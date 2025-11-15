Kimberly Guilfoyle Played A Role In Matt & Ginger Gaetz's Romance

You may get more than you bargained for when attending events hosted by MAGA members, but for Matt and Ginger Gaetz, that's totally fine. Their love story initially began thanks to Kimberly Guilfoyle. While the former prosecutor didn't play matchmaker like some GOP "Fiddler on the Roof," it was her birthday party that jumpstarted the Gaetzs' love story.

Back in 2020, Ginger spoke with the Daily Mail after Matt proposed to her. The couple hadn't even dated for a full year before the disgraced congressman popped the question. (She hilariously said "duh" instead of "yes," when he asked her to marry him.) "It didn't come as a surprise, I had sort of seen it coming," Ginger told the outlet. But what is a surprise is Guilfoyle's inadvertent role in the whole thing.

Ginger confessed that the day after she met her future husband, he took her to Guilfoyle's birthday party. The New York Times reported that the shindig took place on March 7, so that'd mean Matt and Ginger met on March 6, 2020. Presumably, the Gaetzs' first date was at the birthday bash, which is sweet.