Dog The Bounty Hunter Was Never The Same After His Wife Beth Died
Dog the Bounty Hunter — whose real name is Duane Chapman — rose to fame when A&E picked up a reality television series based on his life as a bounty hunter. The show first aired in 2004 and followed Dog as he tracked fugitives all over the country. His family members, including his then-wife Beth Chapman, was also on the show, which ran for eight seasons. In September 2017, five years after "Dog the Bounty Hunter" aired its final episode, Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer. Doctors were able to remove the tumor and she was deemed cancer free. Tragically, Beth was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in November 2018. She died the following June at the age of 51.
"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," Duane captioned a post on X at the time. Over the past several years, Duane has gotten remarried, made headlines, and even experienced another family tragedy. He also moved from Hawaii to the mainland, taking up residence in Florida before settling in Georgia. It has certainly been a wild ride for Duane, who has shifted his focus from bounty hunting to various other endeavors, including starting his very own foundation. Suffice it to say, Duane's life was never the same after he lost his beloved wife.
He remarried two years after Beth Chapman died
Perhaps the biggest change in Duane "Dog" Chapman's life has been him finding love again after Beth Chapman's death. Dog met his current wife, Francie Frane, by chance. He had called to speak to her husband Bob about some work he needed done but Frane had some bad news to share as Bob had died from cancer. Dog and Frane had an instant connection, bonding over the loss of their respective spouses. Dog asked Frane on a date and she agreed — under one condition: that he accompanied her to church service. Dog and Frane shared their story in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We were dealt a really hard hand," Frane told the outlet, referring to the deaths of Beth and Bob. She went on to say that she believes God did an "amazing thing" by connecting them.
Even though he told Entertainment Tonight in a separate interview that he would never get married again, Dog proposed to Frane and the two tied the knot in Colorado in 2021. "Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends," Dog told People magazine after his wedding.
He and Francie Frane moved to Georgia in 2025
Following Beth Chapman's death, Duane "Dog" Chapman relocated a few times. He previously split his time between Colorado and Hawaii, but he and his current wife, Francie Frane, decided to move to Florida's gulf coast in 2023. After spending some time in their new home in Marco Island, the duo yearned for more land, so they moved up to Sarasota, Florida. However, they wanted to get away from city life, so they decided to venture further north, settling in Georgia. "From the city lights of Naples to 4 acres in Sarasota—we were ready for some space," Duane captioned an Instagram post in July 2025. "But this past year wasn't about slowing down. It was about stepping up. Traveling for ministry, walking through marriage, and following God's lead... And then—an invite from a Georgia pastor changed everything. Where He leads, we follow," he added.
In another Instagram post, the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star wrote, "We didn't plan this path — but God did. This new series is our chance to look back at how HE moved us across states and seasons, reshaping our lives along the way. This wasn't just a move—it's a mission. And we're just getting started."
Dog the Bounty Hunter founded the D.O.G. Foundation in 2022
Duane "Dog" Chapman has also started a new foundation alongside Francie Frane. The couple launched the D.O.G. Foundation in an effort to combat sex trafficking. The idea really formed after Frane and her best friend, Katie Sousa, connected. "[Katie] and I have this heart for women who have been abused and are coming out of drugs and sex trafficking and abusive situations," Frane told the Christian Post in October 2022. "Katie and I both have come out of the drug world, the street life, and so that really was huge on our hearts." One main focus of the organization is helping women who may not have access to support or resources adjust to life after prison.
The couple has worked to set up a variety of avenues for people in these positions who need help. The House of Bounty, for example, provides safe houses for women in these positions. Moreover, women who are rescued from trafficking are offered "a two-year Christian program to bring spiritual healing" as part of the services offered by the D.O.G. Foundation.
Dog came back into the bounty hunting game in an effort to locate Brian Laundrie in 2021
In 2021, Duane "Dog" Chapman was back on his game when the Gabby Petito case became a national news story. Petito was on a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she went missing. A manhunt for Brian ensued and Dog was on the job — albeit not officially. "We had a lot of requests that I get in on this," Dog told Fox News. "This is what I do for a living, for 45 years." The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star felt pretty confident in his abilities to help locate Brian. "I think he's young enough, not an experienced criminal, but what is his greatest experience? Outdoorsman. — that's what he does the best," Dog explained. "I don't think he can shoplift, live on the run, live in cheap hotels. On a one-to-10 he's probably a six, compared to the outdoorsmen and some of the guys I've captured," he added.
