The Trump Family's Most Inappropriate Wedding Guest Dresses Ever
The Trump family has a long history of fashion faux pas at weddings. While they may bring a notable celebrity profile to a nuptial celebration, the Trumps can also draw attention away from the happy couple thanks to some not-so-thoughtful wardrobe choices. From Melania Trump dipping into nearly-white dresses — the greatest wedding guest blunder of all — to Ivanka Trump wearing some outrageous styles, the Trumps love the spotlight, and these gowns were such statement pieces they even outdid the brides.
Part of the reason the Trump family ends up eclipsing brides and grooms is because they have an appetite for luxurious weddings themselves. The Trump family has a long history of lavish wedding looks. For one, Donald and Melania Trump had an absolutely decadent wedding, with a massive reception at Mar-a-Lago. Melania's dress was so voluminous that she had to sit on a bench instead of a chair on her wedding day.
Considering the Trump family's history with opulent weddings, it's no surprise they make for poor guests at other people's weddings, especially when it comes to inappropriate fashion choices.
Melania Trump's pale pink dress was too bridal for a wedding
Donald Trump has a reputation as a wedding crasher, but when he and Melania Trump attended the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Louise Linton in 2017, they were very much invited guests. The ceremony was held at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, and then-Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence were also guests.
While Donald and Mike wore classic, black tuxedos, and Karen wore a navy gown, Melania's dress of choice was a little more controversial. At first glance, her pastel pink dress appeared almost as a white, running the risk of distracting from the bride's white gown. The fact that Melania's pastel gown was floor length also made it a compromising choice. The wedding obviously had a black tie dress code, judging from all of the tuxedos, so a floor-length gown was the right style. But something in the color range of Karen's gown would have made for a more subtle choice.
Ivanka Trump's Old Hollywood dress at Tiffany Trump's wedding caused more of a sensation than the bridal gown
Ivanka Trump ended up stealing the spotlight at Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding to Michael Boulos. Ivanka, who was Matron of Honor at the wedding, wore a blue replica of Grace Kelly's dress in the 1955 film "To Catch a Thief." While Ivanka's dress was clearly not a bridal tone, the dress was arguably a showstopper and took attention away from Tiffany's white, Ellie Saab dress.
Ivanka's dress, thanks to its movie reference and homage to Grace Kelly, was more talked-about than Tiffany's gown. The bridal-party color was pale blue, so Ivanka was correct on that front, but Ivanka's gown was the only one that featured an off-the-shoulder cape. On top of that, her dress was recognizable and had a lot of notoriety, causing more of a stir than anyone else's wedding look. Poor Tiffany. It seems like everyone was outshining her on her wedding day. Her mom, Marla Maples, stole the show at Tiffany's wedding thanks to her gorgeous dress. It seems like everyone at the event was vying for the spotlight.
Melania Trump wore off-white to Tiffany Trump's wedding
The Trump family just could not get it right on Tiffany Trump's wedding day. The bride's step-mother, Melania Trump, opted for a nearly-white, pastel pink, floor-length gown cinched with a brown belt. While the brown belt itself seemed too casual for a wedding, the dress was simply too close to white to be an acceptable choice as a wedding guest outfit. As Brides advises, avoid anything that could even be photographed as white. Seriously, there are so many other colors to choose from, it's better to err on the side of caution. Melania should have opted for something in another pastel tone.
Naturally, people online were full of thoughts about this. "Has anyone said anything about Melania going full Evil Stepmother and wearing a dress that can only be described as 'not white because I'm wearing a belt,'" someone wrote on X. "You can't wear white to a wedding???????????" another tweeted sarcastically.
Kimberly Guilfoyle dressed as the Grim Reaper at Tiffany Trump's wedding
Tiffany Trump's wedding turned out to be a fashion nightmare for the whole family. Perhaps the worst of all of the guests' outfits at the big, Mar-A-Lago event was the black dress worn by Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé at the time. While the two have since broken up, Guilfoyle will go down in Trump wedding history as wearing one of the most mournful ensembles ever to a wedding. It's just too drab, especially since everyone else seemed to be wearing pastel tones.
