Kimberly Guilfoyle Played A Role In Matt & Ginger Gaetz's Romance
You may get more than you bargained for when attending events hosted by MAGA members, but for Matt and Ginger Gaetz, that's totally fine. Their love story initially began thanks to Kimberly Guilfoyle. While the former prosecutor didn't play matchmaker like some GOP "Fiddler on the Roof," it was her birthday party that jumpstarted the Gaetzs' love story.
Back in 2020, Ginger spoke with the Daily Mail after Matt proposed to her. The couple hadn't even dated for a full year before the disgraced congressman popped the question. (She hilariously said "duh" instead of "yes," when he asked her to marry him.) "It didn't come as a surprise, I had sort of seen it coming," Ginger told the outlet. But what is a surprise is Guilfoyle's inadvertent role in the whole thing.
Ginger confessed that the day after she met her future husband, he took her to Guilfoyle's birthday party. The New York Times reported that the shindig took place on March 7, so that'd mean Matt and Ginger met on March 6, 2020. Presumably, the Gaetzs' first date was at the birthday bash, which is sweet.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's love life is in shambles
It's interesting that Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday party may have kickstarted a relationship, considering that her own love life has been the opposite of idyllic. Back in March 2020, Guilfoyle was dating — and later became engaged to — Donald Trump Jr. Unfortunately, he would ultimately leave her for younger model Bettina Anderson. It seems like Guilfoyle, who was once buddy-buddy with the Trump family, has been lowkey kicked out of the cool kids' club since her split from Don Jr. This really became apparent when she attended Charlie Kirk's memorial in September 2025, but wasn't sitting with the Trump family in their cushy private suite. You know who was sitting up there, though? Anderson.
Prior to dating the first son, Guilfoyle had rocky relationships with other rich and powerful men, including Gavin Newsom, the governor of California. During their marriage, Newsom became the mayor of San Francisco, making Guilfoyle the first lady of San Francisco. Unfortunately, their demanding careers kept them apart, with one source telling SFGate back in 2005, "She's on one coast, he's on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?" It was later reported that Newsom cheated on Guilfoyle with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, who was married to Newsom's then-campaign manager and former deputy chief of staff, Alex Tourk.
After her relationship with Newsom ended, Guilfoyle married businessman Eric Villency, and they quickly had a child, Ronan Anthony Villency. About three years later, they divorced.