, their friendship turned into a romance, and the couple went public in 2005. In 2010, they tied the knot in a high-profile, lavish wedding.

After more than a decade of marriage and three children, they appear to have it all. But if you dig a little deeper, there are some weird details about Clinton and Mezvinsky's relationship that often go unnoticed.

