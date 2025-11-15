The Diplomat Cast And Their Real-Life Partners

Created by Debora Cahn — who has written and produced iconic shows like "The West Wing," "Homeland," and "Grey's Anatomy" — "The Diplomat" debuted on Netflix on April 20, 2023. The American political thriller series has been a bona fide hit, and in October 2025 it was picked up for a fourth season.

The series boasts an impressive cast that features stars like Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Michael McKean, Miguel Sandoval, Allison Janney, and Aidan Turner. Naturally, the actors who make up this ensemble have gotten tongues wagging, be they key protagonists and antagonists or secondary (but memorable) characters. They've loved and hated them through international crises, ambitions, shortcomings, moral dilemmas, and betrayals.

When they aren't busy bringing drama and intrigue to the small screen, many of the main and supporting players on "The Diplomat" spend time with their long-term partners or spouses. These stories include a love that has endured since high-school, cozy and heartwarming literature evenings; long, successful careers; adorable shout-outs on social media; blended families thriving in harmony; and unwavering mutual support at interviews and public events.