The Trump Family's Most Inappropriate Wedding Guest Dresses Ever

The Trump family has a long history of fashion faux pas at weddings. While they may bring a notable celebrity profile to a nuptial celebration, the Trumps can also draw attention away from the happy couple thanks to some not-so-thoughtful wardrobe choices. From Melania Trump dipping into nearly-white dresses — the greatest wedding guest blunder of all — to Ivanka Trump wearing some outrageous styles, the Trumps love the spotlight, and these gowns were such statement pieces they even outdid the brides.

Part of the reason the Trump family ends up eclipsing brides and grooms is because they have an appetite for luxurious weddings themselves. The Trump family has a long history of lavish wedding looks. For one, Donald and Melania Trump had an absolutely decadent wedding, with a massive reception at Mar-a-Lago. Melania's dress was so voluminous that she had to sit on a bench instead of a chair on her wedding day.

Considering the Trump family's history with opulent weddings, it's no surprise they make for poor guests at other people's weddings, especially when it comes to inappropriate fashion choices.