People on online were full of opinions about Guilfoyle's decision to wear black. "Really [attending a] wedding in [a] black dress?" someone commented on Donald Jr.'s Instagram post. "Is kimmy in mourning because it wasn't her wedding??? Talk about dumpy and inappropriate," another wrote. "Why [did] she [wear] black to a wedding?!?!?!" a third asked.
X was no better. "The only one that stood out to me was Kimberly. Looked like she was headed to a funeral," someone tweeted. To make matters even more awkward, Ivanka Trump cropped Guilfoyle out of a group photo from Tiffany's wedding day; as a gesture of peace, Ivanka later reposted the full photo to her Instagram stories later, but the message was clear. Guilfoyle didn't make the first cut of family photos.
Lara Trump wore a strange, silver dress to Tiffany Trump's wedding
Lara Trump wore a bizarre gown at Tiffany Trump's wedding, making for another poor choice from the Trump family as a whole at the youngest daughter's nuptials. However, chances are that Lara was trying to be supportive through her overly festive gown, since her own wedding to Eric Trump was a stunning event.
Lara Trump has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years, so it's obvious she has an appetite for over-the-top gowns. While risk-taking isn't the worst thing in fashion, a wedding is no place for stepping out on a limb. Lara's glitzy, silver dress at Tiffany's wedding was a bad choice.
Brides notes that anything with sequins, sparkles, or glitter is distracting for wedding guest attire as it runs the risk of taking the focus off of the bride. Moreover, the extravagance of Lara's sleeves were too attention-grabbing for a wedding guest. "Look at the silver dress she looks like it's [too] big for her and she has no arms or hands it's ugly," an X user wrote. "The ugliest dress belonged to Lara Tump. She looked like she dressed for a Vegas opener. Truly hideous," another tweeted. Lara's sleeves were so long, finishing well past her wrists, giving the dress an unfinished look.
Vanessa Trump literally wore white to a wedding
Vanessa Trump wore white to a wedding. This, without a doubt, is the biggest faux pas of all wedding guest dress-code guidelines. The magazine Brides stresses that a guest should never wear white to a wedding, unless there's a specific request that all guests wear white. Vanessa's daughter, Kai Trump, unintentionally busted her mom's fashion blunder when she posted a carousel of photos to Instagram in March 2025. "Life recently has been filled with weddings and golf!" Kai wrote in the caption.
While it sounded like a great time, Kai's post showed Vanessa wearing a white, midi dress with a beige cardigan. The bride is the only person who gets away with wearing white, and Vanessa's dress, while not floor length, was still an inappropriate choice. "[White] is reserved for the bride to wear at the wedding," event director Anthony Navarro told The Knot. "It is an unsaid rule that you should not wear white." Since Kai's dress was blue, it's clear this wasn't an all-white wedding, so Vanessa was certainly in the wrong.
Ivanka Trump's slit dress at the Bezos wedding was ultra-dramatic
Ivanka Trump was the most problematic guest at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding. Accompanied by her army of security personnel from Washington that clashed with Bezos' own security, plus her appetite for show-stopping outfits, Ivanka managed to steal the show repeatedly over the three-day celebrations in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. On the day of the wedding, Ivanka stepped out in a coral-pink, strapless gown by Tony Ward. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a train.
People were well aware that Ivanka was outshining the bride, Lauren Sánchez. "The bride isn't even coming close to being this beautiful. This dress is gorgeous," someone wrote on X. Another netizen, who was obviously not a fan of the wedding tweeted, "She surely upstaged Bezos' grotesque bride.
For others, the dress was a little too risqué for a wedding. "That is way too much leg to show at someone else's wedding. But, at least she is covered on top," they wrote. It's a fair point. Sánchez's wedding dress, by Dolce & Gabanna, was surprisingly too conservative. It featured a high neckline and full sleeves, so Ivanka's sexier silhouette made for stark contrast.