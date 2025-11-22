Dog The Bounty Hunter Was Never The Same After His Wife Beth Died

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dog the Bounty Hunter — whose real name is Duane Chapman — rose to fame when A&E picked up a reality television series based on his life as a bounty hunter. The show first aired in 2004 and followed Dog as he tracked fugitives all over the country. His family members, including his then-wife Beth Chapman, was also on the show, which ran for eight seasons. In September 2017, five years after "Dog the Bounty Hunter" aired its final episode, Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer. Doctors were able to remove the tumor and she was deemed cancer free. Tragically, Beth was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in November 2018. She died the following June at the age of 51.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," Duane captioned a post on X at the time. Over the past several years, Duane has gotten remarried, made headlines, and even experienced another family tragedy. He also moved from Hawaii to the mainland, taking up residence in Florida before settling in Georgia. It has certainly been a wild ride for Duane, who has shifted his focus from bounty hunting to various other endeavors, including starting his very own foundation. Suffice it to say, Duane's life was never the same after he lost his beloved wife.