The Diplomat Cast And Their Real-Life Partners
Created by Debora Cahn — who has written and produced iconic shows like "The West Wing," "Homeland," and "Grey's Anatomy" — "The Diplomat" debuted on Netflix on April 20, 2023. The American political thriller series has been a bona fide hit, and in October 2025 it was picked up for a fourth season.
The series boasts an impressive cast that features stars like Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Michael McKean, Miguel Sandoval, Allison Janney, and Aidan Turner. Naturally, the actors who make up this ensemble have gotten tongues wagging, be they key protagonists and antagonists or secondary (but memorable) characters. They've loved and hated them through international crises, ambitions, shortcomings, moral dilemmas, and betrayals.
When they aren't busy bringing drama and intrigue to the small screen, many of the main and supporting players on "The Diplomat" spend time with their long-term partners or spouses. These stories include a love that has endured since high-school, cozy and heartwarming literature evenings; long, successful careers; adorable shout-outs on social media; blended families thriving in harmony; and unwavering mutual support at interviews and public events.
Kate Wyler is played by Keri Russell, who's dating actor Matthew Rhys
TV veteran Keri Russell continues to dazzle as Kate Wyler in "The Diplomat," a driven, sharp, impulsive, and socially awkward U.S. ambassador. "It's fun to play someone so smart, so funny, so fierce," the actor told People in October 2025. "She does stupid s*** all the time. It's really such a sweet spot." Russell rose to fame as the shy and artsy titular character in the college drama series "Felicity," which earned her a Golden Globe. Since then, she's diversified her TV and film portfolio, playing a KGB spy, a passionate cellist, a pie baker, and a protective mother, among other notable roles.
While Wyler's relationship with her husband, Hal, is intense, competitive, and volatile, what of the actor's own personal life? Russell has been in a long-term relationship with Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, her "The Americans" co-star, since 2014. The pair welcomed a son in May 2016; Russell also shares a son and a daughter, with her ex-husband, Shane Deary. Russell and Rhys strive to maintain a harmonious home while juggling chores, parenthood, and work, and they appear to be very supportive of each other at interviews and events.
Rhys isn't the only celebrity Russell has dated. She was also romantically involved with fellow "Felicity" star Scott Speedman, actor Joey Lawrence, and fellow former "Mickey Mouse Club" cast member Tony Lucca.
Hal Wyler is played by Rufus Sewell, who's married to actor Vivian Benitez
Hal Wyler, Kate Wyler's husband in "The Diplomat," is an ambitious diplomat who has risen to the position of vice president. He has a strong magnetic presence, and he often resorts to ruthless manipulation to attain his goals. This compelling, intense, and complex character is played by British actor Rufus Sewell, who explained to Gold Derby in November 2025, "One of the things about Hal is he uses the tricks that normally are in the armory of the bad guys to do what I think is good stuff. So, he's a player in that way, and he's sneaky, and he's always got a plan, but actually, he's her [Kate's] number one fan."
Sewell's real-life partner is actor and former model scout Vivian Benitez, who he started dating back in 2020. The pair tied the knot on July 17, 2024, at the romantic and eerie Manorbier Castle, in Wales. You might recognize Benitez from the police procedural series "Criminal Minds" and the 2017 action-thriller film "Arsenal." Though the couple keep their relationship private, they're often photographed together at events, and Benitez sometimes shares their celebrations and trips on her Instagram account, where she's called him her "best friend" and described him as "funny, patient, curious, and kind." Sewell's dating history also reportedly includes fellow actor Helena Bonham Carter.
Austin Dennison is played by David Gyasi, who's married to his high-school sweetheart, Emma Gyasi
Known for playing Romilly in "Interstellar," Daniel in "Annihilation," and Agreus in "Carnival Row," David Gyasi is a charismatic British actor and producer. In "The Diplomat," he portrays British foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Kate Wyler's ally and conflicted admirer. In 2023, when he was asked by Tudum on Netflix about the character's dynamic with Wyler, David replied that, despite how different they may seem on paper, they actually share some character-defining qualities. "I think they're both people that understand that they've been gifted these positions of authority and power," he said.
Dennison may be attracted to the emotionally unavailable woman he closely works with, but David has been married to his high-school sweetheart, Emma Gyasi (née Llaudes), since September 9, 1999. The pair lead a private and tranquil life in Buckinghamshire, England, with their two children, Elena and Nathaniel. In a December 2024 Instagram post, the actor expressed his deep appreciation for his wife on her birthday, writing, "You have walked with, shouldered, and, on many occasions, shielded me, enabling me to dust off, bounce back, and walk tall again. Honestly, every day, I thank God for your life."