Ultimately, it was Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, who led authorities to their son's remains at a nature reserve in Florida. Shortly after the body was located, Dog called off his search. "We are praying for Gabby's family as yet another day ends with seemingly more questions than answers though it does seem the search for Brian is indeed over," Dog told The U.S. Sun.
He discovered he had a 'secret' son in 2023
In an unexpected turn of events, Duane "Dog" Chapman found out he had another son. In June 2023, Dog, who up until that point believed he was a dad of 12 kids, learned that he was actually a dad of 13. "For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life," Dog captioned an Instagram post on the anniversary of Beth Chapman's death. "But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi," he explained of the post's accompanying photo.
Dog the Bounty Hunter, who has been married six times, is also a father to Christopher Michael Hecht, whom he welcomed with Debbie White in 1972. He'd go on to marry La Fonda Sue Darnall, and they welcomed sons Duane Lee II and Leland Blane Chapman in 1973 and 1976, respectively. Following Dog and Darnall's divorce, he married Ann Tegnell in 1979 and they had three kids together: Zebadiah Chapman, Wesley Chapman, and James Robert Chapman. Dog and Tegnell divorced a short while after and he found love again with Lyssa Rae Brittain. They also had three kids: Barbara Katie Chapman, Tucker Dee Chapman, and Lyssa Rae Chapman. After ending his third marriage, he fell in love with Beth. They married in 2006 and welcomed Bonnie Joanne Chapman and Garry Chapman together. Dog had also adopted Beth's daughter Cecily Chapman.
His family was hit by tragedy when his stepson shot and killed his step-grandson
In July 2025, Duane "Dog" Chapman and his wife Francie Frane went through a shocking tragedy. According to TMZ, Frane's son Gregory Zecca accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony Zecca, at their home in Naples in what was called a "freak accident." In a statement provided to the outlet, the couple said, "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony." The Collier County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that they were "conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident. The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants." After the shooting, Gregory was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.
In her first Instagram post since the death of her grandson, Frane wrote, "Psalm 119:28 – My Soul Dissolves Because Of Grief, Renew And Strengthen Me According To The Promises Of Your Word OH GOD. This Is What Healing Looks Like... We Will Continue To Worship & Pray In The Middle Of Pain & Grief Because That's How You Get Through!!!!!" Frane received a great deal of love and support in the comments section of the post.
He defended his son who was terminated from the police force
Duane "Dog" Chapman's son Garry Chapman was terminated from his job as a police officer in Alabama in October 2025 after he pursued a suspect through downtown Hartselle. The high-speed chase ended in a wreck that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured three others. Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes found that Garry had "violated the department's policies" by chasing the suspect into the downtown area, and ultimately took his badge, according to AL.com.
Garry fought the decision, filing a $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit against the department, per the New York Post. Garry was reinstated within hours of the filing — which was a relief to both him and his family, including his dad. "Garry is my youngest son of 13 children, and he always wanted to be a police officer, the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star told the city council, according to AL.com. "We understand what tragedy is also. But I would like to also commend this committee for giving my son a second chance," he continued, adding, "I'm known as a second chance guy and I appreciate every time and if any of you want me to, you know, stick up for you the next session, you want to be voted in, I will be here for you."
Dog released a book in April 2024
Duane "Dog" Chapman put out a book in 2024, five years after Beth Chapman's death. "From being in a motorcycle gang, to being incarcerated, and then becoming a widely-know tv personality, Duane's life has been anything but ordinary. But, through every success and failure, the one constant has been his faith in god. For the first time, Daune is sharing how his faith has brought him through life's greatest difficulties, giving him renewed purpose and meaning," reads the description of the book, titled "Nine Lives and Counting." Also on the inside pages, Dog discussed the story of finding out about his son, Jon. Moreover, the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star opened up about losing Chapman to cancer and he shared details of his love story with Francie Frane.
This isn't the first book that Dog has written. The reality TV personality has shared his life with the public through writing for more than a decade. He released "You Can Run But You Can't Hide," in August 2007, which debuted at the top spot on the New York Times list, making him a best-selling author. In March 2010, he released "Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given."