A fellow lover of the arts, Emma is a producer, dancer teacher, and barre instructor. She also hosts "Mind Body Soul & Stage," which is a podcast that explores the physical and mental health of performers.
Eidra Park is played by Ali Ahn, who's dating actor William Jackson Harper
On "The Diplomat," Ali Ahn portrays the highly efficient, ambitious, strategic, and shrewd CIA Chief of London Station Eidra Park, whose dry humor is a real scene-stealer. "I think the reason why Eidra is good at her job is she doesn't take things personally, or she tries not to. So, I think she's good at compartmentalizing," the "Billions" actor told TheWrap in October 2025.
Ahn is in a long-term relationship with William Jackson Harper, who is best known for playing Chidi in the philosophical comedy series "The Good Place" and Quaz in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The pair began dating in 2012 while starring in a production of "Romeo + Juliet" in New York City. As Harper put it in a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, "it just spiraled up into the sky from there."
They've been hyping each other up ever since. "Look at my lady. No, seriously. Look at her," Harper gushed in an Instagram post in 2019. That same year, he told Katie Couric Media that he cherishes every moment he gets to spend with Ahn. "My 'Good Place' is actually just chillin' at home with my girlfriend. That's when I feel relaxed, and happy," he said. It's clear the feeling is mutual. In a 2020 Instagram post, Ahn called Harper "the funniest, kindest dude," and a few years later expressed how proud she was to be by his side at the Tony Awards.
Nicol Trowbridge is played by Rory Kinnear, who's dating Pandora Colin, his co-star on the show
For a more compelling interaction, real-life love interests or spouses sometimes portray couples in the same movie or TV show, and that is the case with English actors Rory Kinnear and Pandora Colin. On "The Diplomat," they play British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge and his wife and political advisor, Lydia Trowbridge. Kinnear, who's also a seasoned playwright, won an Olivier Award for Best Actor in 2014 for the role of Iago in a production of "Othello." He also took on the role of Bill Tanner in the James Bond film series.
Colin, who happens to be the daughter of the 5th Baron Harlech David Ormsby-Gore, also has racked up some major credits. She's known for her roles in the mini-series "Chernobyl" and the horror drama series "Penny Dreadful."
Though there have been some rumblings about Kinnear and Colin being spouses, most sources report that they're not married, but are in a long-term relationship and share two children, Riley and Hope. In January 2025, Surrey Live reported that the two were apparently planning their nuptials, but it's hard to say what is or isn't happening. As you might've gleaned, the couple keeps their private life pretty private. Meanwhile, they've shown up together at public events, looking relaxed around one another, but still keeping mum about their private life. Even back in 2017, when Kinnear was asked by The Guardian what real love felt like, he simply answered, "Finding your place." Indeed, it looks like he has.
Miguel Ganon is played by Miguel Sandoval, who's married to Linda Sandoval
Miguel Sandoval is a veteran character actor who has appeared in everything from blockbuster films like "Jurassic Park" and "Clear and Present Danger," to iconic TV series like "D.E.A.," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Seinfeld," "Entourage," and "Barry." He's actually been active in the industry since 1975, when he was still honing his acting skills in New Mexico as a mime. Fast-forward to "The Diplomat," in which he was cast as Miguel Ganon, the perpetually irritable, ambitious, and antagonistic U.S. Secretary of State.
Miguel is married to Linda Sandoval and they share one daughter, Olivia Sandoval. Miguel and Linda first met back in the '70s when they were mimes. "My mom was my dad's mime teacher, and that's why my dad's an actor," Olivia dished in a 2017 chat with Gold Derby. "He said, 'Oh, that girl's cute. Oh, they pay for this?' And that was the end of that story."
Olivia's also a performer, and she's been making a name for herself as an actor, producer, and writer. She's popped up in TV shows like "Fargo" and "Lodge 49," and she appeared in the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick thriller "A Simple Favor." In her interviews, Olivia lists her parents as her biggest inspiration and supporters, telling Gold Derby, "My dad's mentorship is absolutely invaluable." She also shared that her mom is "an amazing poet and amazing writer."
Tom Libby is played by Richard Dillane, who's married to actor Jayne McKenna
English actor Richard Dillane was cast in "The Diplomat" as Tom Libby, the highly competent, discrete, and reserved Chief of MI6, the British external intelligence agency. Dillane has been active in the industry since 1995, and some of his most notable appearances include "Andor," "Wolf Hall," "Peaky Blinders," "The White Princess," and "Argo." Fun fact: His brother is Stephen Dillane (best known as Stannis Baratheon on "Game of Thrones") and his nephew is Frank Dillane (Nick Clark on "Fear the Walking Dead").
In 2001, Dillane first crossed paths with Scottish screen, stage, and voice actor Jayne McKenna when they were both in a play together in Ipswich. As McKenna told TresA, "Many years ago, I did a production of 'Double Indemnity' and met my husband." She went on to note that it was one of her favorite projects she's ever worked on. The couple tied the knot four years later and have been together ever since. They live in Brighton, on the south coast of England, with their three kids: Austin, Murray, and Roy.
McKenna's portfolio is quite eclectic. For instance, she voiced Audrey in the podcast "Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures" as well as various characters in the video games "Diablo IV" and "Xenoblade Chronicles 3." She was also cast as defense barrister Julia Frazier on "Coronation Street" and Fiona Bedford on "Shetland." Besides her successful career, which includes voicing documentaries and radio and TV ads, she enjoys running — a hobby she picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic — and spending quality time with her sons.
President William Rayburn is played by Michael McKean, who's married to actor Annette O'Toole
As an actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, composer, and musician, Michael McKean has been a professional performer since the '70s. He has received many accolades, from a Saturn Award for his work on "Better Call Saul" to a Critics Choice Award for a song he cowrote for the movie "A Mighty Wind." On "The Diplomat," he plays William Rayburn, the show's fictional president who suffers from heart issues and enjoys pranking his staff. "I think I look pretty good in a suit, even at my age — or maybe especially at my age," the actor told Vanity Fair in 2023
McKean shares his Los Angeles and New York City homes with his wife, Annette O'Toole. She's a veteran actor and singer-songwriter, too, with credits that include "The Huntress," "Smallville," and "Virgin River." Those two lovebirds have been married since 1999, connecting through music, acting, and literature. Though they met in the 1970s, their romance didn't blossom until 1998, on the set of the TV movie "Final Justice." The deal was sealed as early as their very first date, a concert featuring Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Van Morrison.
As for the secret to their long and happy matrimony, O'Toole confided to Vanity Fair in 2022 that they spend many evenings reading to each other. "Michael has a very mellifluous voice," she added. "His voice completely puts me to sleep, not because I'm bored, but because it's so soothing."
Todd Penn is played by Bradley Whitford, who's married to actor Amy Landecker
In the wake of President William Rayburn's death, Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) takes his place as president. As the new first gentleman, Todd Penn is uncomfortable in his role, but he's supportive of his wife. This frustrated "The Diplomat" character is played by former "The West Wing" cast member Bradley Whitford, who couldn't contain his excitement when he was told he would work alongside some of his favorite actors. As he told Gold Derby in October 2025, "This was a show that I love, that I was genuinely jealous of. Huge fan of Rufus [Sewell], totally in love with Keri [Russell] for way too long ... Allison's one of my favorite people on the planet. She happens to also be truly one of the greatest actors that we have." Indeed, Whitford and Janney had starred together on "The West Wing," which earned them Emmy Awards. Some of his other notable roles include Joseph Lawrence in "The Handmaiden's Tale" and Dean Armitage in "Get Out."
As for his private life, the actor has been married to Amy Landecker since July 18, 2019. They met back in 2014, on the set of the Amazon dramedy series "Transparent," but they didn't start dating until the summer of 2015, taking things slowly for the sake of their children from previous marriages. Prior to Landecker, Whitford was married to "Malcolm in the Middle" star Jane Kaczmarek from 1992 to 2010.
Callum Ellis is played by Aidan Turner, who's married to actor Caitlin FitzGerald
Introduced in Season 3 of "The Diplomat" as an intriguing, dashing, and charming British operative and negotiator (as well as Kate Wyler's new romantic interest), Callum Ellis is played by Aidan Turner. You might recognize this scene-stealing Irish actor from BBC Three's supernatural series "Being Human," Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy, or the historical drama series "Poldark."
Turner met American actor and filmmaker Caitlin FitzGerald in 2017 on the set of Robert D. Krzykowski's "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot," but the pair weren't spotted together in public until 2019. In 2020, they tied the knot in Italy in a very intimate ceremony (it was the middle of the pandemic, after all). Then, in 2022, they welcomed a baby boy, whose name hasn't been disclosed as of this writing. However, they have offered little glimpses into what their lives as working parents look like. As Turner told the Irish Independent in 2023, neither he nor FitzGerald took much of a break from their busy careers. "My wife is also working at the moment. She's in 'The Crucible' at The Gielgud Theatre," he said. "So straight after today, I'll have to sprint back and take over from the nanny."
FitzGerald is known for her roles of Penny in the thriller drama series "We Were Liars," Tabitha in the satirical dramedy series "Succession," and Simone in coming-of-age drama series "Sweetbitter."